Left Menu

Mumbai logs eight new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 51

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:29 IST
Mumbai logs eight new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 51
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,885, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,773, said a BMC bulletin.

On Monday, the financial capital had logged four cases, but zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 1,125 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city during the day, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,88,85,895.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,061 after nine more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 51 active cases, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of infection from June 6 to June 12 was 0.0005 per cent, said the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023