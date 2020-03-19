Know about COVID 19 - China revised COVID figures, "to leave no case undocumented", WHO

03:18 AM A sharp upward revision in China's coronavirus death toll on Friday was "an attempt to leave no case undocumented" after medical services in Wuhan were overwhelmed at the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Nearly 1,300 people who died of the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, or half the total, were not counted in death tolls because of lapses, state media said on Friday, but Beijing dismissed claims that there had been any kind of cover-up.U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that China has understated its toll of coronavirus deaths, and has condemned the WHO for the support it has given to China's approach in the crisis. He suspended funding to the U.N. agency this week. The virus has infected more than two million worldwide and killed 150,000, according to a Reuters tally.Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist who took part in an international mission to China in February, said of China's revised figures: "This was done in attempt to leave no case undocumented." She said the Chinese authorities had gone back over data from funeral services, care homes, fever clinics, hospitals and detention centers, and patients who had died at home, in Wuhan, Hubei province where the outbreak began late last year."What they have reported is that the discrepancies in these cases were due to a number of factors. First is that the health care system in Wuhan was overwhelmed at one point. And some patients died at home," Van Kerkhove said. "Secondly is that medical staff were delayed in reporting of these cases because they were focused on providing care for those patients and they didn't fill out the forms in time," she said.

03:04 AM Italian health officials have declared a long-sought victory over the coronavirus in poorer southern regions that were less prepared for the pandemic than the richer north. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had warned six weeks ago that Italy's ability to conquer COVID-19 depended on whether cases can stay largely contained to its northern epicenter around Milan.The disease has now officially claimed 22,745 lives in the Mediterranean country of 60 million people -- a toll second only to the United States. But Italy has still counted itself relatively lucky because the outbreak erupted in provinces with the best equipped medical staff.Conte decided to gamble early by imposing the Western world's first peacetime national lockdown while the disease was still gathering force. His team argued that the short-term economic pain would pay off by saving the health care system and allowing the country to gradually reopen in the weeks to come.Italy's top health officials said on Friday that Conte's big bet had paid off. "We have prevented the spread of contagions in southern regions," public health council chief Franco Locatelli told reporters "This is now a fact supported by figures." However, business leaders charge that Conte is doing unnecessary damage to the economy by extending the shutdown for too long.

03:09 AM Pakistan's coronavirus cases rose to 6,919 on Thursday as the health department said that about 58 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country are now locally transmitted. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 128 people have died due to the virus so far in Pakistan, while 1,645 patients recovered.It said that worst-hit Punjab province has registered 3,291 cases, Sindh 2,008, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 912, Balochistan 280, Gilgit-Baltistan 237, Islamabad 145 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 46. The authorities have conducted 78,979 tests so far, including 5,540 in the last 24 hours.The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Thursday showed that around 58 per cent of the country's total coronavirus cases are locally transmitted. When the pandemic began spreading in the country last month, the number of imported cases was much higher than locally transmitted ones.But the scales began tilting gradually, with imported cases slowing as the government suspended international flights on March 21, and reports of virus patients with no travel history began making the rounds, Dawn reported. Prime Minister Imran Khan has chided his advisor on health for his "irresponsible attitude" and failing to brief the Supreme Court on the efforts of his government to contain the disease.

11:42 PM More than 1 million coronavirus tests will be rolled out starting next week in Africa to address the “big gap” in assessing the true number of cases on the continent, the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, while one projection estimates more than 10 million severe cases of the virus in the next six months. “Maybe 15 million tests” will be required in Africa over the next three months, John Nkengasong said.The new initiative to dramatically accelerate testing comes as the continent of 1.3 billion people braces for its turn in the pandemic that has rolled from China to Europe and the U.S. and now beyond. Experts have said Africa is weeks behind Europe and the U.S. but the rise in cases has looked alarmingly similar. Africa has suffered in the global race to obtain testing kits and other badly needed medical equipment. While the number of virus cases across the continent was above 17,000 on Thursday, health officials have said the testing shortage means more are out there.South Africa, the most assertive African nation in testing, has carried out 90,000 tests so far, according to its health ministry. It's not immediately clear how many people have been tested across Africa. One projection over the next six months shows more than 10 million severe cases of the virus, Michel Yao, the World Health Organization's emergency operations manager in Africa, told a separate briefing. “But these are still to be fine-tuned,” he said, and public health measures could have an impact. The West Africa Ebola outbreak in 2014-16 never reached the “alarming numbers” projected, he said.

11:36 PM Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy increased by 525 on Thursday, down from 578 the day before, but the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667. The daily death toll was the lowest since Sunday, while the tally of new infections was the highest since Sunday.The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 22,170, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second-highest in the world after that of the United States. The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 168,941, the third-highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

11:27 PM Coronavirus cases in Africa could shoot up from thousands now to 10 million within three to six months according to very provisional modeling, a regional World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday.But Michel Yao, head of emergency operations for WHO Africa, said that was a tentative projection that could change and noted worst-case predictions for the Ebola outbreak had not come true because people changed behavior in time. "This is still to be fine-tuned," he told a media teleconference. "It's difficult to make a long-term estimation because the context changes too much and also public health measures when they are fully implemented, they can actually have an impact."The world's poorest continent has seen more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease and about 900 deaths so far - relatively little compared to some other regions. But there are fears that could balloon and overwhelm shaky health services."We are concerned that the virus continues to spread geographically, within countries," said Matshidiso Moeti, director for WHO's Africa region, which comprises 46 sub-Saharan nations and Algeria. "The numbers continue to increase every day."Infections in South Africa, which has the highest number of cases, have slowed after it began a strict lockdown, but other nations - like Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Algeria - have seen higher than average fatalities. The WHO is working with authorities there to improve patient care and reduce fatalities, Moeti said.

10:00 PM India on Thursday received 6,50,000 coronavirus testing kits from China even as it continued its global hunt to buy medical equipment from a number of countries including the US, the UK, South Korea, France, and Germany, official sources said. They said a large consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits is expected to arrive in India shortly as the Ministry of External Affairs has ramped up efforts to procure vital medical supplies from other countries.The testing kits from China came from three suppliers. The sources said 300,000 rapid antibody testing kits came from Guangzhou Wondfo, 250,000 kits were procured from Zhuhai Livzon, and 100,000 RNA extraction kits came from MGI Shenzhen. Asked about the quality of the equipment procured from China, the sources said adequate care has been taken to source the equipment from companies that fulfill international standards for exports. In the wake of adverse reports about quality of Chinese medical equipment, Spokesperson in the Chinese embassy Ji Rong said China attaches great importance to the export of medical products and that steps have taken to ensure their quality."Some countries including India raised their purchasing demands through diplomatic channels, and we recommend qualified companies. We hope that foreign buyers can choose products certified by Chinese regulatory authorities and with production qualifications when importing relevant products," Ji said. She said the Chinese authorities introduced stricter regulatory measures, requiring exporters to declare that their supplies have obtained the registration certificate for medical devices from the State Food and Drug Administration and meet the quality standards of the importing country.

08:24 AM 19 more #Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Agra. The total number of positive cases in the district rises to 167: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mYzx4M3QEO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2020

08:12 AM Staying home? Join our new challenge & show us what you'll do to be #HealthyAtHome!Here are some ideas to stay healthy:🏃Be active🥝Eat healthy🚭Don’t smoke🧘‍♀️Meditate📚Read books More ideas in the thread below 👇pic.twitter.com/f9adab39Ci — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 15, 2020

9:22 PM Nearly 175,000 people in Pakistan have been denied testing for coronavirus for failing to meet the criteria for such examinations, a media report said on Wednesday. Pakistan has registered over 6,245 coronavirus cases and more than 112 deaths due to the deadly viral infection. At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in the country, there remain limited numbers of tests and the capacity of laboratories is under strain. According to a report in the Urdu newspaper, 'Daily Jang', some 250,000 people reported at government hospitals across the country for coronavirus testing"However, only 74,000 suspected cases were tested, out of which around 6,000 people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus," the report said. Citing sources, it said, "The health ministry had to refuse examination for some 175,000 people as they did not meet the criteria set for the tests." However, the details of all those persons who had come for the tests have been saved in the database of the health authorities. One of the criteria for the coronavirus test is that a person must have returned from abroad, the report said, adding that the doctors on duty take the final decision on whether a test is necessary for a person or not. If a person has tested positive, then his family members and close relatives with whom he has come into contact are also quarantined as precautionary measures, it said.

8:45 PM Japan urged its citizens on Wednesday to stay home, as media reports warned that as many as 400,000 of them could die of the coronavirus without urgent action, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under pressure to hand out more cash.Japan, which tests only people with symptoms of the coronavirus, has so far recorded more than 9,000 infections, including passenger who caught the virus on a cruise ship, with nearly 200 deaths. Reports in Japanese media citing an undisclosed health ministry projection said fatalities could reach the 400,000-mark without mitigation measures. It also estimated that as many as 850,000 people could need ventilators.Japan has seen an accelerating infection rate in recent weeks, particularly in Tokyo. The government has responded by declaring an emergency in Tokyo and six other areas including Osaka, and a goal to cut interactions between people by 70 percent. The measures include a request that people isolate and businesses close, although there are no fines or penalties to force compliance. The government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, urged people to do everything in their power to help the government reach its target.

02:57 AM Between 10% and 20% of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first national data on how the pandemic is hitting doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals.The data is important new information but not necessarily surprising, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, who is running the federal agency's response to the outbreak. Medical staff has also been hit hard in other countries: Media reports said about 10% of cases in Italy and Spain were health care workers. As of the middle of last week, the CDC had reports of more than 315,000 cases in the U.S. The new report focused on about 49,000 for which researchers had data on whether or not they worked in health care. About 9,300, or 19%, of them were medical professionals. That included 27 who died.But the data varied in how complete it was, researchers said. In 12 states that did a better job reporting on whether patients worked in medicine, around 11% of cases were health care workers. Compared with U.S. cases overall, larger proportions of diagnosed health care workers were women, were white, and were young or middle-aged adults. That's consistent with the demographics of who works in health care, researchers said.About 10% of the health care workers were hospitalized with symptoms, compared with 21% to 31% of overall cases. That may reflect the younger age of the workers, as well as prioritization of testing for health care employees, the report said. Slightly more than half of a group of infected health care workers studied said their only known exposure to the virus was at work, but researchers say it's hard to know for sure how different people caught the bug.

02:14 AM U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,400 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. The United States, with the world's third-largest population, passed a second milestone on Tuesday with over 600,000 reported cases, three times more than any other country.On Monday, the United States reported about 1,500 new fatalities, far below last week's running tally of roughly 2,000 deaths every 24 hours, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. deaths rose by about 1,800 on Tuesday with several states yet to report. So far this week, deaths have increased by about 7% per day on average compared with 14% last week and 30% many days in March, according to a Reuters tally. Cases this week are up an average of 5% per day compared with 7.8% last week and 30% per day in March.

10:47 PM Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday nobody would die from the coronavirus in his country and again rejected any need for the strict lockdown measures adopted by most countries to contain the spread of the pandemic.It was the latest show of defiance by the strongman leader, who has dismissed worries about the disease as a "psychosis" and variously suggested drinking vodka, going to saunas and driving tractors to fight the virus. In stark contrast to other European countries, Belarus has kept its borders open and even allowed soccer matches in the national league to be played in front of spectators.Its churches have also remained open in the run-up to Orthodox Easter on April 19. "No one will die of coronavirus in our country. I publicly declare this," Lukashenko said. "We have already found combinations of drugs to save people."The health ministry has reported 2,919 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 deaths in Belarus. But Lukashenko said the fatalities were the result of underlying health conditions in the patients, such as heart disease and diabetes. "Therefore, I say that not a single person died purely from the coronavirus."

10:37 PM The head of the World Health Organization voiced confidence on Monday that the United States would continue funding his U.N. agency which is leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite criticism by President Donald Trump. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, also said that countries in Europe that are considering lifting restrictions must be guided by the need to protect human health, adding: "Control measures must be lifted slowly and with control."Tedros, asked by a U.S.-based journalist about reports that Trump might "cut off" funding this week, said he had spoken with him two weeks ago. "What I know is that he is supportive and I hope that the funding to WHO will continue. The relationship we have is very good and we hope that this will continue."

10:28 PM The United Nations said on Monday that deportations of illegal migrant workers by Saudi Arabia to Ethiopia risked spreading the coronavirus and it urged Riyadh to suspend the practice for the time being.Saudi Arabia has so far deported 2,870 Ethiopian migrants to Addis Ababa since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.N. migration agency said. Ethiopian authorities confirmed that large-scale deportations were taking place. An internal U.N. memo seen by Reuters said Saudi Arabia was expected to deport some 200,000 Ethiopian migrants in total. Other Gulf Arab states, Kenya and other neighbouring countries are also expected to repatriate Ethiopian migrants, it said."Large-scale migratory movements which are not planned make the transmission of the virus much more likely to continue. We are therefore calling for the temporary suspension of large-scale deportations," Catherine Sozi, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia, told Reuters. The Saudi media ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but many migrant workers worldwide have been left unemployed due to economic lockdowns imposed by governments in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

9:16 PM The United Nations' (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in its report has said that the world is staring at a possible disruption in food supply chains that would increase food insecurity as a drawback of coronavirus pandemic. The report has suggested some steps that could bring back the shut business into the economy and control the damage done to world food supplies. It categorically mentions the need for expanding and improve emergency food assistance and social protection programs.The report, which came late last month, says that this measure will ensure a buffer for the most vulnerable, who is currently at home and being affected economically because of the business closures. The report says: "The emergency assistance needs to be provided as early as possible to contain the spread of the virus and to protect livelihoods during recovery later. Food banks and community-based groups, supported by both governments and private charities alike, should be mobilized to deliver or mail food, as families stay home."

9:08 PM Google on Monday announced a series of steps taken to bring reliable information related to COVID-19 pandemic in India and combat the spread of misinformation. Google will now show the latest updates and health advice from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and international health authorities across Search, Maps, YouTube and the COVID-19 Spot on Google Pay, the official blog notes.In addition to promoting authentic content, Google will also quickly remove reported videos from YouTube that violate guidelines or intend to spread misinformation related to the pandemic. The COVID-19 India website will soon get support for other Indian languages.To assist migrant workers or those stranded in cities without a source of income or food, Google Maps, Search, and Assistant, will highlight nearby locations of food and night shelters set by the government. The information can be accessed both in Hindi and English. Google is also rolling out the 'Nearby Spot' feature on Google Pay to help users locate essential supply stores that are currently open. The tool is accessible in Bengaluru and will be launching soon in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi.

11:52 PM Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the global community to launch an initiative to give debt relief to developing countries that are fighting the novel coronavirus, as Pakistan reported 399 fresh cases, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients to 5,183 In a video message, Khan said that highly indebted countries are facing a "lack of fiscal space" that was inhibiting their efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and, at the same time, providing relief to people. He said a global pandemic cannot be contained without strong, coordinated and well-crafted global response.“The Global Initiative on Debt Relief will bring together stakeholders on a platform to promote coordinated health and economic response,” he said. Noting that COVID-19 posed unprecedented health and economic challenges, Khan underlined that a global recession worse than the Great Depression was certain.He noted that during the past week, various announcements have been made by multilateral actors such as the UN, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, including initial relief packages of USD 1.4 billion by the IMF and USD 1 billion by the World Bank. Khan invited the UN Secretary General to work with him in advancing the objectives of a coordinated response."The proposed Global Initiative aims to lay ground for urgent debt relief to the developing countries, at their request, and without onerous conditionalities,” he said. While proposing the Initiative, Khan highlighted that his Government had provided USD 8 billion stimulus package to help the most vulnerable people in Pakistan.

11:30 PM The coronavirus outbreak is very close to its peak in the US, a top American health official said on Sunday as more than 20,000 people have lost their lives due to CIVID-19 in the country. The deadly virus, to which medical science so far has not been able to find either a vaccine or a successful therapeutic solution, has killed over 20,000 Americans and infected more than 5.3 lakh, the highest in the world."The models do show that we are very close to the peak. So I think that information is accurate. This has been a very fast-moving outbreak," Dr Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of US Food and Drug Administration told ABC News. He was responding to a question on the latest models, which are projecting that the US peak in terms of daily deaths would likely be Sunday.Asserting that public safety and the welfare of Americans have to come first, Dr Hahn said this has been the constant message from the president, the vice president and within the White House Task Force on coronavirus. "That has to ultimately drive these decisions."There are obviously other considerations. I have heard from friends and colleagues around the world that people really do want to get back to a more normal life than what we've had in the last several weeks, but we have got to get the data as they come in. We have to look at what we know about this illness, what's happened in other countries and put them into the situation, into the plan moving forward," Dr Hahn said. Responding to a question on the possibility of reopening the country by May 1, a day after the social distancing measure ends on April 30, the FDA commissioner said it is a target."We're hopeful about that target, but I think it's too early to be able to tell that. We see light at the end of the tunnel... We see the incredible resiliency of the American people with respect to social distancing, hand washing and all of those mitigation factors. So, that gives me great hope. "But I think it's just too early for us to say whether May 1 is that date. But more to come on that as we learn more information, and as our planning proceeds," Dr Hahn said.

