Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh : Engineering student makes robot to help doctors treating COVID-19 patients

A final year student of engineering has made a robot using PVC pipes, metal sheets and motors that can be used to attend to COVID-19 patients on behalf of doctors.

ANI | Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:15 IST
Chhattisgarh : Engineering student makes robot to help doctors treating COVID-19 patients
A robot created by an engineering student in Chhattisgarh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A final year student of engineering has made a robot using PVC pipes, metal sheets and motors that can be used to attend to COVID-19 patients on behalf of doctors. The internet controlled robot can be operated from anywhere.Yogesh Kumar Sahu who is a student of Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University has made this robot with the help of his two friends.

"I built this with two of my friends. It took us around Rs 5000 to build this. We can connect the robot directly to the internet, it can then be operated from anywhere. Doctors can interact with the patients through the camera in it and give them medicines," said Sahu. "I request Chhattisgarh government to provide fund so that we can make it better," he added.

"Doctors are risking their lives to save people. Wanted to do something for them," said Sahu. Speaking to ANI, Civil Surgeon of District Hospital, Dr Rakesh Pardal said, "It is a very good initiative. Robots can help doctors in treating patients so that doctors don't come in contact of the infected persons and can protect themselves."

India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

European nations urged to protect abortion access in coronavirus lockdown

European governments must safeguard access to abortion services during the coronavirus pandemic, advocacy groups said on Wednesday, amid fears of a surge in unwanted pregnancies.An open letter signed by 100 human rights groups and health e...

ANALYSIS-Germany's short-time work fix offers Europe a crisis model

A tried-and-tested German model of sending workers home in exchange for job guarantees during downturns could help the European Union limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.EU ministers voiced support in principle on Tuesday for a p...

Over 800 Tablighi Jamaat members under mandatory quarantine in Karnataka: CM

A total of 808 Tablighi Jamaat workers have been placed under mandatory quarantine in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday, as he asserted his government was working beyond its strength to control the spread of COVID-...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 52 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020