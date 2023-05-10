Left Menu

Delhi logs 77 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate pegged at 3.43 pc

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 3.43 per cent and one fatality, according to data shared by the city governments Health department.With this, Delhis case tally climbed to 20,40,304 and the death toll rose to 26,649, it said.The fresh cases emerged from 2,186 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.The number of active cases stood at 541, of which 397 patients were in home isolation, according to the bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:13 IST
Delhi logs 77 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate pegged at 3.43 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 3.43 per cent and one fatality, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

With this, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,40,304 and the death toll rose to 26,649, it said.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,186 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases stood at 541, of which 397 patients were in home isolation, according to the bulletin. On Tuesday, Delhi logged 77 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and two fatalities linked to the infection.

Delhi recorded 37 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and two Covid-linked deaths on Monday.

The national capital logged 119 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Sunday.

It saw 113 cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Saturday.

On Friday, the city reported 142 cases with a positivity rate of 5.43 per cent and one Covid-linked death and added 199 cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent along with three Covid-linked deaths on Thursday.

Only 88 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds at hospitals in the national capital are occupied, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023