Maha sees three COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 97

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 23:59 IST
Maha sees three COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 97
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra on Monday recorded three COVID-19 cases, including one in Mumbai, which took the tally to 81,69,776, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,554, a health official said.

A state health department bulletin said at present the dominant variant of COVID was Omicron XBB.1.16. of which a total 1,716 cases have been found. There were 19 deaths reported due to this variant, it said. The recovery count increased by four to touch 80,21,125, leaving the state with an active caseload of 97, the official said.

The recovery rate is 98.18 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent, as per official data.

So far, 8,73,03,435 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,224 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 3; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 97; Tests: 1,224.