9:44 PM Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 431 on Sunday, down from 619 the day before, and the number of new cases slowed to 4,092 from a previous 4,694. The tally of deaths was the lowest daily rise since March 19.The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 19,899, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States. The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 156,363, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.There were 3,343 people in intensive care on Sunday against 3,381 on Saturday -- a ninth consecutive daily decline. Of those originally infected, 34,211 were declared recovered against 32,424 a day earlier.

8:48 PM United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has announced that it is studying measures to take with regards to current labor relations with partner countries. A Ministry official said that MoHRE is looking into revising current partnerships concerning labor relations with nations refusing to cooperate with evacuation measures undertaken by the UAE to repatriate private sector expatriates who wish to return home.The official noted that the Ministry's move comes after a number of countries did not respond to requests by their nationals to return home following COVID-19 developments. The official stated that the options currently being studied include the halting of any memoranda of understanding between the Ministry and the concerned authorities of non-cooperative countries, as well as the introduction of restrictions or quotas for future recruitment.

8:15 PM Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain "will defeat" coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the disease"We will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together," the 55-year-old leader said, seated and dressed in a suit and tie"Though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle."

02:28 AM Another 103 crew members on the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Navy said on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases from the ship to 550. In a statement on its website, the Navy said 92% of the carrier's crew members had been tested for the virus, with 550 positive and 3,673 negative results. It said 3,696 sailors had moved ashore.On Friday, the Navy had reported 447 positive cases and on Thursday, 416. The outbreak aboard the nuclear-powered carrier led to the resignation on Tuesday of Thomas Modly as acting Navy secretary following a mounting backlash for his firing and ridiculing of the ship's commander, who had pleaded for the help stemming a coronavirus outbreak onboard.

02:17 AM Brazil's 2020 deficit is approaching 500 billion reais ($96 billion), or 7% of gross domestic product, even before a state aid proposal of up to 222 billion reais to tackle coronavirus is factored in, the economy ministry said on Saturday. In 2019, the deficit was 61 billion reais or 0.9% of GDP, the ministry said."It is important that any new fiscal impact is discussed carefully to avoid excessive growth of the primary deficit and public debt of the public sector beyond what is strictly necessary to reduce the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus crisis," the ministry said in a statement. For the second consecutive day, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets on Saturday. A far-right former army captain, Bolsonaro has chafed at social distancing measures imposed by state governors and even his own health officials.

01:52 AM Republican U.S. senators from oil states who recently introduced legislation to remove American troops from Saudi Arabia said on Saturday they had spoken with three officials from the kingdom and urged them to take concrete action to cut crude output.Saudi Arabia and Russia were close to finalizing a deal to cut crude output by a record 10 million barrels per day. Oil prices had fallen to 18-year lows as the coronavirus outbreak closed down economies across the world and after major producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia had boosted output in a race for market share.

00:52 AM Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in Guangzhou city are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of coronavirus from imported cases. In recent days Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for coronavirus several times without being given results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media.In a statement on Saturday, Ghana's minister of foreign affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned the Chinese ambassador to express her disappointment and demand action to address the "inhumane treatment." "I regret and highly condemn this...ill-treatment and racial discrimination," the minister said.She said she had summoned Ambassador Shi Ting Wang to "register my disappointment and call for his government to immediately address the situation and bring their officials to order." There was no immediate response from the Chinese Embassy in Ghana to a request for comment on this.

00:48 AM Sudan urgently needs $120 million to fight the new coronavirus, the country's health minister told Reuters on Saturday, amid a shortage of the equipment to fight the epidemic which has ravaged richer countries.Although Sudan has so far reported relatively few cases, the global outbreak has arrived at a time when it faces an economic crisis. "We are preparing a strategy to face coronavirus that extends until the end of June, but to execute it we urgently need $120 million to provide protective equipment for healthcare workers and to prepare healthcare facilities and advanced lab testing equipment," said health minister Akram Ali Altom.Altom serves in the civilian-led government which has run Sudan following a power-sharing agreement with the military signed in August. Exactly one year ago, months of protests brought down three-decade ruler Omar al-Bashir. Until now, Sudan has reported 19 confirmed coronavirus cases, including two deaths, but Altom said that "if it spreads, Sudan's situation health-wise and economically means it cannot handle a large outbreak."

11:32 PM Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that coronavirus "would not overcome us" as she delivered her second rallying message to the nation in a week. The 93-year-old monarch, who is the symbolic head of the Church of England, also stated that "Easter isn't canceled" in her first-ever address to mark the Christian holy day."This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn't canceled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever," she said. Last Sunday, Elizabeth gave only the fifth televised address of her 68-year reign to say that if Britons stayed resolute in the face of a lockdown and self-isolation, they would beat the COVID-19 pandemic.On that occasion, she made reference to her experience of World War Two, but this time the monarch, who takes her religious faith seriously, used the Easter message to reinforce that message. "The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this," she said in the audio recording on Twitter.

11:12 PM The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus infection in France rose on Saturday to 13,832 from 13,197 the day before, the health ministry said on Saturday.The number of people in intensive care units rose by 255 to 6,883.

10:45 PM A World Health Organization (WHO) official on Saturday urged Belarus to impose new measures to contain the new coronavirus, out of concern that the outbreak in the country has entered a worrying new phase. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has held power in the former Soviet nation of 9.5 million people since 1994, has in recent weeks downplayed the need for social distancing and other measures to stem the spread of the virus.He has said that drinking vodka, driving tractors and bathing in a sauna could help fight it, and he has been shown playing ice hockey matches and embracing other players. Belarus has so far recorded 2,226 cases and 23 coronavirus-related deaths.Patrick O'Connor, who led a WHO delegation in a visit to Belarus this week, said the country had implemented containment measures to detect patients with COVID-19, the acute respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. But he said the virus had begun spreading through communities in the capital Minsk and in other parts of the country.

9:58 PM Britain's Boris Johnson needs some time and space to recover from COVID-19, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Saturday after the prime minister spent three nights in intensive care and received oxygen support."The message to the prime minister is that we want him to get better and he needs some time and some space to rest, recuperate and recover," Patel said at a news conference in Downing Street.

9:30 PM Britain's interior minister said on Saturday she was sorry if health workers felt there had been failings to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to the front line.Doctors and nurses have complained that there have been PPE shortages for frontline staff and when asked directly if she would apologize for this, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I am sorry if people feel there have been failings."

8:36 PM The Netherlands on Saturday issued a call for proposals to develop smartphone apps or software that could be used to combat the coronavirus outbreak.In a statement, the health ministry announced it was looking for proposals on how to conduct "contract tracing" of people who may have been exposed to the virus while maintaining individual privacy.

8:29 PM Italy plans to increase testing for the coronavirus and use voluntary contact tracing whenever it exits from a lockdown that's currently in effect until at least May 3. Italy's special commissioner for the virus emergency Domenico Arcuri told SKYTG 24 there will be mandatory blood tests to set up a system of ''immunity passports.'' The voluntary contact tracing mobile apps will allow people to know if they have come in contact with someone who is positive for the virus. Then they can be tested in an effort to limit further spread of the virus.

8:17 PM Tour de France organizers are focusing on a postponement of this year's race rather than a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email seen by Reuters on Saturday which was sent to the publishers of the official Tour programme.The Tour's main publisher said in the email it was "freezing the administrative aspects of our collaboration" ahead of the sport's most prestigious race which is due to run from June 27-July 19. "The unpredictable nature of the global crisis that we are all caught up in means that we will have to be patient until there's an official announcement of (Tour organizers) ASO about the 2020 race, bearing in mind that the current focus is on a postponement until later in the summer rather than a cancellation," the publishing arm of L'Equipe newspaper, which is owned by the same family as the Tour de France organizers, wrote.

7:41 PM New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus."Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the remainder of this school year is painful, but I can also tell you it is the right thing to do," he told a news conference.

00:22 AM Google and Apple unveiled a joint initiative on Friday to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic. The move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to track and potentially contain the global COVID-19 outbreak.Smartphones powered by Apple software and Google-backed Android operating system would be able to exchange information with a joint "opt in system." The tech giants will collaborate on a "contact tracing" system which can identify people in contact with an infected person and alert users. "All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world's most pressing problems," the companies said in a joint statement.The first step will be released next month of software interface and operating system-level technology to let iPhones and Android-powered phones share information through applications provided by public health authorities, according to the companies. The move comes with governments around the world studying or implementing measures to use smartphone location technology to identify people with the virus and keep them from infecting others, even as the efforts raise privacy and civil liberties concerns.Apple and Google said they will work together in the coming months to use standard Bluetooth capabilities relied on by wireless devices such as earbuds to be used to let handsets exchange information. Apple and Google contended that "privacy, transparency, and consent" were top priorities in the joint initiative.

11:22 PM The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 100,000 on Friday, as the tally of cases passed 1.6 million, according to a Reuters tally. The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000.The toll has been accelerating at a daily rate of between 6% and 10% over the past week, and there were almost 7,300 deaths globally reported on Thursday. The death toll now compares with that of London's Great Plague in the mid-1660s, which killed an estimated 100,000 people, about a third of the city’s population at the time.

10:11 PM The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 7,500 on Friday with more than 250 deaths as several places including Delhi and Mumbai reported further spread of the deadly virus and Punjab became the second state to extend the lockdown beyond April 14, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets chief ministers to take stock of the situation. The Union Home Ministry also sought views of state governments on the 21-day lockdown including on whether more categories of people and services need to be exempted, officials said on Friday, amidst indications of a possible two-week extension of the nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.The Health Ministry in the meantime maintained that no community transmission is taking place as yet in India, while the World Health Organisation also put the country in a category named 'cluster of cases' -- a notch below the community transmission stage and a classification used by the global body for cases "clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures". Later in the evening, WHO said that a hasty lifting of restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a fatal resurgence of the deadly virus, which has infected over 16 lakh people globally since its emergence in China last December while the worldwide death toll is fast approaching 1,00,000.

02:08 AM The United States on Thursday accused the World Health Organisation of putting politics first by ignoring Taiwanese warnings over China's coronavirus outbreak, laying out its case against the UN body. President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold US funding for the WHO, which is at the forefront of fighting the pandemic that has infected more than 1.5 million people worldwide.Elaborating on Trump's case, the State Department said the WHO was too late in sounding the alarm over COVID-19, showed too much deference to China and questioned why it did not pursue a lead from Taiwan. The United States is "deeply disturbed that Taiwan's information was withheld from the global health community, as reflected in the WHO's January 14, 2020 statement that there was no indication of human-to-human transmission," a State Department spokesperson said."The WHO once again chose politics over public health," she said, criticizing the WHO for denying Taiwan even observer status since 2016. The WHO's actions have "cost time and lives," the spokesperson said.

01:00 AM British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as his condition improves, Downing Street said on Thursday evening. "The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits," a Downing Street spokesperson said.UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for Johnson while he is in hospital, had told reporters during the daily briefing that the Prime Minister “continues to make positive steps forwards and is in good spirits”. Earlier on Thursday, Downing Street had confirmed that Johnson continues to improve after he spent a third night in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital with coronavirus.The 55-year-old was shifted to the ICU of St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday night as his condition worsened over 10 days after he had tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation. He has since received "standard oxygen treatment" but has not been diagnosed with pneumonia or required a ventilator to aid his breathing. "The Prime Minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care at St. Thomas' Hospital. He's in good spirits," a Downing Street spokesperson said, providing a health update on the UK PM.“He's stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff. I’ve known the Prime Minister for a long time and I wish him well in this difficult time and I think things are getting better for him," UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said earlier on Thursday. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for the UK PM while he continues treatment for Covid-19, will chair a virtual Cobra emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss a review of the UK's coronavirus lockdown to consider whether the strict social distancing measures should be extended beyond the 21-day period initially announced by Johnson on March 23. The measures are set to end next Monday but indications are that they would have to be extended.

9:49 PM Japan recorded 503 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, as a state of emergency took effect but commuters still crowded some trains into Tokyo despite government calls to stay at home.The jump in new COVID-19 cases, including 144 in the capital, underscored the struggle of Japanese authorities to contain the outbreak without imposing a sweeping, mandatory lockdown on the population as most countries overseas have done. A day after the state of emergency was proclaimed, some Tokyo trains were still full of commuters, some voicing confusion over how they were now expected to restrict their movements to stem transmissions of the virus.The month-long state of emergency gives regional governors more power to press businesses to close. But Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike was expected to announce only on Friday which categories of businesses will have to shut, so many shops and businesses were left to decide what to do for now. Moreover, authorities have generally been given no powers to penalize people who disregard calls to stay at home or businesses that decline to shut down.

9:40 PM An influential university model on the U.S. coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday scaled back its projected death toll by 26% to 60,000 but a federal health official warned of a second wave of infections if Americans relax "social distancing" practices. The downward revision in the death toll in the University of Washington model - often cited by U.S. and state policymakers - coincides with comments by some political leaders that caseloads may have reached a plateau in certain areas.Those assessments in recent days, including an apparent leveling out in hospitalizations in New York state - the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic - are tempered by a persistent climb in the U.S. death toll, which rose by more than 1,900 on Tuesday as some 30,000 new infections were reported. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio told a briefing on Wednesday that coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the most populous U.S. city had stabilized and that the need for ventilators was lower than projected."In the last few days we've actually seen fewer ventilators needed that were projected," the mayor said. Even that revised forecast suggested months of pain ahead for the United States. All told, about 400,000 U.S. infections have been reported, along with roughly 13,000 deaths.

8:41 PM The economic blow of the coronavirus could push 1.5 million U.S. families to the brink of homelessness, housing experts warned, not only increasing poverty but accelerating the spread of the pandemic in overcrowded homes.Those families would join some 8 million existing U.S. households on the verge of losing their homes, who pay half or more of their income on rent, said researchers and activists in a webinar about housing and the pandemic. "It's just a shocking number of people in our country who are losing jobs, who are losing hours, who are losing income," said Diane Yentel, head of the National Low Income Housing Coalition."One of the outcomes will be an increase of another million and a half families of severely cost-burdened, extremely low-income renters," she told the online discussion on Tuesday, which was organized by the Urban Land Institute, a U.S. nonprofit. The pandemic has infected about 400,000 people in the United States and killed more than 12,000, according to a Reuters tally, forcing businesses nationwide to close their doors and furlough workers. The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment benefits spiked last week to a record high of more than 6 million, and that did not include workers in the informal economy like ride-share drivers and domestics who are not eligible for jobless benefits. Those families may spend 50% to 70% of their income on housing costs and often cram into crowded rental spaces with relatives, said Yentel."When you have such limited income, to begin with, and you're paying more than half of it just to keep a roof over your head, you have very little leftover," Yentel said. About 560,000 people were homeless in the United States before the pandemic began to spread widely last month, a figure that the panel linked to increasingly unaffordable housing and stagnant wages.

8:23 PM Global trade growth is expected to plummet by up to a third in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Trade Organization said Wednesday, warning that the numbers would be "ugly". "World trade is expected to fall by between 13 percent and 32 percent in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world," the WTO said in a statement.There was a wide range of possibilities for how trade would be hit by the "unprecedented" health crisis, it added. However, WTO chief Roberto Azevedo warned the downturn "may well be the deepest economic recession or downturn of our lifetimes".In its main annual forecast, the 164-member WTO pointed out that trade had already been slowing in 2019, before the emergence of the novel coronavirus. But the virus has now infected some 1.4 million people since late last year, killing more than 80,000 and forcing governments across the world to take radical measures.More than half of humanity has been asked to stay at home and economic activity has ground to a virtual standstill in many places. Global trade, already hit by trade tensions and uncertainties around Brexit, is expected to register "double-digit declines in trade volumes" in nearly all regions this year, the WTO said."This crisis is first and foremost a health crisis which has forced governments to take unprecedented measures to protect people's lives," Azevedo said in a statement. "The unavoidable declines in trade and output will have painful consequences for households and businesses, on top of the human suffering caused by the disease itself," he said.

03:30 AM The UN human rights body has urged nations to release individuals detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, as the world body stressed the need to take a very close look at incarcerations and reduce overcrowding in prisons to prevent catastrophic rates of COVID-19 infection. Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said recently in Geneva that some countries have been announcing prisoner releases of varying numbers, including of specific at-risk groups such as pregnant women, people with disabilities, elderly prisoners, those who are sick, minor and low-risk offenders, people nearing the end of their sentences and others who can safely be reintegrated into society. "We urge states to release every person detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, and those detained for critical, dissenting views," Colville said."We stress that with respect to people fairly convicted of serious crimes recognized under international law, or prisoners who might pose serious risk to others, they should only exceptionally be considered for temporary release from custody during the course of the pandemic," he said. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday said that the UN chief "believes that member states need to take a very close look at incarcerations during a time of COVID-19. It's something the High Commissioner for Human Rights has spoken out about." Dujarric was responding to a question about the release of prisoners in Kashmir. He added, "As for the situation in Kashmir, he (Secretary General) very much believes that any political solution must take into consideration the issue of human rights." Last week, Michelle Bachelet, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, has appealed to prevent "catastrophic" rates of infection, as the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases continues to rise worldwide. Colville added that the UN agency continues to urge all countries to review who is being held and to take measures as soon as possible to ensure the physical distancing necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 becomes feasible. He noted that Iran has increased releases to around 100,000 inmates -- representing 40 per cent of the entire prison population -- and that Indonesia has announced that it would free 30,000 individuals convicted of minor crimes, including drug use.

