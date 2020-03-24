Computex 2020 rescheduled amid COVID-19 outbreak

The latest large-scale tech event to get rescheduled over the COVID-19 outbreak is Computex 2020, organiser of the event Taitra has announced.

In an announcement on the official website, Computex organiser Taitra announced, "To continue to service exhibitors and visitors around the world while taking into account the health and safety of all participants, Computex is rescheduled to September 28-30."

Computex was earlier scheduled for June 2 to 6. It will now be hosted at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre and will present 5G and communication, smart solutions, gaming, and InnoVEX (startups). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

