Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon Prime restricts streaming to SD to reduce strain on network

As the country remains under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that all videos on the platform will be restricted to stream only in Standard Definition (SD) to reduce the strain on the network.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:33 IST
Amazon Prime restricts streaming to SD to reduce strain on network
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As the country remains under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that all videos on the platform will be restricted to stream only in Standard Definition (SD) to reduce the strain on the network. "While you continue to enjoy shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, we wanted to let you know of a change we are making to do our part to ensure everyone across the country has continued access to internet services on their mobile phones," read an official statement by the platform.

"Due to current exceptional circumstances, we will be temporarily restricting streaming to only SD (Standard Definition) on cellular networks until April 14, as part of a larger digital media industry initiative to reduce strain on the network," the statement further read. Amid lockdown, most of the people are homebound and are relying on entertainment programs to kill boredom due to which online video streaming platforms are experiencing a significantly high amount of traffic.

Higher traffic causes a higher strain on the network and can even cause the internet to break down. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to 562 on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, symptoms 'mild'

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health and is now self isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, is displaying what Claren...

EXCLUSIVE-UK industry expects ventilator production go-ahead on Wednesday- sources

British industry expects the government to give the go-ahead to an emergency ventilator production plan on Wednesday that will see a number of firms join forces to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, three sources told Reuters. Airbus, Smiths,...

Coronavirus: All matters pending before Delhi HC, district courts deferred till May 15

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of the lockdown announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus and deferred all matters pending before it and all the district courts in the national capital till May 15 or until fu...

AP govt to distribute ration, cash relief at doorsteps

People in Andhra Pradesh will get free ration at their door steps on March 29 in view of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, state Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao said on Wednesday. The ration card...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020