03:14 AM The UN chief on Tuesday lauded the "tremendous work" of the World Health Organisation, even as US President Donald Trump accused the global health body of being "China centric" and criticized its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "For the Secretary General, it is clear that WHO under the leadership of Dr. Tedros (Adhanom Ghebreyesus) has done tremendous work on COVID-19 in supporting countries with millions of pieces of equipment being shipped out, on helping countries with training, on providing global guidelines. "WHO is showing the strength of the international health system," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said.Dujarric was responding to whether the Secretary General has a comment on Trump's tweet in which he lashed out at the WHO and indirectly warned of action. "W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?" Trump tweeted earlier in the day. Dujarric said looking back, WHO has done tremendous work in fighting Ebola in Congo, putting its staff in the frontlines. "We have seen great success in the way the WHO-led efforts to fight Ebola in the DRC and surrounding countries have had under the leadership of Dr. Tedros," he said.

9:27 PM New York reported its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 731 new deaths in the state to a total of 5,489 fatalities even as Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau.The death count for April 6 of 731 marked an increase from the prior day's 599 new deaths, Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus.

8:30 PM Saudi Arabia's health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within weeks, state media reported. The warning comes a day after the kingdom extended the duration of daily curfews in multiple cities, including the capital Riyadh, to 24 hours in a bid to limit the spread of the deadly virus."Within the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 200,000," the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah. Rabiah, who warned the kingdom faces a "critical moment" in the fight against the virus, said the projection was based on four studies by Saudi and international experts.Saudi Arabia has so far reported a total of 2,795 infections and 41 deaths from the disease, according to the latest tally released by the health ministry on Tuesday. The kingdom, which has reported the highest number of infections in the Gulf, is scrambling to limit the spread of the disease at home.

01:22 AM Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has worsened since being hospitalized with persistent COVID-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday."Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. "The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary."

01:10 AM The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concern on Monday that the wearing of medical masks by the general public could exacerbate the shortage for health workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said lockdowns in many places are proving effective in dampening spread of the coronavirus but any lifting of restrictions requires a calibrated, step-wise approach based on data.European nations including hardest-hit Italy and Spain have started looking ahead to easing their lockdowns as fatality rates have fallen, while Austria said on Monday it would start reopening shops from next week, although it widened a requirement to wear face masks. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheybresus, noting that several countries were considering new recommendations on masks, said: "First and foremost medical masks must be prioritized for health workers on the front lines of the response."We are concerned that the mass use of medical masks by the general population could exacerbate the shortage of these specialized masks for the people who need them most," he told a virtual news conference. "Masks alone cannot stop the pandemic, countries must continue to find, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact."

10:05 PM The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, only exceeded by Italy with 15,887 and Spain with 13,055.

8:54 PM Google on Monday said it will now show the locations of food and night shelters on Google Maps in cities across India to help people find these essential services during the ongoing lockdown. Google, in a statement, said it is working closely with state and central government authorities to surface the locations of these relief centers."To date, across 30 cities, people can now find these locations on Google Maps, Search and Google Assistant," it added. Users can search for 'Food shelters in ' or 'Night shelters in ' in any of these Google products.The service will also be made available in Hindi soon, the statement said. Google is working to bring this service to other Indian languages over the coming weeks, as well as adding additional shelters in more cities across the country, it added."As the COVID-19 situation develops, we are making a concerted effort to build solutions that help people during these times of need," Google India Senior Programme Manager Anal Ghosh said. He added that highlighting the locations of food and night shelters on Google Maps is a step to make this information easily available to the users in need, and ensure they can avail the food and shelter services being provided by the government authorities.

10:57 PM Dr. Anthony Fauci says there is a very good chance the new coronavirus “will assume a seasonal nature” because it is unlikely to be under control globally. Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He says the virus is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet this year. That means the US could see the “beginning of a resurgence” during the next flu season.Fauci says the prospect of a resurgence is the reason the US is working so hard to get its preparedness “better than it was." He says that includes working to develop a vaccine and conducting clinical trials on therapeutic interventions. He also says states that don't have stay-at-home orders are not putting the rest of the country at risk as much as they are putting themselves at risk. Fauci spoke on CBS's “Face the Nation.”

8:30 PM The United States enters one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis with the death toll exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana and some governors calling for a national order to stay at home. New York is the hardest-hit state with more than 40% of all U.S. deaths and nearly 115,000 reported cases on Saturday.Bodies of victims of COVID-19, the flu-like respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, were stacked in bright orange bags inside a makeshift morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, according to photos provided to Reuters. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Fox News Sunday that hard times were ahead but "there is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days.""This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized," he said. "It's going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that." Places such as Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Washington, D.C. are starting to see rising deaths. The White House coronavirus task force warned this is not the time to go to the grocery store or other public places.

02:19 AM Seven Indian nationals are among the 75 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Singapore, taking the total infections to 1,189 since the deadly diseases broke out here. Of the new cases, 69 are local infections. Six are imported with a travel history to Europe, North and South America and ASEAN, said the Ministry of health on Saturday.Six Indian nationals, between the ages of 18 and 52, are on work passes. The seventh is a 46-year old female Indian national on work pass at the Indian-origin mega store Mustafa Centre, which has been closed for two weeks.Four new cases, three being Singapore citizens, have been linked to Mustafa Centre, bringing the total to 19 cases. Mustafa Centre has been closed for at least two weeks and will undergo disinfection, according to media reports. Mustafa Centre on Syed Alwi Road of the Little India precinct will be professionally disinfected, the mall's managing director Mustaq Ahmad told Channel News Asia."The moment we were informed that our staff had tested positive, we immediately took steps to inform all staff who had close contact with the affected staff to take leave. We also disinfected the affected departments," Mustaq said. Twenty-six of the 500 confirmed cases, who are still in the hospital, are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Most of the others are stable or improving, said the ministry.

01:00 AM Malawi's president and cabinet will take a 10% salary cut and redirect the money towards the fight against coronavirus, President Peter Mutharika said on Saturday.In an address on state television, Mutharika announced a number of measures aimed at cushioning small- and medium-sized businesses, including tax breaks, a reduction in fuel allowances and an increase in risk allowances for health workers. Mutharika also ordered the country's tobacco markets to be opened and allowed to operate without disruption to protect small farmers and bolster foreign currency receipts. Tobacco is Malawi's chief foreign currency earner."We have an unprecedented situation. Government has taken these measures to ensure continuity," he said. Amongst other measures, the president directed the Reserve Bank of Malawi to allow banks to offer a three-month moratorium on interest payments on loans to small- and medium-sized businesses.

11:49 PM New York City must provide corrections officers at Rikers Island jail with protective masks, monitor their temperatures for signs of coronavirus and increase sanitation of their workspaces after dozens of infections at the facility, a judge has ruled.Officers assigned to work areas housing inmates who have COVID-19, where there are prisoners showing symptoms or who transport such inmates must be given N95 level masks, state judge Pamela Brown wrote in her Friday ruling. The judge was responding to a lawsuit brought by the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association.The city has appealed the ruling - which stays the order until the appeal is heard. Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesman for the New York City Law Department, said the city is deeply concerned about the health and safety of its employees and that "we are confident that the court will recognize the steps we have taken to ensure our correctional facilities are safe."

11:47 PM Help to eurozone members struggling under the weight of the coronavirus crisis should come from the European level, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Greek newspaper To Vima in an interview. "This is not just a question of European solidarity, but also makes sense from an economic standpoint," Schnabel was quoted on Saturday as saying."The issuance of one-off 'coronabonds' is one possibility," Schnabel said. "There are other instruments that could be used, like an EU rescue fund or measures involving the European Stability Mechanism or the European Investment Bank."

7:50 PM The European Commission has approved a series of multi-billion-euro state support packages for Greece, Poland, and Portugal to help soften the economic impact of the coronavirus through grants and loan guarantees. The Commission, which enforces EU anti-trust regulation, loosened its rules last month to allow EU governments to support businesses and banks after factories began to fall quiet and Europeans were ordered to stay home to stop the virus spreading.In a series of statements late on Friday and on Saturday, the Commission approved a 13-billion-euro state aid programme for the Portuguese economy, a 22-billion-euro plan of state guarantees for Poland and a 2-billion-euro scheme for Greece. The schemes were judged not to distort EU competition.

01:06 AM The new coronavirus might spread through the air via normal breathing and speaking, a top US scientist said Friday as the government was poised to recommend the use of face masks for everyone. Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told Fox News the guidance on masks would be changed "because of some recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak, as opposed to coughing and sneezing." As it stands, the official advice is that only sick people need to cover their faces, as well as those caring for them at home.Fauci's comments come after the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) sent a letter to the White House on April 1 that summarized recent research on the subject. It said that though the research isn't yet conclusive, "the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing." Until now, US health agencies have said that the primary pathway of transmission is respiratory droplets, about one millimeter in diameter, expelled by sick people when they sneeze or cough.These quickly fall to the ground around a meter away. But if the virus can be suspended in the ultrafine mist we expel when we exhale, in other words, an aerosol, it becomes much harder to prevent its spread, which in turn is an argument in favor of everyone covering their faces. A recent NIH funded study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could become an aerosol and remain airborne for up to three hours.

00:21 AM The head of the International Monetary Fund says the recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is “way worse” than the 2008 global recessionIMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva is describing the situation as “a crisis like no other.” “Never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy coming to a standstill,” she said. “We are now in recession, it is way worse than the global financial crisis and it is a crisis that requires all of us to come together," Georgieva says 90 countries have already approached the institution for emergency financing. She is calling on countries to prioritize health expenditures and to make sure doctors, nurses and other health workers are paid. She adds that the world's most fragile countries must be protected, noting that “USD 90 billion have flown out” and damaged emerging economies.

9:33 PM With 478 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the highest spike so far, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, as per the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 647 positive coronavirus cases have been reported so far from across 14 States whose linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin, the Centre said on Friday."A total of 647 cases of positive coronavirus cases have been reported from across 14 States whose linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. "The cases can be traced in Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh," added Aggarwal.

8:55 PM UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic"The worst is yet to come," Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting like Syria, Libya and Yemen"The COVID-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict."

4:29 PM Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences have developed low cost ventilators for COVID 19 patients. According to scientists, the manufacturing cost of the Prana-Vayu will be about Rs 25, 000. The product was presented before 450 industries through a webinar on Friday organized by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). #Coronavirusupdates@iitroorkee in collaboration with #AIIMS Rishikesh @aiimsrishi develops a low-cost portable ventilator ''Prana-Vayu'' to tackle #COVID19 pandemic. It can be used for both infants & overweight adults. https://t.co/BpUpWhMzMn#Corona#Covid#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/6QlYNziPBf — Director, IIT Roorkee (@Director_IITR) April 3, 2020“Our commercial product will be of approximate dimensions of 1.5 feet × 1.5 feet for effective portability,” he added.“Today ‘Prana-Vayu’ was presented to more than 450 industries in a webinar organized by CII. I am happy to share that we have received interest from multiple industries for its mass production. We are committed to augmenting the efforts of the government in tackling the pandemic. This low-cost ventilator will be highly useful for COVID-19 patients, especially when there is a shortage of ventilators.” said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.According to scientists, the product is safe and reliable as it is equipped with real-time spirometry and alarms. It can automatically limit high pressure with an alarm system. In case of a failure, the circuit opens to the atmosphere that prevents choking. Some additional features are remote monitoring by health professionals, touch screen control of all operating parameters, moister, and temperature control for inhaled air. The research team from IIT Roorkee included Prof. Akshay Dvivedi and Prof. Arup Kumar Das with online support from Dr Debendra Tripathi from AIIMS Rishikesh.

00:31 AM The World Bank on Thursday said its board of executive directors approved an initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 countries and said it was moving quickly on projects in 40 others.In addition, the World Bank said it was working to redeploy resources in existing World Bank-financed projects worth up to $1.7 billion. The Bank has said it is prepared to spend up to $160 billion over the next 15 months to combat the pandemic. India, the third-largest economy in Asia, will receive $1 billion to support better screening for the virus, contact tracing, and laboratory diagnostics; pay for personal protective equipment; and set up new isolation wards for those infected.World Bank Group President David Malpass said the Bank was moving quickly to strengthen the ability to develop countries to respond to the fast-spreading virus, and shorten the time to economic and social recovery. "The poorest and most vulnerable countries will likely be hit the hardest, and our teams around the world remain focused on country-level and regional solutions to address the ongoing crisis," Malpass said in a statement.

00:25 AM Britain's health minister promised a tenfold increase in the number of daily tests for coronavirus by the end of the month after the government faced criticism for failing to roll out mass checks for health workers and the public. Appearing for the first time on Thursday since recovering from the virus himself and ending a period of self-isolation, Matt Hancock announced a new strategy to ramp up the UK diagnostics industry."I am now setting the goal of 100,000 tests per day by the end of this month. That is the goal and I am determined that we will get there," he told reporters. The current number being conducted is about 10,000 a day. Britain initially took a restrained approach to the outbreak but Prime Minister Boris Johnson changed tack and imposed stringent social distancing measures after modeling showed a quarter of a million people in the country could die.

11:01 PM Global coronavirus deaths topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic ravages the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.Reported cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus were approaching 1 million with the most cases in the United States, followed by Italy and Spain.

01:15 AM More than 900,000 cases of coronavirus have been officially detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Wednesday using official sourcesAt least 905,589 infections including 45,719 deaths have been recorded in 187 countries and territories globally, with 203,608 cases and 4,476 deaths in the United States where the pandemic is spreading rapidlyItaly with 110,574 detected cases has the highest number of fatalities with 13,155 deaths. Spain has 102,136 cases including 9,053 deaths and China has 81,554 cases and 3,312 deaths.

01:04 AM The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) voiced deep concern on Wednesday about "the rapid escalation and global spread" of COVID-19 infections with the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories."In the past 5 weeks there has been a near exponential growth in the number of new cases and the number of deaths has more than doubled in past week," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a virtual news conference in Geneva."In the next few days we will reach 1 million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide," Tedros said.

11:38 PM The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has set up a COVID-19 Fact Check Unit which will receive messages by email and send its response in quick time. It will also release a daily bulletin at 8 pm every day for information regarding the government's decisions and developments and progress on COVID 19. The first bulletin was released on Wednesday at 6.30 pm.An official release said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set up a technical group to clarify any doubts in the minds of people on any technical aspect of COVID 19. The Ministry has also issued detailed guidelines to deal with psychological issues amongst migrants.

7:53 PM Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figures. "As of 5 pm (1600 GMT) on 31 March, of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have sadly died," the health ministry said on its official Twitter page.Some 29,474 people have now tested positive, an increase of 4,324 over the previous day, it added. Britain locked down last week in an attempt to combat the virus, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself has tested positive, warned that it would "get worse before it gets better".

11:40 PM France on Tuesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,523There are now 22,757 people hospitalized in France with COVID-19, with 5,565 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update

10:09 PM From Thailand to India, countries have told people not to make April Fools' Day pranks related to coronavirus, with some threatening jail time as they seek to prevent the spread of rumors which could put lives at risk.Tech giant Google, which is famous for its annual spoofs, has canceled the tradition because of the pandemic which has killed about 40,000 people worldwide. Thailand said on Tuesday that April Fool's Day jokes about the virus could be punished under a law carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison."It's against the law to fake having COVID-19 this April Fools' Day," the government said on Twitter. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen took to Facebook to tell people not to prank about the virus, adding that anyone spreading rumors or false information could face up to three years in jail and/or a fine of up to NT$3 million ($99,200).

9:23 PM U.S. coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,393 on Tuesday, exceeding the total number of deaths reported in China and reaching the third highest in the world behind Italy and Spain, according to a Reuters tally. Health officials urged Americans to follow stay-at-home orders and other measures to contain the spread of the virus, which originated in China in December. Globally, there are now over 800,000 cases of the highly contagious illness caused by the virus and more than 39,000 deaths reported.

