Russia's 2020 satellite launch programme hit by production halt - Roscosmos

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:11 IST
Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it would have to adjust its 2020 launch programme because of a halt in satellite production in Europe, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, will hold several meetings to discuss the adjustments via video on Friday and Saturday, the agency said in a statement.

