Mumbai logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; fourth double digit daily count in a week

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 11,64,222, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

For the fourth time since last Wednesday (August 16), the city has witnessed more than 10 cases in a day. On August 17, the city reported 16 cases, while 12 infections each was logged on August 19 and August 20.

According to a BMC bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,776.

The bulletin said 281 new tests were conducted in the city, pushing their cumulative count to 1,89,21,714.

The number of recoveries increased to 11,44,375 after ten more patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

The financial capital is now left with 71 active COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate of Mumbai was 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between August 15 and August 21 stood at 0.0008 per cent, said the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