03:18 AM As U.S. spy agencies seek to assemble a precise picture of the world's coronavirus outbreaks, they are finding serious gaps in their ability to assess the situation in China, Russia, and North Korea, according to five U.S. government sources familiar with the intelligence reporting.The agencies also have limited insight into the full impact of the pandemic in Iran, although information on infections and deaths among the ruling class and public is becoming more available on official and social media, two sources said. The four countries are known by U.S. spy agencies as "hard targets" because of the heavy state controls on information and the difficulty, even in normal times, of collecting intelligence from within their closed leadership circles.An accurate assessment of those countries' outbreaks would aid U.S. and international efforts to limit the human and economic tolls from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, experts say. The agencies are not just looking for accurate numbers, but also for any signs of the political ramifications of how the crisis is being handled.

11:29 PM French health authorities reported 418 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 3,024 or an increase of 16%, France becoming the fourth country to cross the 3,000 fatalities threshold after China, Italy, and Spain. The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

9:48 PM Harsh lockdowns aimed at halting the march of coronavirus around the world widened on Monday to include Moscow's capital as the death toll mounted and fears grew for the fate of the global economy. The planet is bracing for a long battle against the disease that has so far killed at least 33,000 people, infected more than 700,000 and left two-fifths of the world's population confined to their homes.From field hospitals and a US military hospital ship in New York to the empty streets of European capitals and fears of a new wave of COVID-19 in Africa, the virus has changed the face of the world in a few short weeks. The march of the coronavirus has also transformed the sporting and cultural calendar, with the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announcing that it will open on July 23 next year.In Russia, President Vladimir Putin on Monday urged residents of Moscow to respect the lockdown that has seen the closure of all non-essential shops, including restaurants and cafes, in Europe's largest city. "I ask you to take these forced but absolutely necessary measures... very seriously and completely responsibly," Putin said after regional authorities clamped down because many Muscovites were failing to heed warnings to self-isolate.Red Square in the heart of Moscow was eerily empty, while the streets were quiet even though traffic could still be seen on the roads. Anna, a 36-year-old web designer, said the lockdown would be hard for her and her five-year-old daughter. "But I don't want Arina to get sick," she told AFP while on her way to buy some bread. "So of course we will observe the quarantine." Coronavirus continues to tighten its grip in Europe, which remains the epicentre of the disease with the death toll there passing 25,000 on Monday, according to an AFP tally.

8:56 PM The UN called Monday for a USD 2.5-trillion aid package to help developing countries weather the COVID-19 pandemic, including debt cancellation and a health recovery "Marshal Plan". A report from the United Nations Conference on Trade, Investment and Development (UNCTAD) noted that two-thirds of the global population who live in developing countries (excluding China) face "unprecedented economic damage" from the crisis."It is... a matter of immediate urgency for the international community to co-ordinate appropriate economic rescue packages with a more global reach to address the looming financing gap which many developing countries are now imminently facing," the report said. In the two months since COVID-19 began spreading beyond China, developing countries have been hit hard by capital outflows, currency depreciation, and lost export earnings, notably from falling commodity prices and declining tourist revenues.

8:47 PM Facebook said Monday it was donating USD 100 million to support news organizations globally hurting from the coronavirus pandemic, citing the need for reliable information about the crisis. "The news industry is working under extraordinary conditions to keep people informed during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Facebook's news partnerships director, Campbell Brown. "At a time when journalism is needed more than ever, ad revenues are declining due to the economic impact of the virus. Local journalists are being hit especially hard, even as people turn to them for critical information to keep their friends, families and communities safe." The new funding includes USD 25 million in emergency grants for local news through the Facebook Journalism Project, and USD 75 million for additional marketing efforts "to move money over to news organizations around the world," according to a statement. Facebook said it will offer grants "to publishers most in need in the hardest hit countries." The move comes amid growing concerns of cutbacks and closures of news organizations hit by lockdowns and a massive slump in advertising resulting from the health crisis.

8:20 PM Kazakhstan hopes to keep the number of coronavirus cases within 3,500 over the next two months, with the rate of infection peaking next month, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said on Monday. The Central Asian nation of 19 million has confirmed 302 cases of the disease and has closed its borders, locked down most of its major cities and shut down most businesses in the two biggest population centres for a week."This is the outlook based on which we are preparing our forces and facilities," Birtanov told a briefing. "...I hope we pass the main peak of the epidemic in April and then we will maintain quarantine measures to gradually reduce infection rates in Kazakhstan," he added.Kazakhstan plans to spend $10 billion on a stimulus package aimed at softening the blow to its economy from the coronavirus outbreak and the collapse in the price of oil, the former Soviet republic's main export. The Nur-Sultan government said on Monday it would pay doctors involved in the anti-coronavirus campaign monthly bonuses of about $500 to $2000, depending on their qualifications and proximity to patients, as well as extra payouts in case of infection and disability or death caused by the virus.

01:36 AM France on Sunday staged its largest evacuation of coronavirus patients to date from hospitals in the hard-hit east, increasing efforts to free up intensive care units as officials warned of an influx of serious cases in the coming days. Two specially equipped high-speed trains carried 36 patients from Mulhouse and Nancy toward hospitals along France's western coast, where the outbreak has been limited so far.Dozens of hospital workers, flanked by police and soldiers standing guard, spent hours installing four patients in each wagon in an operation that began before dawn. "We have to free up beds, it's absolutely crucial... We're still seeing an increase in patient numbers," said Francois Brun, head of emergency services at the regional hospital in nearby Metz.The evacuations came as Germany sent a military plane for the first time to Strasbourg to transport two patients to a hospital in Ulm. In total, around 80 French patients have been hospitalized in Germany, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin told France Inter radio.France has been evacuating dozens over the past week from the east, hoping to stay ahead of a crisis that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has warned will only worsen over the next two weeks. Overall, more than 4,600 coronavirus patients are in intensive care in France, many with severe respiratory problems requiring ventilators that officials worry could soon be in short supply.

11:57 PM As humans retreat into their homes as more and more countries go under coronavirus lockdown, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of our biggest cities. Wild boar have descended from the hills around Barcelona while sika deer are nosing their way around the deserted metro stations of Nara, Japan.Indian social media has gone wild about footage of a stag scampering through Dehradun, the capital of the northern state of Uttarakhand. Gangs of wild turkeys have been strutting the streets of OaklandCalifornia, while a puma turned up in the centre of the Chilean capital Santiago, which is under curfew."This is the habitat they once had and that we've taken away from them," said Marcelo Giagnoni, the head of Chile's agricultural and livestock service that helped police capture the curious big cat. While sightings of dolphins in Venice's canals turned out to be fanciful, they have been popping up in ports elsewhere in the Mediterranean as emboldened wildlife takes "free rein to wander our cities and towns", said Romain Julliard, head of research at the French Natural History Museum.He told AFP that foxes were at the vanguard of the new urban explorers. "They change their behaviour very quickly. When a place becomes quiet, they're straight in there." Animals and birds that normally live in urban parks, like sparrows and pigeons are also more likely to venture beyond their usual territories, Julliard said, "freeing space for other animals". While the dawn and dusk choruses have been bringing comfort to many quarantined city dwellers, the museum's acoustics specialist Jerome Sueur said that doesn't mean there are more urban birds than before.It is more that with reduced traffic noise we can hear them better. Some, however, "stop singing when there is noise, so now they are letting themselves go." "Animals are shaking off human noise pollution," Sueur said. And the timing could not have been better time as they embark on their mating season. With the hunting season suspended in several European countries, this promises to be a spring and possibly a summer of love for the animal kingdom.It is certainly great news for species like the common toad and the spotted salamander. The amorous amphibians are being spared from being "crushed crossing busy roads" in their haste to find a mate, said Jean-Noel Rieffel, of the French biodiversity office (OFB). With few dog walkers to disturb them, baby fawns are also getting an idyllic start to life while birds like Mediterranean gulls who nest along the sandy banks of rivers are being left undisturbed.In the Calanques National Park overlooking the Mediterranean near France's second city of Marseille, wildlife "is reclaiming its natural habitat with surprising speed", said the park's president, Didier Reault. With walkers and boating banned, "the puffins who used to stay on the islets in the highest protected areas are not gathering on the sea," he said.And it is the same for plants. Wild orchids -- which are supposed to be protected -- are often picked by walkers when they blossom in late April and May said Rieffel. This year they will be spared that fate. And in the cities and suburbs, unmowed lawns will be a source of "bounty for bees, bumblebees and butterflies", Julliard added.But for him, the biggest change is the effect this is having on humans. "The most important phenomenon perhaps is our relationship with nature changing -- with people locked up in their homes realising how much they miss nature," he said. Stuck indoors, with their worlds reduced to a few square metres (yards), confined urbanites have suddenly become avid birdwatchers.British ornithologist David Lindo, who is known as the "Urban Birder", has been tweeting and live streaming birds he spots from the roof of the building in Spain where he has been quarantined. "The sky is a great arena, anything can fly past and, at the very least, it will give you peace. My message is simple: keep looking up," he told his new-found followers.However, there are also downsides to the lockdown for nature. Work to limit invasive species has been all but halted, cautioned Loic Obled of the OFB, as well as that to help endangered species.And when the lockdown finally ends, Rieffel warned that "people will have a need of nature and there is a risk of too many visitors (to natural parks), which won't be good for the flora and fauna." The birds which have nested in the yard of an abandoned school or factory will find themselves disturbed, he warned. Nature's respite from man may be rather short-lived.

7:40 PM Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told CNN that models predicting a million or more deaths were "almost certainly off the chart." "It's not impossible, but very, very unlikely." He offered a rough estimate of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and "millions of cases." But Fauci, a leading member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, quickly added, "I don't want to be held to that ... It's such a moving target that you can so easily be wrong and mislead people." Asked about the persistent shortage of tests for the COVID-19 disease, he struck a slightly more optimistic tone, saying, "If you compare a couple of weeks ago to where we are right now, we have an amazingly larger number of tests than we had." Asked how soon the wider availability of testing might allow lifting of travel and work restrictions, Fauci said, "It's going to be a matter of weeks. It's not going to be tomorrow and it's certainly not going to be next week. It's going to be a little bit more than that."

6:02 PM Ireland's government is to roll out a voluntary phone-tracking app to alert users if someone they have been in contact with develops COVID-19, its health service said on Sunday, two weeks before the pandemic is expected to peak in the country. The phone app, which will keep track of people the user has come into close physical contact with and alert them if they subsequently test positive, is expected to be launched within 10 days, Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) said."This is a cross-government effort in relation to a very important piece of technology in fighting COVID-19," HSE head of communications Paul Connors told journalists, adding that the app will also allow users to share health data with the authorities. A number of countries are developing mobile-phone-based technologies to help track the virus, prompting criticism from data privacy activists. The HSE said it was working with the Irish data protection agency to approve the app.

5:51 PM The World Health Organization has busted rumors saying that the COVID-19 disease is not airborne and is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. FACT: #COVID19 is NOT airborne. The #coronavirus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.To protect yourself:-keep 1m distance from others-disinfect surfaces frequently-wash/rub your 👐-avoid touching your 👀👃👄 pic.twitter.com/fpkcpHAJx7 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 28, 2020

5:25 PM Spain has registered 838 deaths from coronavirus-related complications over the past 24 hours, and the number of cases has climbed by about 6,500 over the given period, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The death toll in the country reached 6,528, and the number of recoveries climbed to approximately 14,700, according to the ministry.The overall number of cases now stands at 78,797, and some 4,900 patients are in critical condition. Madrid and Catalonia are most affected by the COVID-19 with more than 22,000 and 15,000 cases respectively.

3:31 PM Uruguay reported its first death linked to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, a former minister and ally of the ruling party, the government said. "With deep sadness, we announce the first death due to coronavirus in Uruguay," Secretary of the Presidency Alvaro Delgado told a press conference, naming the victim as Rodolfo Gonzalez Rissotto.

1:07 PM Sri Lanka has recorded its first death due to coronavirus, a 65-year-old diabetic man. The man, who was being treated for the deadly viral infection at Colombo's Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), died on Saturday, said Anil Jasinghe, Director General of the Health Services.The patient had a history of high blood pressure and blood sugar, he said. According to Health Ministry officials, the man had contracted the virus from Lanka's second coronavirus patient who was in contact with a group of Italian tourists. As of Saturday, there were 115 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death in the island nation. Nine persons have been cured of the disease, while 199 were under observation at designated hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, the country continues to remain under curfew and a restriction remained imposed on foreign arrivals.

0:49 PM Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said his Sandoz generics unit's malaria, lupus and arthritis drug hydroxychloroquine is the company's biggest hope against the coronavirus, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday. Novartis has pledged to donate 130 million doses and is supporting clinical trials needed before the medicine, which U.S. President Donald Trump also has been promoting, can be approved for use against the coronavirus.

0:28 PM Every person arriving in South Korea from overseas will soon be required to undergo two weeks of quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Sunday. South Korea confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday, bringing the country's total to 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

0:04 PM British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has self-isolated after testing positive for coronavirus last week, wrote to every household in the United Kingdom, urging people to stay at home in a bid to contain the spread of the contagious infection. "We know things will get worse before they get better," Johnson wrote in his letter, addressing the 30 million households across the United Kingdom.

02:56 AM Netherlands government has ordered a retraction of around 600,000 China-made masks from the Dutch hospitals as they are "defective" and do not provide any protection against coronavirus infection. The country had ordered a batch of 1.3 billion so-called FFP2 masks from China. The Ministry of Health has ordered a recall of around 600,000 pieces of them as they have already been distributed to hospitals, Dutch's NOS reported.,The masks have been rejected by TNO (Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research) because they do not meet the safety requirements. The masks are already distributed among the hospitals. "The mouth masks that are not satisfactory are being retrieved," the Ministry of Health told the NOS. "We have no overview of whether defective mouth masks have also been used in hospitals."

01:39 AM The next two weeks will be the toughest yet in the fight against coronavirus in France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned on Saturday as his government raced to add intensive care beds and source protective gear. The outbreak initially took hold in eastern France, where hospitals have become overwhelmed, and has been spreading west. Doctors in the greater Paris region have warned their intensive care units will be full by the end of the weekend.

01:32 AM Coronavirus has now spread to dozens of the 47 countries of the WHO Africa region, with 2,650 infected and 49 dead, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.The WHO stands ready to support all countries in the fight against the virus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said on Twitter. Countries with weaker health systems must act aggressively to contain spread among early cases and prevent community transmission, he said.

01:31 AM A strong inland and shallow earthquake hit late Saturday night causing people to panic in parts of Indonesia's Sulawesi island and run to the higher ground despite health officials asking for social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.8 quake just before midnight Saturday was centered 64 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Central Sulawesi province's Pendolo town, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).Indonesia's national disaster agency says the land-based earthquake didn't have any potential to cause a tsunami. Still, many people in the provincial capital of Palu ran to higher ground. Many residents are haunted by the memory of a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the city two years ago that set off a tsunami as well as a phenomenon called liquefaction in which wet soil is collapsed by the shaking.

01:23 AM More than 30,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, two-thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on SaturdayIn total, 30,003 lives have been lost with 21,334 of those in Europe where Italy has the highest number of fatalities with 10,023 deaths, followed by Spain with 5,690, the tally based on official information sources found.

01:16 AM Coronavirus has now spread to dozens of the 47 countries of the WHO Africa region, with 2,650 infected and 49 dead, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.The WHO stands ready to support all countries in the fight against the virus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said on Twitter. Countries with weaker health systems must act aggressively to contain spread among early cases and prevent community transmission, he said.

01:07 AM Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday he had approved a new package of measures to help those worst hit by the coronavirus emergency, including supplying shopping vouchers and food packages. Conte said in a news conference that 4.3 billion euros ($4.79 billion) would be made immediately available to mayors to deal with theirs citizens' needs and another 400 million would be provided in a special fund for "people who don't have the money to do their shopping."Italy, the country that has suffered most deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, already approved a 25 billion euro stimulus package earlier this month and has promised another one of at least the same size in April. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, speaking at the same news conference, criticized the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for appearing to dismiss the need for issuance of common debt by European Union countries.

11:22 PM Iran is to allocate 20% of its annual state budget to fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country, one of the worst-hit in the world, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.Iran's death toll from coronavirus rose to 2,517 on Saturday, with 139 fatalities in the past 24 hours, as cases rose 3,076 to 35,408, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state television. "We are in difficult conditions, in conditions of sanctions but we have allocated 20% of our budget this year to corona, ... and this might be surprising for the world from a country under sanctions," Rouhani said in comments broadcast on state TV.Shut out of international capital markets and facing a further hit to its finances with the collapse in oil prices coming on top of U.S. sanctions, Iran is struggling to shield its economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Rouhani reassured the public that the country had a strong healthcare system able to cope should there be a rapid progression of the disease. The state health insurance would cover 90% of coronavirus-linked costs of patients, he said.

10:17 PM President Trump said Saturday he was considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.Trump said he was mulling the quarantine, while at the same walking back urging to quickly reopen the economy. Trump said he was unsure about whether the United States will reopen for business by April 12th following shutdowns in major cities across the country. Asked whether he thought the United States would open by Easter Sunday, Trump said at the White House on Saturday, "We'll see, what happens," he said.

