Chhattisgarh : Engineering student makes robot to help doctors treating COVID-19 patients

A final year student of engineering has made a robot using PVC pipes, metal sheets and motors that can be used to attend to COVID-19 patients on behalf of doctors. The internet controlled robot can be operated from anywhere.Yogesh Kumar Sahu who is a student of Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University has made this robot with the help of his two friends.

"I built this with two of my friends. It took us around Rs 5000 to build this. We can connect the robot directly to the internet, it can then be operated from anywhere. Doctors can interact with the patients through the camera in it and give them medicines," said Sahu. "I request Chhattisgarh government to provide fund so that we can make it better," he added.

"Doctors are risking their lives to save people. Wanted to do something for them," said Sahu. Speaking to ANI, Civil Surgeon of District Hospital, Dr Rakesh Pardal said, "It is a very good initiative. Robots can help doctors in treating patients so that doctors don't come in contact of the infected persons and can protect themselves."

India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

