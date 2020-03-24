Left Menu
Development News Edition

Computex 2020 rescheduled amid COVID-19 outbreak

The latest large-scale tech event to get rescheduled over the COVID-19 outbreak is Computex 2020, organiser of the event Taitra has announced.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:53 IST
Computex 2020 rescheduled amid COVID-19 outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The latest large-scale tech event to get rescheduled over the COVID-19 outbreak is Computex 2020, organiser of the event Taitra has announced.

In an announcement on the official website, Computex organiser Taitra announced, "To continue to service exhibitors and visitors around the world while taking into account the health and safety of all participants, Computex is rescheduled to September 28-30."

Computex was earlier scheduled for June 2 to 6. It will now be hosted at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre and will present 5G and communication, smart solutions, gaming, and InnoVEX (startups). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Philips warns protectionism could derail critical medical supplies

Broad powers over U.S. factories brought in by President Donald Trump could fuel protectionism and jeopardize the supply of critical medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Dutch health technology company Philips warned on Tues...

Cardinals give $1M to Arizona coronavirus fund

The Arizona Cardinals made a 1 million founding contribution to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of the Arizona Together initiative launched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Ducey to help the state fight the coronavirus. Like so many in our communi...

Coronavirus feared delivering double blow to modern slaves in Britain

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, March 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The coronavirus pandemic could prove a double blow for modern slaves in Britain as those showing symptoms are unlikely to stop working or seek help, while other victims may be...

Moscow's coronavirus outbreak much worse than it looks, Putin ally says

The mayor of Moscow told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital far exceeded the official figures, as Putin donned a protective suit and respirator to visit a hospital.The comments by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020