9:20 PM Three South Korean coronavirus test-kit makers have been given the green light to export their devices to the United States, officials said Saturday. The companies won pre-approval under emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration that allows for the products to be sold in America, South Korea's foreign ministry said, without naming the firms.The US has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than anywhere else in the world. Controversy has swirled around the US government's response to the outbreak, with accusations of insufficient preparations.South Korean President Moon Jae-in said earlier this week that his US counterpart Donald Trump had asked for test kits, although the White House has not confirmed the request. Moon said Trump had promised to help South Korean manufacturers gain regulatory approval.

7:52 PM The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has granted an emergency fund of USD 300,000 to Bangladesh to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic, a media report said on Saturday. Coronavirus has claimed five lives in Bangladesh along with 48 confirmed cases.The ADB grant will fund the procurement of N95 masks, goggles, aprons, thermometers, and biohazard bags, BD News 24 reported. The procurement list has been prepared by the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh.The grant is part of the Asian Development Bank's Regional Support to Address the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and Potential Outbreaks of Other Communicable Diseases, the daily reported. "ADB is fully committed to supporting Bangladesh in the fight to control COVID-19, and this is only the first of the planned support that ADB is preparing to help the government deal with this difficult situation," said ADB Country Director Manmohan Parkash.

5:34 PM US President Donald Trump on Friday invoked a wartime law to force companies to make ventilators to save lives, amid a shortage of critical medical equipment to deal with the mounting coronavirus cases in the country, which has surpassed China with more than 100,000 positive cases. Trump invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Act, which allows a president to force companies to make products for national defense.The move is primarily aimed to force auto giant General Motors to make ventilators. "Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course," Trump said.

1:16 PM In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Indian Railways has prepared isolation coaches for COVID-19 patients by converting non-air-conditioned train coaches, prototype of which has been converted into a ward for finalization. If approved, Railway is planning that in every zone, 10 coaches per week will be converted into an isolation ward as the number of coronavirus patients is increasing day by day.Preparing to Combat Coronavirus: In a novel initiative, Railways has converted train coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients 🛌Now, Railways will offer clean, sanitised & hygienic surroundings for the patients to comfortably recover. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/miYO3LOGfN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 28, 2020

1:09 PM As COVID 19 is spreading in Africa, Ethiopia is readying infrastructure to regular handwashing. The sub-Saharan African countries are reportedly better equipped to handle COVID 19 pandemic than Europe for they have developed better handwashing practices to due Ebola epidemic in 2013-16 that and recent Ebola outbreak in the Dominican Republic of Congo. Stepping up our support for some of the most vulnerable in this #COVID19 fight, namely prisoners #LeaveNoOneBehindpic.twitter.com/hVnbpi0aWK — Julien Lerisson (@JLerissonICRC) March 27, 2020

1:01 PM The North African nation Tunisia has deployed robots to distribute essential supplies to COVID 19 patients/ suspects and provide them with food and other essential commodities. #Covid19response from our #EBRDclient in 🇹🇳 Tunisia @ENOVARobotics ramping up the fight against #COVID19. The government is to use their technologies and latest robots to record breaches of confinement, transporting medicines and food. 👏👏 Supported by @eu_nearpic.twitter.com/mx7iqWFusy — The EBRD (@EBRD) March 28, 2020

0:31 PM Kerala reported its first death on Saturday due to the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19), ANI quoted an official as saying."A 69-year-old man died due to novel Coronavirus, at Kochi Medical College today," according to Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr. NK Kuttappan.

0:08 PM Ola, on Friday, announced the launch of ‘Drive the Driver Fund’ to support the driver community affected by the restrictions due to the Covid- 19 pandemic.The Ola group and its employees will contribute 20 crores, while Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder, and CEO, Ola will forgo 1 year’s salary, both of which shall go towards the fund, the ride-hailing firm said in a statement.Millions of drivers & their families find themselves without an income today. To support them, we are launching the ‘Drive the Driver’ fund. I'm contributing my next year salary and Ola along with employees will contribute ₹20 cr to the fund. https://t.co/bR561tZ7Es 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KUZiOxWaFl — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 27, 2020Read more

11:42 AM According to local media reports, nearly 300 people have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened so far by ingesting methanol across Iran in the mistaken belief that it will protect them against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).Home to 80 million people, Iran has so far reported over 29,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,200 deaths from the deadly virus, the highest toll of any country in the Middle East.Read more

11:15 AM Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state government is continuously monitoring the situation to contain the COVID-19 infections whilst also ensuring that food and essential supplies reach all.He urged residents to stay at home and strictly adhere to the lockdown rules put forth by the government to save lives.

10:33 AM With 5 new cases of COVID-19, the total confirmed cases in Uganda have reached 23, according to the Ministry of Health. All efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus are in full gear in the country.5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed bringing the total to 23 cases in Uganda. Out of 227 samples run today at @UVRIug, 222 samples tested negative for COVID-19. Details will follow in a press release to be issued in the morning. #STAYSAFEUG — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) March 27, 2020

10:12 AM The number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 110 in Afghanistan, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Public Health. The Afghan government on Friday announced a three-week lockdown plan for Kabul, starting from Saturday.

09:41 AM The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorization (EUA) to a new COVID-19 test kit developed by Chicago-based Abbott Laboratories that reduces testing wait time from hours to just a few minutes.Based on molecular testing technology, the portable kit delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.Read more.

08:27 AM With 54 newly diagnosed imported cases (17 in Shanghai, 11 in Guangdong, 6 in Fujian, 5 in Tianjin, 4 in Zhejiang, 3 in Beijing, 3 in Liaoning, and 2 in Inner Mongolia. , 2 cases in Jilin, 1 case in Shandong), the total number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has jumped to 649, according to the latest data from China's National Health Commission.

08:05 AM With 146 new positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has jumped to 9,478, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

07:50 AM The USD 2.2 trillion aid package, the single biggest economic relief package in American History has been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, following which President Donald Trump quickly signed it into law. It will deliver urgently-needed relief to families, workers, and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."The House’s passage of the bipartisan CARES Act sends a clear message: we are all committed to protecting America’s workers and families as our nation confronts this public health crisis," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

07:34 AM The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has surged to 834 with 19 deaths attributing to the deadly virus, according to the Union Health Ministry. It includes:Active cases: 748Cured/discharged cases: 66Deaths: 19Migrated: 1

10:32 PM The UK government has pledged £544 million including an additional £210 million support to accelerate the work to find a coronavirus vaccine in an announcement following the virtual summit of G20 leaders. The funding will ensure British scientists and researchers continue to lead the global fight against the virus. The total contribution makes the UK the biggest contributor to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) -- the international coalition to find a vaccine.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "While our brilliant doctors and nurses fight coronavirus at home, this record British funding will help to find a vaccine for the entire world. UK medics and researchers are at the forefront of this pioneering work." Acting High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said, "This important announcement demonstrates the UK's continued commitment to finding a coronavirus vaccine alongside our key international partners. We already have a strong record of research collaboration with India. At a time like this, international collaboration is more important than ever."The additional package of funding will go towards producing rapid tests for coronavirus and testing and developing medicines to treat the disease, for use in the UK and around the world. Quickly identifying those with coronavirus and having the means to treat those most affected will be pivotal in bringing down the number of people killed, said a statement. £210 million is for the new funding for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations in addition to £40 million already given to the organization. It will help scientists and researchers continue to lead global efforts to develop a workable coronavirus vaccine, including at the University of Oxford.

8:54 PM The African Development Bank on Friday launched a USD 3 billion “Fight COVID-19” bond, the largest Social Bond ever launched in international capital markets to date, and the largest US Dollar benchmark ever issued by the Bank.The USD 3 billion COVID-19 Social Bond will help the bank reduce the severe economic and social impact of the global pandemic on its regional member countries and Africa’s private sector."Commenting on the record-breaking transaction, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB President said, "This $3 billion Covid-19 bond issuance is the first part of our comprehensive response that will soon be announced. This is indeed the largest social bond transaction to date in capital markets. We are here for Africa, and we will provide significant rapid support for countries."Read more

8:54 PM The Northern Railways has been tasked to conduct a feasibility study to ascertain if it can modify non-air conditioned coaches and cabins as isolation wards to treat coronavirus patients, sources said. On Wednesday, PTI had reported how the national transporter was contemplating offering its coaches and cabins as ICU wards for the task. The Indian Railways, which runs 13,523 trains daily, has suspended all passenger services till April 14 and its rakes are lying idle."We are geared to be part of the efforts to fight coronavirus and we do have huge infrastructure with us to contribute for the effort. We have already produced sanitizers for our staff, we want to manufacture essential medical equipment and offering our coaches is another way of railways exploring possibility to be part of the larger effort," a senior official said. Sources said the proposal to offer the empty coaches and cabins to be used as ICUs was discussed in a meeting of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with Railway Board chairman V K Yadav, general managers of all zones and divisional railway managers over video conferencing on Wednesday. Some other railway zones are also experimenting to convert non-AC coaches into isolation wards. One was tried with an ICF non AC coach in Kamakhya, Guwahati, the sources said.

8:08 PM Facebook has launched Messenger Chatbot to share information about coronavirus, as part of efforts to help people access authentic information about the pandemic, and counter fake news. "Together with the Ministry of Health and MyGov, Facebook has facilitated Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on Messenger to raise awareness, provide authentic and accurate information and bust fake news about coronavirus. "Facebook users can start accessing the Corona Helpdesk Chatbot and reach out to the Ministry of Health for authentic news, official updates, precautionary measures, and emergency helpline numbers through this chatbot," a Facebook statement said on Friday.The chatbot comes with English and Hindi language capabilities. To contact the chatbot, users can go to the Facebook page on MyGov Corona Hub and then start a chat by typing ‘Get Started’, which will prompt them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions. Depending on the question, users will receive verified information in the form of a video, infographic or text, it added. "This combined effort by Ministry of Health, MyGov and Facebook will help contribute to the safety and well-being while providing information from reliable and credible sources," the statement added.

6:21 PM In a press meet on Friday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has mounted to 176, including 12 discharged patients.

6:10 PM As COVID-19 cases rapidly surge across India, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of Abu Dhabi-headquartered VPS Healthcare, has supported the government's effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.VPS Healthcare, which owns three multispecialty hospitals in Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) under the brand name Medeor Hospitals, has offered a 500-bed hospital in the Manesar region for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.The 500 bedded Multi Super Specialty Hospital located in Model Township at Manesar will address the unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19.Read More

5:05 PM British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. "Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus, the UK PM tweeted on Friday.Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLivespic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020To date, the United Kingdom has reported 578 deaths and 1,600 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

4:48 PM With four new confirmed cases, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda has jumped to 18, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday. According to the latest data, to date, a total of 1,184 people are under follow up and 1,517 have completed mandatory 14 days of follow up.4 new COVID19 cases confirmed bringing the total to 18 cases in Uganda. 🔹1,184 under follow up🔸811 in institutional quarantine🔹373 in self quarantine🔸1,517 completed mandatory 14 days of follow up #STAYSAFEUGpic.twitter.com/CLYhreMEUm — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) March 27, 2020

4:32 PM Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, will go into lockdown from Saturday, March 28 to prevent the spread of COVID-19."It is estimated that over 25 million people will be infected with the coronavirus in Afghanistan and at least 16 million of them will show symptoms. The lockdown plan will be put in place because Kabul has a large population and the cases of the coronavirus are increasing," TOLOnews quoted Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health Ferozuddin Feroz as saying on Friday.Earlier today, sources quoting presidential adviser Wahid Omar told Devdiscourse that all government and non-government establishments will remain closed for 3 weeks except the Ministry of Public Health and other relevant health centers directly dealing with COVID-19 outbreak.Afghanistan, so far, has reported 94 confirmed cases with 4 deaths resulting from COVID-19.

4:15 PM Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday announced a two-week lockdown, effective from Saturday, to slow the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country. During the lockdown period, citizens will be allowed to go to work, shop and take limited exercise outside.So far, Hungary has recorded around 300 COVID-19 positive cases and 10 deaths.

4:09 PM Amidst nationwide lockdown, the Ministry of Railways on Friday announced that the period from 22.03.20 to 14.04.20 shall be treated under 'force majeure' and during this period no demmurage, wharfage, stacking, stabling, detention, and ground usage charge shall be leviable.Indian Railways has decided that period from 22.03.20 to 14.04.20 shall be treated under 'force majeure'and during this period no demmurage, wharfage, stacking, stabling, detention and ground usage charge shall be leviable.#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/L83ipx3bHM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 27, 2020

3:58 PM The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ongoing restrictions on domestic flights till April 14, 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19.pic.twitter.com/rvdmSeUOd6 — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) March 27, 2020

3:52 PM Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday said that it is providing an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG to ensure that all supply locations across the country operate as usual."Indian Oil is supporting the nation relentlessly during these difficult and trying times. There will be no shortfall in the availability of petroleum products. Kindly do not do panic bookings for LPG cylinders," the oil company tweeted.We assure all our Indane customers that there is currently no shortage of LPG, and domestic cylinders are being supplied as per usual. #HarEkKaamDeshKeNaam#coronavirus#CoronavirusLockdown#Lockdown21pic.twitter.com/CB7XbQaMvG — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 27, 2020

3:15 PM According to the latest estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 2,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 41 countries in the WHO African Region with 39 deaths. 2,234 confirmed #COVID19 cases across 41 countries in the @WHO African Region and a total of 73 recoveries & 39 deaths. WHO is supporting countries with surveillance, diagnostics & treatment. https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTgpic.twitter.com/vJFAo3PGtM — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) March 27, 2020

2:18 PM According to a new report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the COVID-19 pandemic could shrink global foreign direct investment (FDI) by 30 to 40 percent during 2020-2021 as opposed to the previous projections of -5 percent to -15 percent.Read more here

1:32 PM The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Friday called on countries to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global food supply chains, more particularly on vulnerable countries already grappling with hunger/hit by other crises such as the Desert Locust outbreak in the Horn of Africa, insecurity in Yemen or the Sahel region.Given that the disease is spreading quickly, FAO urged countries to meet the immediate food needs of vulnerable populations, boost social protection program and allow the flow of food supply chains.To mitigate #COVID19 impact on food & agriculture, @FAO urges countries to:🔶meet immediate food needs of vulnerable populations; 🔶boost social protection programmes; 🔶let food supply chains flowing (not to restrict trade & commodities mobility)#FoodSecurity#ZeroHungerpic.twitter.com/cybJyUbVEa — FAO Tanzania (@FAOTanzania) March 27, 2020"Border closures, quarantines, and market, supply chain and trade disruptions could restrict people’s access to sufficient/diverse and nutritious sources of food, especially in countries hit hard by the virus or already affected by high levels of food insecurity. Policymakers around the world need to be careful not to repeat the mistakes made during the 2007-08 food crisis and turn this health crisis into an entirely avoidable food crisis, the UN agency says.

1:17 PM In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, citizens have been advised to maintain good personal hygiene and practice social-distancing to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in the communities. Despite repeated government pleas to practice social distancing, citizens are not adhering to the preventive measures put forth to curb the spread of COVID-19."It’s sad that people are refusing to practice social distancing. They’re endangering everyone, including their own parents and children. Given the gravity of the situation, all open markets of vegetables and meat are being closed," Assam Police tweeted on Friday.It’s sad that people are refusing to practice #SocialDistanacing. They’re endangering everyone, including their own parents & children. Given the gravity of situation, all open markets of vegetables & meat are being closed.These visuals show the dangerous reality. pic.twitter.com/X9NU78Rw6A — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 27, 2020

1:12 PM The United States of America has now become the sixth country of the world in terms of the number of deaths. According to the data with the World Health Organization (WHO), the USA has so far reported 884 death while 63,570 were infected with the virus by March 26, 18.00 CET. China, where the virus was originated has now slipped to the third position in terms of casualties.The number of deaths due to COVID 19 in the top six countries of the world are as under:Italy: 7,505Spain: 3,434 China: 3,293 Iran: 2,234France: 1331 USA: 884UK: 463 Globally, so far, 21,031 persons have died to the deadly viral disease while 465,915 are infected. The virus has spread in all the 189 member countries of the United Nations besides other territories and regions are also infested. According to the WHO, the total number of COVID 19 infested nations, territories and regions are 199. However, a dashboard being operated by a private body in association with Johns Hopkins University has put the number of deaths to 24,077 and total infections to 532,788. It is pertinent to mention that the WHO data are updated on a particular time in a day generally at 18.00 CET while gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com is updated round the clock. However, the WHO data are always considered more authentic but considering the nature and speed of the COVID 19 pandemic, the difference is not so significant.

