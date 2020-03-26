Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+ launched without Google services

Huawei launched today the next-in-line its flagship P series, the Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+. All models are equipped with advanced cameras and new design language. The P40 Pro boasts a quad-curve 6.58-inch flex OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It equipped with a dual 32-megapixel selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, 40-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a depth sensor.

It is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 990 5G SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. A 4,200mAh battery powered the new P40 Pro with wireless charging support. The P40 Pro+, on the other hand, features a penta camera setup at the back and packs 5,500mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The P40 comes with a triple-camera setup at the back, 6.1-inch display, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Given that the US trade ban still doesn't allow Huawei to add Google services, the new P40 lineup comes without the American tech giant's most used services including Gmail, Maps. and YouTube. The company announced during the livestream that the new P40 lineup will be available starting April 7 in selected markets. The P40 starts at 799 euros, the P40 Pro starts at 999 euros, and the high-end P40 Pro+ starts at 1399 euros.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

