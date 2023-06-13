Mumbai logs eight new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 51

Mumbai on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,885, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,773, said a BMC bulletin.

On Monday, the financial capital had logged four cases, but zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 1,125 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city during the day, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,88,85,895.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,061 after nine more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 51 active cases, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of infection from June 6 to June 12 was 0.0005 per cent, said the bulletin.