0:59 PM Amidst nationwide lockdown, South Africa's COVID-19 positive cases have surged to 1,000, from 927 on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday. The country also reported today the first two deaths resulting from the novel coronavirus.Both the deaths occurred in the Westen Cape.It is with deep sadness that we announce two loss of lives to #coronavirus . We will update with more details pic.twitter.com/WXUORwjjHL — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 27, 2020Read more here

0:49 PM With 532,788 positive cases and more than 24,000 deaths, as on March 27, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has gripped the entire world, causing long-lasting damage.According to a report published by American magazine 'National Review', the global toll could have been checked within time if China would have provided accurate and timely information and had warned countries regarding the new strain of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)-like infection.The deadly virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020.Read more here

0:06 PM Until the COVID 19 became a health crisis in Europe and the Americas, the devastation of the Chinese economy was seen with much hope and opportunity in the US and Europe. Now the situation is going to change 360 degrees. China seems to be recovering while Europe and the US are slated to face Italy like devastation. The UN health body is facing a testing time to deal with health-related issues that are considered completely scientific and highly objective. This is the biggest crisis of our time.Also Read: Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

0:02 PM Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced to distribute food among 400,000 people of India's national capital city. He also announced that the government had prepared a plan to deal with a rising number of cases. "We are ready to handle any type of crisis related to COVID 19," said Kejriwal. अगर दिल्ली में करोना के केस बहुत ज़्यादा बढ़ते हैं तो हमें क्या करना है - हमारी doctors की टीम ने उसका पूरा प्लान बना लिया है। हम किसी भी स्थिति का मुक़ाबला करने के लिए तैयार हैं। आज इस प्लान के मुख्य बिंदु आपके साथ साझा करूँगा। LIVE address https://t.co/rbZHGCRUXM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 27, 2020

11:58 AM SJVN Limited, a joint venture of the Government of India and Government of Himachal Pradesh, has agreed in principle to provide Rs 1 crore to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount will be utilized for procuring six ventilators by Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla and five ventilators by Dr. Rajender Prasad Medical College, Tanda and some ventilators in Rampur Hospital at Khaneri. The Covid-19 has taken the World by storm. In this time of crisis @SjvnLimited has taken several measures to combat COVID-19. SJVN has agreed in principle to provide Rs. 1,00,00,000 (one crore) to deal with this pandemic.@MinOfPower@OfficeOfRKSingh — SJVN Limited (@SjvnLimited) March 26, 2020

11:49 AM Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the government's effort to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.Read more here.

11:41 AM Russia's sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), along with its partners is planning to soon ramp up the production of coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits to 2.5 million kits a week, Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's head, told Reuters in a phone interview.Test kits for fast and mass public use would be ready within a month, Dmitriev said.Read more here

10:57 AM U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that he had a very good conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both of them discussed issues related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)."Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect," Trump Tweeted.

10:37 AM President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, along with the Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu, on Friday, held virtual interaction with the Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all the states and Union Territories to discuss issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.President Kovind along with the Vice President, interacts with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories on issues related to COVID-19. He lauded the efforts of all health professionals and everyone at the forefront of handling this challenge. pic.twitter.com/8DyNlAwH5C — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 27, 2020The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu joined the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind and interacted through a video conference with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of States and Union Territories today on India’s efforts to combat COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/503jq0PIzT — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 27, 2020

09:37 AM According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has surged to 724. It includes:Active cases: 640Cured/discharged cases: 66Death cases: 17Migrated cases: 1

09:27 AM The Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday held a video conference of health professionals representing all SAARC countries to discuss a wide range of issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Friday.All the SAARC nations, including India, shared their own experiences of dealing with the COVID-19 challenge in their respective settings, highlighting their specific vulnerabilities, capacities, best practices, gaps in resources and logistics, private sector participation as well as levels of preparedness. In addition, India proposed a shared electronic platform for all SAARC member states to share and exchange information, knowledge, expertise and best practices for jointly combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

09:00 AM With 85, 653 cases, the United States is now leading the world in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University and Medicine.The U.S. is followed by China with 81,782 cases, Italy with 80,589 cases and Spain with 57,786 cases.

11:50 PM The world faces "a severe and acute" emergency due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus and national responses in the coming weeks will be critical to the trajectory of their epidemics, a leading group of scientists said on Thursday.If no mitigating measures or policies had been taken, the COVID-19 disease outbreak would have resulted in 7.0 billion infections and 40 million deaths globally this year, the scientists from Imperial College London said. But if mitigation strategies are implemented that are able to shield the elderly via a 60% reduction in social contacts, and slow but not interrupt transmission of the disease with a 40% reduction in social contacts for the wider population, that disease burden could be cut in half, saving 20 million lives."But we predict that even in this scenario, health systems in all countries will be quickly overwhelmed," said the report, the 12th study by this research team since the new coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China in December. "This effect is likely to be most severe in lower-income settings where (health service) capacity is lowest."

8:55 PM UNESCO has forged a coalition with tech firms and nonprofit organizations to support more than 1.4 billion students that are missing school because of the coronavirus crisis.#Coronavirus is disrupting education worldwide. We cannot let that happen! Today we launch the Global Education Coalition for #COVID19 Response, bringing the World together to ensure #LearningNeverStopshttps://t.co/duZSFksYdApic.twitter.com/evYGf2X2Zc — UNESCO (@UNESCO) March 26, 2020

7:25 PM Maintaining good hygiene is key to stop the spread of coronavirus and so is social distancing, but people living in areas suffering from water shortage often need to go out to collect water.In these challenging times, people of India's Bhopal are maintaining social distancing even while stepping outdoors to collect water.#ThurdayMotivation This is how the people of 100 quarter slum in Bhopal are maintaining #SocialDistancing while collecting water and buying groceries. Stay indoors. Stay safe. #COVID19#CoronaVirusIndia#SaveWater#ThursdayMotivation#HealthForAll#Bhopalpic.twitter.com/d9XcUYKVrI — WaterAid India (@WaterAidIndia) March 26, 2020

6:03 PM As the coronavirus pandemic strengthens its grip on more countries of the world, the World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom, has recommended six steps that every country should take to fight the outbreak.These are the steps we all must take.📕 Read more: https://t.co/RsREwM20YJ@WHOpic.twitter.com/U5iSPMUfOz — World Economic Forum (@wef) March 26, 2020

4:44 PM The lockdowns may be erased after some time but social distancing measures are likely to stay. As the US President Donald Trump announced to resume the normalcy by Easter which falls on April 12, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned against uplifting social distancing measures too early. "We understand that these countries are now trying to assess when and how they will be able to ease these measures," he said. "The last thing any country needs is to open schools and businesses, only to be forced to close them again because of a resurgence.""How many more [lives are lost] will be determined by the decisions we make and the actions we take," he stressed.WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus strongly warns against lifting social distancing measures too soon."The last thing any country needs is to open schools and businesses, only to be forced to close them again because of a resurgence." https://t.co/mYMn5DiQ5Qpic.twitter.com/YclPVYMcO5 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 25, 2020

4:23 PM Initially confined to Wuhan city, the adverse effects of the virus on economies are now clearly visible from China to the USA. The impact on economies is so thundering that the democracies are tumbling and fearing collapse. Several countries of the world have been forced to proclaim lockdowns and all the civil rights have been suspended. The situation is no less than a world war except human armies are not involved against each other.Also Read: Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

1:35 PM Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today a relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. Read more at the COVID-19 relief package.

8:26 PM United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched today USD 2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against COVID19 in the world’s poorest countries which are already in the midst of humanitarian crises caused by conflicts, natural disasters, and climate change.Secretary-General @antonioguterres has announced the @UN is launching a $2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against #COVID19 in the world’s poorest countries. — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) March 25, 2020

10:54 AM novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) is undoubtedly the most contagious virus, so far. It is spreading so fast that it has taken almost all the countries of the world into its grip. However, the fake news items on Coronavirus seem to be spreading faster than the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called it infodemic and cautioned the nations to be prepared to fight COVID 19 on two fronts – pandemic and Infodemic, simultaneously.Also Read: COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

07:57 AM " We are temporarily suspending our services. Your needs have always been our priority and our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible," says Flipkart website."These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before, have communities stayed apart to stay life. Never before, has been at home meant helping the nation. We urge you to stay home to stay safe. We will get there. And we will get through. Together."

8:58 PM Addressing the nation on battling the COVID-19 menace, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the country will undergo a complete lockdown for 21 days, starting midnight today.He also assured that during this period all essential services will remain functional across all the states and Union Territories.

0:48 PM Martti Ahtisaari, who served as the President of Finland from 1994 to 2000, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID19) infection. His infection was confirmed on March 23 and he is doing well given the circumstances, the Office of the President of the Republic said in a press release on Tuesday.Ahtisaari's wife Mrs. Eeva Ahtisaari, was also diagnosed with coronavirus infection on Saturday, March 21.

0:29 PM New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday stressed that public health is his first priority. Governor Cuomo said that it's public health versus the economy and one cannot put a value on human life. "Prepare for the worst, hope for the best. This is a matter of life and death. The economy we can fix. You can't remedy the loss of life and that has to be the first priority."New York is commencing FDA-approved drug trials for very sick novel coronavirus patients today. The trial will use antibody injections to help stimulate and promote individuals' immune systems against the virus.On Tuesday New York is beginning FDA-approved drug trials for very sick #Coronavirus patients.The FDA also approved @HealthNYGov to proceed with a trial of an experimental antibody therapy on a compassionate care basis.We are fighting this virus in every way. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020New York so far has reported 125 deaths and 13,119 confined cases, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University and Medicine.

11:39 AM WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced today that the recently-launched WhatsApp health alert messaging service for COVID-19 has already launched 10 million users.The easy-to-use messaging service provides the latest news and information on novel coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real-time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.To activate the conversation, users need to type 'hi' that further prompts a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.I am very glad to share that the @WHO Health Alert via @WhatsApp has already reached over 10 million users. Thank you for your trust! Together, we can stop #COVID19https://t.co/DOvuJ3egJ0https://t.co/z5C2W1DOYF — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 24, 2020

11:20 AM Congress President and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to provide immediate support to workers in the informal sector.Congress President & CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes a letter to PM Modi urging him to provide immediate support to workers in the informal sector. pic.twitter.com/yHrB6dXh7i — Congress (@INCIndia) March 24, 2020

11:09 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce that he will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

10:57 AM Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Watch the video to know when you should be tested for novel coronavirus infection.हर सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार की वजह कोरोना नहीं है। जानिए कोरोना के संक्रमण का टेस्ट कब और किसे करवाना चाहिए… #IndiaFightsCoronaFor more information, visit: https://t.co/JUzxXTcPSw 24x7 Toll Free Helpline No. 1075 @MoHFW_INDIApic.twitter.com/aPjGwkNAUm — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 24, 2020

10:41 AM We are committed to ensure safety of all in the state in our fight against #COVID19. I urge all to follow the guidelines & take maximum precautions including remaining inside homes. We can overcome this grave crisis only wd collective effort.#StayHomeStaySafe#राजस्थान_सतर्क_है — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 24, 2020

10:18 AM Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday urged people to stay at home and support the government by honestly discharging their responsibility amid lockdown.Rawat took to Twitter, to write (translated): "Stay in the house, do not go out, do not force the government to take strict steps - apply curfew on your own. Support the government and discharge your responsibility honestly to your loved ones, your family and society. The biggest cure for corona infection prevention is sitting at home and washing hands."अगर खाँसी, बुखार, साँस लेने में तकलीफ़ हो और आप किसी संक्रमित व्यक्ति या isolation में रखे किसी व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में भी आए हैं तो तुरंत नज़दीकी doctor और सरकारी अस्पताल में सम्पर्क करें। https://t.co/b6e0Q1AOePpic.twitter.com/TW5323XkCr — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) March 24, 2020

09:58 AM Amid complete lockdown, Delhi Police today urged people to strictly follow the lockdown in the national capital. The police have already taken action against 900 people under the IPC and DP Act who violated the lockdown yesterday.दिल्ली की जनता से अनुरोध है कि #Lockdown का सख्ती से पालन करें। आप की जानकारी के लिए, कल हमने लॉकडाउन का उल्लघंन करने वाले 900 से ज्यादा लोगों पर IPC और DP Act के तहत कार्यवाही की है। घर में रहें, सुरक्षित रहें।#StayAtHomeSaveLives@PMOIndia@HMOIndia@LtGovDelhi@CPDelhi — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

09:31 AM WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating with more than 300,000 cases from almost every country in the world."The pandemic is accelerating. It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just 4 days for the third 100,000 cases. You can see how the virus is accelerating," Dr. Tedros said."Numbers matter, because they’re not just numbers. They’re people, whose lives and families have been turned upside down.""To win, we need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics – testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case, and tracing and quarantining every close contact."

08:28 AM The World Health Organization (WHO) and FIFA have launched a joint awareness campaign calling on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Pass the message: Five steps to kicking out #coronavirus:WHO and @FIFAcom launched joint campaign to equip football ⚽ community to tackle #COVID19https://t.co/SQ5DZgdU3Upic.twitter.com/ojGBcq9U4k — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2020Here are the five steps:Infographics Credit: WHO

08:16 AM Urging people to stay at home, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said that right now everybody should focus on staying alive as the COVID-19 scare continues to grip communities around worldwide.She also urged people to practice self-isolation to deal with the invisible-lethal enemy of humanity. Puducherry is under lockdown till March 31st.Puducherry is also under #lockdown for #StaySafe Help Yourself to Help Others. pic.twitter.com/DCmNg5VRrB — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 24, 2020

08:04 AM The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire in all the parts of the world in wake of the COVID-19, the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind. "The ceasefire would allow humanitarians to reach populations that are most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, and has now been reported in more than 180 countries," Guterres said.Secretary-General of the @UN António Guterres is calling for an immediate global ceasefire in the wake of #Coronavirus pandemic. "End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world." --@antonioguterres#COVID19#Peace 🕊️🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/A8TRPQitLF — United Nations Police (@UNPOL) March 24, 2020"End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world. It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now. That is what our human family needs, now more than ever."

8:55 PM Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged people to consider the lockdown seriously as a self-imposed curfew or else the government will have to impose a curfew in the state."I am cautioning you in order to protect your lives, please consider this lockdown seriously as a self-imposed curfew. Behave as you do in a curfew & stay in your homes strictly. Either ppl understand the seriousness, remain in their homes or else we will have to impose curfew in the state," he tweeted.

8:14 PM The Finance Ministry has agreed to a proposal made by the Food & Public Distribution Department that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI, Nirmala Sitharaman's Office tweeted on Monday. This will ensure that the states/UTs do not face any cash constraint in distributing food to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.To ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist the State Govts, Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has agreed to the Food & Public Distribution Department's proposal that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI. — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

7:54 PM Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today announced a complete lockdown in the state, effective from 2 PM tomorrow (Tuesday) till 31st March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic: ANI

7:12 PM In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday adjourned the Rajya Sabha sine die.The Vice President of India & Rajya Sabha Chairman Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House sine die. #RajyaSabhapic.twitter.com/D91ViEhVyB — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 23, 2020आज विश्व के सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है कि किस प्रकार कोरोना वायरस के कारण विश्व भर के नागरिकों के स्वास्थ्य और संपदा की हानि को यथा संभव सीमित रखा जाय। #RajyaSabha#BudgetSession — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 23, 2020

7:05 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with key stakeholders from electronic media and urged them to counter misinformation related to COVID-19, which is creating panic among masses. He also urged them to take relevant precautions in their own organizations especially when their team members do on-ground reporting."The media world has played a great role in spreading awareness on subjects related to COVID-19. I salute all those media persons who have been reporting from the ground as well as in the newsroom. Happy to see channels facilitating 'work from home arrangements' for their teams," PM Modi tweeted.I have been having a series of video conference interactions with various stakeholders on tackling the COVID-19 menace. Today, I interacted with those associated with the electronic media and heard their insightful views. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/IJUnkeZmhX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

6:17 PM Kerala government has announced a complete lockdown in the state. All borders in the state will remain closed, operations of all public transport will cease. All places of worship will also remain closed: ANI

6:11 PM According to the latest mathematical modeling done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) the strict implementation of social distancing measures such as home quarantine of symptomatics and suspected cases will reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62 percent and the peak number of cases by 89 percent, thus “flattening” the curve and providing more opportunities for interventions."Based on the initial understanding of the spread of COVID-19 infection, the mathematical modeling done by ICMR suggests that entry screening of travelers with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by 1-3 weeks," the paper says."These model projections are subject to substantial uncertainty and can be further refined as more needs to be understood about the rate at which infection of this novel virus transmits among susceptible individuals."

6:02 PM Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday held a meeting with core group officials at his residence to review the situation across the state regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.Holding a meeting with core group officials at residence to review the situation across state regarding #CoronavirusOutbreak and lockdown.#राजस्थान_सतर्क_हैpic.twitter.com/vSf7o9dw3N — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 23, 2020

4:22 PM The National Taskforce for COVID-19, constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).

