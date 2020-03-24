Left Menu
Pinterest rolls out new Today tab for daily ideas

Pinterest rolled out today a new feature to help millions of people stuck at home to make the most of the isolation time and continue feeding their creative minds.

  California
  Updated: 24-03-2020 22:14 IST
  Created: 24-03-2020 22:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Pinterest rolled out today a new feature to help millions of people stuck at home to make the most of the isolation time and continue feeding their creative minds. The new Today tab includes curated topics and trending pins, making it easier for users to discover popular and timely ideas. Pinterest has also launched a compassionate search on the web as searches for calming quotes tripled in the past few weeks, the official blog notes.

Meanwhile, Pinterest is banning misinformation on COVID-19 and ads claiming to offer cures or treatments, or looking to exploit the COVID-19 crisis. Users will also be able to flag misinformation easily through an option on pins. Over the coming weeks, Pinterest will start showing credible information from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on topics like hand washing during the coronavirus epidemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

