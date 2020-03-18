Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

The budget fitness band segment has seen quite a lul ever since the Mi Band 4 was launched in India in September last year but it's next-generation model, Mi Band 5, is expected to stir things up once again and kickstart new innovation.

Xiaomi has not yet revealed the release date of Mi Band 5 but since its previous version was launched globally in June 2019, fans have started talking about expectations and leaks are making their way to social media.

One of the most-requested features is NFC in the global version of the band. Mi Band 4 also had NFC but it was limited to select markets and was not included in the global version of the band.

NFC-capable bands can support quick online payments made by just waving your band over supported machines.

Also Read: Mi Band 4 vs Honor Band 5i: Best fitness band of 2020

Improved fitness and sleep tracking are also widely expected because Xiaomi always upgrades tracking capabilities with a new launch. The price of the new band is expected to be on similar lines as of the previous generation bands. This is because the Chinese tech giant is also expected to roll out a smartwatch priced slightly higher than the band and pricing the fitness band aggressively is important to ensure it doesn't compete with the smartwatch.

Fast-charging, convenient charging options like a built-in USB connector (similar to Huawei Band 4) and better screen contrast are among the most requested features and also some of the most criticized aspects of earlier generation bands. Xiaomi is expected to significantly improve the Mi Band 5 in these aspects.

Also Read: COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

An AI-enabled voice assistant (already available in Mi Band 4 Chinese version) is also expected to make it to the global version of the newer generation fitness band.

Meanwhile, Mi Band 4 still remains one of the best fitness bands with an impressive display, ample exercise profiles, and a rock-bottom price if you are in the market for a budget fitness band but waiting for a few more months can get you the newer generation model, which is going to take things up a notch at an almost similar price.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.