3:47 PM Messages claiming that noise produced during 'Janata Curfew' on march 22 has reduced the risk of COVID-19 in India are doing rounds on social media.Countering such false claims, PIB Fact Check, the Press Information Bureau's official fact-checking Twitter handle has advised everyone to not get misled and continue to practice social distancing and personal hygiene.Beware! Messages are being shared on Social media claiming that the risk of #Coronavirus in India has been reduced due to noise produced during the #JantaCurfew#PIBFactCheck: Everyone is advised to not get misled and continue to practice #SocialDistancing and personal hygiene pic.twitter.com/dzUfG3lwXv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 23, 2020

3:00 PM The Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued an advisory to the Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories (UTs) to ease the hardship being faced by the workers due to the COVID-19 outbreak.According to the advisory, if any worker takes leave, he/she should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for this period.Advisory issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment to the Chief Secretaries of States and UTs to ease the hardship being faced by the workers due to corona outbreak. #CoronaVirus#ESIC#EPFOpic.twitter.com/nP8BMQBv9u — Ministry of Labour (@LabourMinistry) March 23, 2020

2:36 PM "In view of the spread of novel CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as a pandemic by the WHO, and the decision of Government of India to treat this as a notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama tweeted on Monday.In view of the spread of novel #CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as pandemic by the WHO, and decision of Government of India to treat this as notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity. #IndiaFightCoronapic.twitter.com/XQneNBaJe8 — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

2:31 PM The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued guidelines to expedite the handling of claims related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to alleviate the hardship of health insurance policyholders.In order to alleviate hardship of health insurance policyholders, IRDA issues guidelines to expedite handling of claims related to Corona virus disease. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/LECaPThNR4 — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

2:16 PM The Ministry of Health of the Government of India has warned people against buying medicines for the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19, as it does not have a specific cure."Do not rush to buy medicines for COVID-19. There is no specific cure for COVID. Drugs available for restricted use, are to be used only by designated hospitals, under the supervision of treating doctor and expressed consent of the patient," the Ministry tweeted."Only a small percentage of those affected with COVID-19 need hospitalization and such treatment is provided free of cost at government facilities," the Health Ministry said in another tweet.#IndiaFightsCorona"Do not rush to buy medicines for #COVID19.There is no specific cure for COVID. Drugs available for restricted use, are to be used only by designated hospitals, under supervision of treating doctor & expressed consent of patient.#SwasthaBharatpic.twitter.com/AYfRM6ztUf — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 23, 2020

1:58 PM For the first time, the Supreme Court of India on Monday conducted hearings for important matters via video conferencing so as to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the court complex.

1:27 PM The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday urged its customers to prioritize digital services as it is operating with limited staff due to the COVID-19 crisis.Following the government advisory, many people are staying at home and so are our colleagues. Hence, we request you to prefer our digital services for all the banking needs. Let's support the nation as one.#COVID19#Coronavirus#SBI#StateBankOfIndiapic.twitter.com/5gN4QT0vqJ — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 23, 2020

1:21 PM The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has relaxed some compliance provisions with regard to listed entities that have listed their NCDs, NCRPS, CPs and municipal debt securities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on Monday.In an ongoing exercise to ease the compliance burden during the #CoronavirusOutbreak@SEBI_India has decided to relax some compliance provisions with regard to listed entities that have listed their NCDs, NCRPS, CPs and municipal debt securities. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/wOBfP0xdjO — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

1:03 PM The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released guidelines on social distancing to airlines and airport operators to prevent the spread of COVID-19.DGCA issues guidelines on social distancing to airlines and airport operators. pic.twitter.com/qNwsVJzuck — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) March 23, 2020

0:59 PM As the COVID-19 cases continue to soar in India, tennis star Sania Mirza has appealed people to stay at home.Be kind . It’s the need of the hour.STAY AT HOME.It’s the biggest need of the hour. It’s literally that basic!! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 23, 2020India, so far, has reported more than 400 positive cases of the novel coronavirus with 7 deaths.

0:30 PM "There will be complete lockdown in the state with effect from today till further orders, in wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak, ANI quoted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur as saying on Monday.

11:44 AM The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that at present the government has imposed no restrictions on domestic or foreign air operators for carrying out cargo operations at any airport in India,Currently there are no restrictions imposed on domestic or foreign air operators for carrying out cargo operations at any airport in India. All stakeholders kindly note. — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) March 23, 2020

11:01 AM According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases across India has surged to 415."A total of 18,383 samples from 23rd March 202010:00 AM IST. A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," says the latest update by ICMR.

10:50 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the crew of Air India Boeing 777 led by Captain Swati Raval and Captain Raja Chauhan who safely evacuated 263 Indians, mostly students, from COVID19-hit Italy's capital city of Rome.Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/I7Czxep7bj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

10:39 AM Karnataka so far has reported 27 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and one hospital in every district is dedicated to COVID-19 treatment in the state, health minister B Sriramalu said on Monday.

10:12 AM Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. He urged people to follow the instructions seriously and save their lives.लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

10:05 AM COVID-19 figures in IndiaMarch 23 at 9:30 amActive cases: 359Cured/Discharged: 23Migrated: 1Deaths: 7

09:06 AM Ride-hailing firm Uber has temporarily suspended all ride services in Delhi following the government's decision to impose lockdown in the city, ANI reported on Monday.Delhi: Amid the lockdown announced by the Delhi government, cab operator Uber temporarily suspends all ride services in the city. pic.twitter.com/w6UD9RRw8s — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

08:36 AM As the coronavirus scare continues to grip people, so do the fake news, rumors, and misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the PIB Fact Check, the Press Information Bureau's official fact-checking Twitter handle countered a false coronavirus claim that Paracetamol can cure the deadly virus. #FakeNews Alert#PIBFactCheck: The claim that Paracetamol can treat #Coronavirus infection is false!Beware of #False remedies being shared on #Covid19india .For authentic information on #CoronavirusInIndia follow @MoHFW_INDIApic.twitter.com/Y7GmqFa4As — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

08:18 AM Barring essential services, all government offices, educational institutes, autonomous bodies, business establishments, private offices, malls, shops, factories, godowns, and public transport will remain closed in many states and UTs of India as state governments imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus.All passenger trains have also been canceled by Indian Railways till March 31.Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till 31st March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Anand Vihar Terminal.CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March. pic.twitter.com/abpIxIBXvw — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/dT2i1WdWcJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020Tamil Nadu government has also imposed a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by coronavirus.Tamil Nadu: Central Government has announced a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by #Coronavirus, till 31st March. Visuals from Chennai's Ambattur OT. pic.twitter.com/Y0OizlZrId — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 16 districts till Wednesday.Lockdown has been imposed in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh from 23-25 March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Prayagraj's old city area. pic.twitter.com/N4Kr5UJm9h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2020The Bihar government has announced a lockdown in all urban areas till March 31 to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown is being enforced in all districts, sub-divisional and block headquarters, and municipal towns.Bihar: Lockdown has been imposed in the state till 31st March in view of #Coronavirus. Visuals from Muzaffarpur's Sadar Thana area. pic.twitter.com/Cpqcni0nCN — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

07:08 AM Here's the list of Operational Laboratories for COVID-19 testing approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in India.

06:57 AM Central Government has announced a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by novel Coronavirus, till 31st March: ANI

10:34 PM According to the latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases has reached 396 in India."A total of 18,127 samples from 17,237 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on 22nd March 2020 at 6:00 PM IST. A total of 396 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," it said.

10:25 PM In view of the COVID-19 crisis, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed authorities to ensure there is an identified arrangement of 1 lakh isolation beds in an emergency."Our utmost priority is to save the lives of people. It should be ensured that there is no negligence at this time of crisis, Gehlot tweeted.Gave instructions to officials to ensure there is an identified arrangement of 1 lakh isolation beds in an emergency. Our utmost priority is to save lives of people. It should be ensured that there is no negligence at this time of crisis.#राजस्थान_सतर्क_है#COVID19 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 22, 2020जीवन बचाने से बड़ा कुछ भी नहीं है और इसके लिए जो संभव उपाय होंगे, सरकार सभी पक्षों को विश्वास में लेकर सुनिश्चित करेगी। जिला कलक्टर सेना, पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स, होमगार्ड तथा सिविल डिफेंस से भी आवश्यकता होने पर सहयोग लें। #राजस्थान_सतर्क_है#COVID19 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 22, 2020राजस्थान सरकार ने इस चुनौती से निपटने के लिए लॉकडाउन, सामाजिक एवं खाद्य सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के जो निर्णय लिये हैं, उनकी भारत सरकार एवं राज्य सरकारों ने सराहना की है।#राजस्थान_सतर्क_है#COVID19 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 22, 2020

9:25 PM The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in India have reached 360, according to the Health Ministry data.

7:28 PM Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that he believes that India can win the fight against COVID-19 by avoiding social crowds and other preventive measures.జన సమూహాలకు దూరంగా ఉండటం (సోషల్ డిస్టెన్సింగ్), ఇతర నివారణ చర్యల ద్వారా కరోనా వైరస్ పై చేస్తున్న పోరాటంలో భారతదేశం విజయం సాధించగలదని నేను విశ్వసిస్తున్నాను. #Social_Distancing#Covid19India — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 22, 2020

6:55 PM Challenge before ‘we the people’ now is how disciplined we remain whenever we get an opportunity to pick up groceries from the market. We thank @PMOIndia for bringing us together. We now have to win the battle against virus together.😇🙏#5Baje5Minute#jantacurfew@PTI_News@ANIpic.twitter.com/1ydOVaMYkB — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 22, 2020

6:49 PM "Even though today's 'Janata Curfew' will end at 9 pm, it does not mean that we start celebrations. Do not consider it a success. This is the beginning of a long fight. Today the countrymen have told that we are capable, if we decide, we can beat the biggest challenge together, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted late Sunday.आज का #JantaCurfew भले ही रात 9 बजे खत्म हो जाएगा, लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि हम सेलिब्रेशन शुरू कर दें। इसको सफलता न मानें। यह एक लम्बी लड़ाई की शुरुआत है। आज देशवासियों ने बता दिया कि हम सक्षम हैं, निर्णय कर लें तो बड़ी से बड़ी चुनौती को एक होकर हरा सकते हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकारों द्वारा जारी किए जा रहे निर्देशों का जरूर पालन करें। जिन जिलों और राज्यों में Lockdown की घोषणा हुई है, वहां घरों से बिल्कुल बाहर न निकलें। इसके अलावा बाकी हिस्सों में भी जब तक बहुत जरूरी न हो, तब तक घरों से बाहर न निकलें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

6:43 PM CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao addressing the media at Pragathi Bhavan. #CoronaVirushttps://t.co/Pgi7XvOlbU — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 22, 2020

6:20 PM We have decided to impose lockdown in Delhi from 6 AM tomorrow (23rd March) to 12 midnight of 31st March 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced in a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal.The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an extraordinary situation and calls for extraordinary measures. Sharing an important announcement towards containing the spread of the virus. #DelhiFightsCoronahttps://t.co/dWs0S30C9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

4:40 PM In a press briefing on the current COVID-19 situation in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava said today that they have conducted 15,000-17,000 tests so far and the country has the capacity to perform 50 to 70 thousand COVID-19 tests a week.We have done 16 to 17 thousand tests already and India has capacity to perform 50 to 70 thousand tests a week; There are 111 government labs and more private labs are also being enabled who further have many collection centers: Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR on #Covid_19indiapic.twitter.com/hGXFpIvEoj — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2020

3:00 PM In view of the COVID-19 crisis, Uttarakhand will continue to observe 'Janata Curfew' till March 31, the state's Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told ANI.

2:35 PM Cabinet Secretary reviews #Covid_19india status with State Chief Secretaries. Imp decisions taken to check the #CoronaVirusOutbreak include suspension of movement of all passenger trains, metro trains and inter state passenger transport till 31st March 2020.Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/Hr7bX9WkB0 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 22, 2020After passenger trains, Inter-State bus services have also been suspended across India till March 31.

1:59 PM Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Janata Curfew, many social media users started interpreting the logic behind it with bizarre scientific explanations. One of them was that the life of coronavirus is only 12 hours and a 14-hour curfew would "break the chain".India's Press Information Bureau has busted the rumor and urged people to follow social distancing advisories even after Janata Curfew.There is NO EVIDENCE to prove that #Coronavirus survives only for 12 hours.Everyone is advised to follow #socialdistancing even after #JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/oHnn70HLtO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

1:43 PM #WATCH Train services suspended, roads free from traffic as citizens of Mumbai observe #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/fkYYb381W6 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

1:20 PM In view of the COVID-pandemic, the Indian Railways has canceled all passenger trains till March 31.Strengthening precautions against COVID-19, Railways has decided that no passenger train will run up to 31st March.Let us work together as #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/374b0V5sD3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 22, 2020

1:10 PM Bihar reports first COVID-19 death on Sunday. However, the most shocking part of the incident is that the patient was admitted and treated as normal. According to reports Saif Ali (38) had returned from Qatar. He was being treated at Patana AIIMS for kidney problems. Besides, one more patient has been identified in Patna.

11:28 AM Following PM Narendra Modi's call to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, the entire country is participating in the nationwide curfew campaign to effectively control the spread of deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19).These pictures shared on social media prove that every citizen is making an effort to make 'Janata Curfew' a success.The people of India have decided- we are in this together. We will fight the menace of COVID-19 together. #JantaCurfewhttps://t.co/A1KsBWKTNR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020Bustling Mumbai Central Station on #JantaCurfewMarch22.It can't be possible without the support of the people at large who have come together to follow #JantaCurfew on Hon’ble Prime Minister's appeal to effectively control #COVIDー19#IndiaFightsCoronavirus#ISupportJantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/y0cumj8tMX — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 22, 2020हमेशा यात्रियों की चहल पहल से भरा रहने वाला सूरत स्टेशन एक व्यस्त स्टेशन है किन्तु #JantaCurfewMarch22 पर #ISupportJantaCurfew के अनुसार आज यहां के दृश्य #IndiaFightsCorona के प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण हैं। #CoronaUpdatesInIndia#JanataCurfewpic.twitter.com/LEYJKcRFHw — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 22, 2020Its #JantaCurfew and the roads are empty (we HAVE cleaned them though) while our cool docs continue to hold the fort at IGI screening pic.twitter.com/ElpAR4em1M — Varsha Joshi (@suraiya95) March 22, 2020#JantaCurfew This is Marathahalli bridge right now! Thank You Bangaloreans! For responding to PM @narendramodi call. (If u are not from Bangalore, you won't appreciate what a miracle this is) pic.twitter.com/ejfeLZIoLR — Shannu Kaw (@ShannuKaw) March 22, 2020A view in Bhainsa during #JantaCurfew As PM @narendramodi had appealed for the self-imposed curfew . Let's support PM decision of #JantaCurfew and make India a corona free!!!💪 pic.twitter.com/ru4PJtLhQi — Ankith Mashettiwar (@mashettiwar) March 22, 2020#JantaCurfew is a grand success 👍 Congratulations to all fellow #Indians. We can save the world by breaking the chain now!👊 #WhoCanSave_The_World@PMOIndia#Covid19Indiapic.twitter.com/6x5hIGzY0Q — Shrish Lal (@shrish_lal) March 22, 2020#JantaCurfew has started, we all have to support @narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/eBvDohtcUH — Hardik Bhavsar (@HardikB33446748) March 22, 2020Going good vizag...kudos to police force and govt. #JantaCurfew@narendramodi@AndhraPradeshCM@vizagcitypolicepic.twitter.com/RS0nDMw3Jp — Abhishek Bansal (@AS_Bansal30) March 22, 2020We're taking some rest and social distancing ourselves today. #JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/ieuk5o6cwD — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2020#JantaCurfew in #Bilsapur Chhatisgarh.#FightagainstCoronavirus#FightCorona#lockdownindiapic.twitter.com/cxgleAbe2v — Ashim K. Mitra 🛰 (@ashimmitra) March 22, 2020This is Eastern Express way Pune near wakad One of the busiest expresswayWhich connects mumbai pune bangalore#JantaCurfew#जनता_कर्फ्यूpic.twitter.com/WjqW7GJ1Ba — AshishMishraPunewale (@Maashish81us) March 22, 2020हमारे राउरकेला वासी आज #JantaCurfew का सहयोग करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे है हम साथ आज इस #COVIDIOT को हराएंगे ।हमारे प्रधानमंत्री जी को धन्यवाद जो एक साथ हमें लड़ना सीखा रहे है। @PMOIndia@AmitShah@sardanarohitpic.twitter.com/TaTRkcUoJf — Akash Kumar (@Akash20101995) March 22, 2020Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏..#jantacurfew#modi#stayathome#corona#covid_19#seagatepic.twitter.com/KsY5adOjQX — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020@narendramodi#pratapgarh_raj#JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/ZYDA1kY7L7 — Ritesh baheti (@bahetiritesh) March 22, 2020ONE INDIA ONE PEOPLE - BRAVO 🇮🇳!!! pic.twitter.com/SWX91WWd7I — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 22, 2020

10:25 AM The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 324, according to the Health Ministry data. It includes:296 active cases23 cured/discharged cases4 deaths1 imported case

09:35 AM As India observes 'Janata Curfew' to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has urged protesters at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to vacate the streets and stay at home.My appeal to the amazing Dadis of #ShaheenBagh & all the fiesty women & people of the sit-in protests across the country & I say this as an ally, In solidarity: Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/zVACyj4caj@Shaheenbaghoff1 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2020Amidst PM Narendra Modi's call for observing Janata curfew on Sunday, Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they will continue to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

09:20 AM The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued an information booklet on novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. The booklet is a complete guide to the deadly virus that is swiftly spreading around the world.Here are the infographics from the booklet.Credit: Twitter (@PIB_India)

08:31 AM Expressing his support for the 'Janata Curfew', renowned sand artist, Sudarshan Pattnaik on Sunday shared a picture of sand art with the message 'Stay Home Stay Safe'."Let us all stay indoors and protect our society from this pandemic," he tweeted.A humble request to all , Let's all come together and follow #JantaCurfew as a responsible citizen . My sand art with message #StayHomeStaySafe#IndiaFightCorona#Covid19pic.twitter.com/ylFgAprE81 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 22, 2020

08:19 AM As India observes 'Janata Curfew' today, BJP National President J P Nadda said that it is an important step by the public for the health of the public. He urged people to unite and fight a big battle against the corona infection (COVID-19).आज हमें एकजुट होकर कोरोना संक्रमण के खिलाफ बड़ी लड़ाई लड़ने की जरूरत है। 'जनता कर्फ्यू', जनता के द्वारा, जनता के स्वास्थ्य के लिए अहम कदम है।मेरा आप सभी से अनुरोध है, “जनता कर्फ्यू” के संदर्भ में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा कही गयी बातों का अक्षरश: पालन करे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 22, 2020

07:19 AM The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has released detailed guidelines for COVID-19 testing by private laboratories in India. According to the notification, the lab test should only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per ICMR guidelines.It says that the maximum cost for COVID-19 testing should not exceed Rs 4,500 - Rs 1,500 for screening test for suspect cases and an additional Rs 3,000 for a confirmation test.

