Left Menu
Development News Edition

Croatia's ruling HDZ set to win parliamentary vote - exit poll

It showed HDZ was set to win 61 out of 151 parliamentary seats, ahead of the top opposition party the Social Democrats (SDP) and its smaller allies which together won 44 seats. Neither of the two main parties will be able to form a government without going into coalition.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 06-07-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:13 IST
Croatia's ruling HDZ set to win parliamentary vote - exit poll

Croatia's ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) is set to win a parliamentary election on Sunday, held at a time of rising coronavirus infections and a sharp economic downturn due to the pandemic, a state television exit poll showed. It showed HDZ was set to win 61 out of 151 parliamentary seats, ahead of the top opposition party the Social Democrats (SDP) and its smaller allies which together won 44 seats.

Neither of the two main parties will be able to form a government without going into coalition. Nationalist and eurosceptic bloc Domovinski Pokret (Homeland Movement), led by popular singer Miroslav Skoro, came third with 16 seats while the conservative Most (Bridge) party and leftist Mozemo (We can) got eight seats each.

The first preliminary official results are expected at about 1900 GMT. "At these challenging times both for public health and the economy, Croatia deserves to be led by experienced and responsible people," Prime Minister and HDZ leader Andrej Plenkovic told supporters this week.

By 1430 GMT the turnout was 34.04%, somewhat lower than four years ago. "My choice is (Miroslav) Skoro as I believe his party wants stability and to stop the young people from moving to seek jobs abroad," said Ilija Grlic, a voter from the Zagreb area.

The new government will have an uphill task to keep a grip on the coronavirus while trying to restore the economy, which is expected to shrink about 10% this year. Tourism revenues are forecast to slump 70%. Some analysts believe that the two biggest parties may be forced to join forces, as the alternative of trying to form a stable government with junior partners, such as Skoro's Homeland or the conservative Most party, may prove difficult.

Both Plenkovic and the SDP's Davor Bernardic have firmly rejected the idea of a "grand coalition". Croatia has reported a relatively small number of COVID-19 infections - a little over 3,000 cases and some 100 deaths so far - but infections have accelerated in the past two weeks, with the daily number of new cases peaking at about 80.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit; Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Albon says collision with Hamilton cost him a potential win

Red Bulls Alex Albon felt robbed of a potential first Formula One win on Sunday after a collision with six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. Stewards handed Mercedes driver Hamilton a five second...

Over 100 people at Cuttack cancer hospital test COVID-positive in 10 days; probe ordered

An investigation was ordered on Sunday after around 100 patients, attendants and healthcare workers at a cancer hospital in Odishas Cuttack tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, officials said. The Acharya Harihar Regional Cance...

Motor racing-Hamilton and other F1 drivers take a knee in Austria

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and a majority of Formula Ones 20 drivers took a knee on the starting grid before Sundays season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in a stance against racism.The sports only Black driver, an outspoken campa...

France won't ban Huawei, but encouraging 5G telcos to avoid it - report

The head of the French cybersecurity agency ANSSI said there would not be a total ban on using equipment from Huawei in the rollout of the French 5G telecoms network, but that it was pushing French telcos to avoid switching to the Chinese c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020