Ubisoft offers free games to encourage social distancing

In a bid to encourage people to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic, video game developer Ubisoft announced free games as part of a month-long series.

As the official blog notes, the special series includes offers, trials, and discounts on titles. For example, Rayman Legends is available free on PC. Users can download it for free on UPlay until April 3.

In the coming weeks, Ubisoft will be providing additional free offers and trials on games from popular franchises including Assassin's Creed and Just Dance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.