06:52 AM In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

8:48 PM Coronavirus is spreading very fast in the inner districts of Haryana. The virus which was so far reported in Delhi's adjoining districts of Gurugram and Faridabad has now reached in inner districts as well. As per the health bulletin of Haryana on Coronavirus, one confirmed case each was reported from Sonepat, Panipat, Panchkula, and Faridabad while Gurgram has four patients of Coronavirus. However, the actual number of cases may be higher as the test results of 133 suspected persons were still awaited. The health department, however, has no idea how many persons actually received these infections.

8:45 PM Political leaders, cutting across party lines, have urged people to observe 'Janata Curfew' to limit the spread of COVID-19 in India. Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Friday (March 19) called on the people of India to practice 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 7 am to 9 pm.CM Sri KCR appealed to people of Telangana to observe #JanataCurfew and remain indoors for 24 hours starting 6 AM tomorrow to show unity and solidarity of the nation in the fight against #Coronavirus. Hon'ble PM Sri @NarendraModi gave the call to stop the spread of #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/PhIfFz8Wcx — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 21, 2020Kerala will wholeheartedly join the national campaign against #COVID19. We hope that the call of Hon'ble @PMOIndia@narendramodi will help to improve the preparedness of our country to this pandemic. India must together rise up to this challenge. We will prevail.#JanataCurfew — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 21, 2020I urge you all to not panic. We are working at full capacity to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading. Also, let us all stand in solidarity with Hon'ble @PMOIndia by observing Janata Curfew on 22nd march between 7am to 9pm. @narendramodi (2/2)#JanataCurfew — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 20, 2020“Take no infection-leave no infection” while picking up essentials from the market.Situation of social distancing far better today than yesterday. This will help observe total #JantaCurfewMarch22 tom in Puducherry. @PMOIndia@DDNational@AkashvaniAIR@ANI@PTI_Newspic.twitter.com/ENBpKlTIA6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 21, 2020प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने अपने संबोधन में 22 मार्च, रविवार को सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक, सभी देशवासियों को, जनता-कर्फ्यू का पालन करने का आग्रह किया है।#IndiaFightsCorona#GujaratFightsCovid19pic.twitter.com/sLikTq0a28 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) March 21, 2020

8:22 PM The Central and State governments have issued helpline numbers. You may contact them to report and seek help in the case of coronavirus. The helpline number and updates could be accessed at the website of the Ministry of Health and Family WelfareBesides, the government has also launched a dashboard

7:52 PM The combination of Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, and azithromycin, an antibiotic drug have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine, U.S President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday.HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020....be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE! @US_FDA@SteveFDA@CDCgov@DHSgov — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

7:06 PM Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday extended full support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of Janata Curfew on Sunday. She also suggested the government to make arrangements for testing of all the suspected cases, make the number of beds and other information public, and increase surveillance. The statement of Sonia Gandhi issued at about 6.38 pm on Saturday, March 21 is as under: The COVID-19 pandemic is causing grave concern and consternation across the country, endangering lives, affecting livelihoods as also the everyday lives of millions of people. In this hour of uncertainty, it is my unflinching belief that we will overcome this huge challenge with resilience and determination. Let’s not forget that precaution and prevention are amongst the most effective remedies. I appeal to all fellow Indians to stay at home unless urgency and exigencies demand otherwise. Special care needs to be taken of the elderly and children to keep them insulated. This decision to remain at home will restrict the transmission of this virus. All of us must spread awareness that frequent hand washing, not touching the face and reporting all flu and influenza-like conditions to medical helpline or a doctor need to be adhered to. As the entire nation stands united in our joint fight against COVID-19, I would urge the Prime Minister & the Government to action some key issues:- 1. Testing is the key to prevention. In a nation of 130 crore, only 15,701 samples are reported to have been tested so far. Despite ample time, early warnings and lessons from other nations, we appear to have underutilized our public and private sector capacities. This must change. We must begin by testing all cases under surveillance and expand to all other symptomatic cases and those coming into contact with the ones testing positive. 2. There are uncertainty and lack of information about the number of beds, isolation chambers, ventilators, dedicated medical teams, medical supplies etc. including their location. This information including location of each hospital and their emergency phone line numbers should be publicly shared. A dedicated portal for sharing these and all other necessary information is one way forward. The special budgetary allocation is an equally important factor. 3. Reports suggesting scarcity of Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) including N95 masks, Gloves, Face Shields, Goggles, Head Covers, Rubber Boots, Disposable Gowns for medical teams engaged in dealing with infected or those suspected to be infected with coronavirus are of great concern. We are proud of our doctors, nurses and supporting staff. At the same time, I strongly feel that grant of special financial incentives for them in these trying times is equally important. Currently, both of these are lacking. As the numbers grow, non-availability of sufficient protective gear and lack of incentives can be a huge deterrent. 4. Equally alarming are reports that there is artificial shortages and black marketing of hand sanitizers, face masks and even liquid soap. It is the bounden duty of the Government to ensure adequate supply and take corrective action. What is more unnerving is the fact that prices of essential commodities like vegetables, pulses, rice, etc. seem to be rising unchecked daily. 5. After demonetisation and slowing down of Indian economy, COVID-19 has been a huge setback to millions of daily wage earners, MGNREGA workers, ad-hoc and temporary employees, labourers, farmers and those in the unorganized sectors. Even for regular employees, reports suggest massive lay off and retrenchments. Government has to put in place broad-based social protection measures including direct cash financial help to these sections. 6. All businesses, especially the Micro, Small & Medium businesses, are under a huge stress on account of COVID-19. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. A comprehensive sector-wise relief package needs to be announced forthwith by the Government including necessary tax breaks, interest subvention and deferment of liabilities. For the salaried class, Government and the RBI must consider a deferment of EMIs. 7. COVID-19 has also impacted the biggest employment generator – the agriculture sector. Our farmers, cultivators and farm labourers are bearing the brunt. To top it, the unseasonal rains and hailstorms across India have added to their woes. The government must consider a special relief package for the agriculture sector also. Lastly, under the present circumstances, it is only natural to be anxious. At the same time, it is important not to be frightened or panic. India will not bow to this painful crisis. Let us stand united in braving this challenge. Together, we will overcome this.

6:37 PM Haryana government has directed all educational institutions in the country from school education to universities to switch to be fully online to combat COVID 19. In an order issued by the Chief Secretary of Haryana, all the universities, colleges, schools have been asked to function only online. The Director-General of School Education, Director General of Higher Secondary Education, Secretary Higher Education and other concerned officials have been directed to ensure implementation of the order. चंडीगढ़, 21 मार्च- हरियाणा सरकार ने नॉवेल कोरोना वायरस (कोविड -19) के कारण संस्थानों को बंद करने के दौरान छात्रों के लिए ऑनलाइन शिक्षा प्रदान करने हेतू निर्देश जारी किये है।इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि मुख्य सचिव द्वारा शिक्षा विभाग के स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव, उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव, तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव, स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के महानिदेशक, उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के महानिदेशक और तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग के महानिदेशक को पत्र लिखा गया है।नोवेल कोरोना वायरस (कोविड -19) के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए सार्वजनिक हित में कुछ निवारक कदम शिक्षा विभागों, संस्थानों, विश्वविद्यालयों द्वारा उठाए जाने की आवश्यकता है इसलिए इस संबंध में सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि सभी शिक्षा विभाग, संस्थान, विश्वविद्यालय अपने आधिकारिक वेब-पोर्टल और अन्य ऑनलाइन चैनलों के माध्यम से अपने छात्रों के लिए ऑनलाइन शिक्षा सामग्री की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए एक तंत्र तैयार करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि विभागों, संस्थानों, विश्वविद्यालयों को अपने स्वयं के संकाय (फैकल्टी) द्वारा वीडियो-ऑडियो पाठ, ट्यूटोरियल तैयार करवाए जा सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी संबंधितों को इन आदेशों की अनुपालना करने के लिए भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

6:27 PM Haryana government on Saturday announced to curtail public service facilities to a minimum. Though the government offices will be opened only emergency or urgent services will be provided to discourage public movement. The government has issued a press statement to ensure minimum people come to the government offices. हरियाणा सरकार ने नोवेल कोरोना वायरस (कोविड-19) के बढते प्रभाव को रोकने के लिए राज्य सरकार के सभी विभागों में रोकथाम के कदम उठाते हुए सीमित पब्लिक डिलिंग के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि मुख्य सचिव कार्यालय द्वारा राज्य के सभी प्रशासनिक सचिवों, विभागाध्यक्षों, मंडलाक्युतों, बोर्ड व निगमों के सभी प्रबंध निदेशकों व मुख्य प्रशासकों, पंजाब एवं हरियाणा उच्च न्यायालय के रजिस्ट्रार, राज्य के सभी उपायुक्तों सहित प्रदेश के सभी विश्वविद्यालयों के रजिस्ट्रार को पत्र लिखा गया है।उन्होंने बताया कि सभी विभागों व कार्यालयों द्वारा राज्य व जिला के सचिवालयों के महत्वपूर्ण सरकारी कार्यालयों में लोगों के आने-जाने को सीमित किया जाना चाहिए और असाधाराण हालातों में ही नियंत्रित और नियमित क्रम अनुसार लोगों के आने-जाने पर स्वाीकृति दी जानी चाहिए। प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि विभागों को आम जनता के लिए टेलीफोन नंबर मुहैया करवाना होगा ताकि वे किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी व सेवा कार्यालय समय के दौरान ले सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी विभागों के प्रमुखों को इन आदेशों की अनुपालना करने के लिए भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

5:59 PM The total count of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) case in the Indian state of West Bengal has risen to 3 after a young woman from Habra in the North 24 Parganas district has been tested positive for the infection. Read more...

5:56 PM A total of 111 labs for testing coronavirus across the country will be functional from today, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, on Saturday. "Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, has said that 111 labs for COVID19 diagnosis will be functional by today evening," said Aggarwal at a press conference here.On the private labs offering COVID19 testing, he said, "a detailed order will be released on the matter by today evening." He also said, "Today 262 people from Rome of which mostly are students will come. They will be kept in quarantine centers as per the protocol."1,600 Indians and people from other countries have to date been kept in quarantine centers in India, he added.

5:51 PM BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje just announced that she has tested negative for the COVID-19. However, as a preventive measure, she will continue to be in isolation for 15 days.After conducting a #Covid19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 21, 2020मैं उन सभी लोगों के प्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करती हूं जो मेरे स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंतित थे। आप सभी की प्रार्थनाओं व शुभकामनाओं के लिए आभार। मेरे प्रति आप लोगों का यही स्नेह व लगाव मेरे जीवन की असली पूंजी है। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 21, 2020Raje on Friday said that she attended a party in Lucknow where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for the deadly virus, was also a guest.

5:45 PM Bollywood actress and television star Shilpa Shetty on Saturday announced to conduct Yoga session at 4 pm on Sunday to observe Janata Curfew (Janta Curfew). He made the announcement on social media and asked everybody to join her to stay fit.(1/2)It’s time for us to stand together... separately! Tune in tomorrow at 4 pm IST for a LIVE Yoga session with me on Facebook, Instagram, Helo, & the @shilpashettyapp!Tune in to the LIVE on the app: https://t.co/FFVe0lm4R0@KirenRijiju#SwasthRahoMastRaho#FitIndiapic.twitter.com/g04ALwWSJh — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 21, 2020Also Read: Janata Curfew: Shilpa Shetty to conduct Live Yoga at 4 pm on Social Media

3:53 PM "It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travel will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday.He also urged people to follow the instructions and guidelines of doctors and authorities.This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities.All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020Never forget - precautions not panic!It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

3:31 PM The Indian Railways on Saturday advised the public to avoid traveling by trains as it has identified some cases of COVID-19 infected passengers onboard."Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus, the Ministry of Railways tweeted.Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus. Postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe. #NoRailTravel — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

2:51 PM You may be receiving several messages on COVID 19 through social media. Some of them may be by your friends and relatives who are really concerned with your well being but some may be from rumour-mongers. However, you need to be very careful before implementing the advice on social media and recommending the same to others. This is because some of the messages may have adverse effects.The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present you some of the important researches related to COVID 19. Also Read: Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 9: Rumors versus Reality

2:48 PM Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" amid the coronavirus scare, a grade seven Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses sanitizers without the need of touching the bottle as it detects a hand from a range of 30 cm.As a part of @SpringdalesDXB Innovative distance learning program SPRINGDALIAN Siddh Sanghvi of Grade 7- Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" & FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19", has created a robot that dispenses sanitisers detecting a hand from a range of 30cm @KHDA@edarabiapic.twitter.com/6sBpWRi78H — Springdales School, Dubai (@SpringdalesDXB) March 21, 2020

2:42 PM In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, few organizations and individuals have come forward to help stranded Indian citizens in the United Kingdom, the High Commission of India in the UK tweeted on Saturday.All Indian citizens in the UK may kindly note and share this information with other Indians in need of help. @RuchiGhanashyam@CGI_Bghm@IndiaInScotlandpic.twitter.com/bEqWO3pZCx — India in the UK (@HCI_London) March 21, 2020Update: The first hotel is not available.Please note that the first hotel is not available. High Commission is trying to connect with more organizations and people to seek their support to help Indians in the UK.@RuchiGhanashyam@CGI_Bghm@IndiaInScotland — India in the UK (@HCI_London) March 21, 2020

2:20 PM In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Railways announced today that it has relaxed Refund Rules for PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter generated tickets. The relaxation is effective from March 21 to April 15, 2020.Indian Railways relaxes Refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets. Passengers are advised to avail the facility and avoid coming to Railway Station during the spread of Corona Virus. #NoRailTravelpic.twitter.com/SYXG6T754A — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

1:34 PM Urging the public to avoid non-essential travel unless absolutely necessary, the Railway Ministry said today that two passengers marked with mandatory quarantine were found to be traveling on the Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi.The passengers were immediately deboarded and the entire coach was sanitized, the Ministry tweeted.Such cases are being found on Railways. Public is requested not to travel on passenger and long distance trains unless absolutely necessary. Be safe and keep others safe. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020Meanwhile, four passengers who traveled on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach and eight others who traveled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have also tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the Railway Ministry said.8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday.Passengers are advised to avoid non essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

1:05 PM "Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives," PM Narendra Modi tweeted on Saturday. He also urged social media users to share videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling the deadly virus.Watch the awareness video shared by PM Modi.Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives. Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/OfguKRMs1g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

0:28 PM The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its latest update said that the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has reached 271 in India."A total of 15,701 samples from 14,811 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on 21st March 2020 10 AM IST. A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," says the ICMR update.

0:06 PM Appealing people to refrain from spreading rumors, the World Health Organization on Saturday said that the viral audio conversation mentioning WHO sending report to Indian govt regarding 'complete lockdown' is "false and baseless."The audio conversation between two individuals is being shared widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.Whatever is said about WHO in the audio clip is false and baseless. WHO appeals to people to refrain from spreading rumours. https://t.co/LnTsIZcfMd — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) March 21, 2020

11:50 AM The National Career Service Project (NCS), a mission mode project under the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India, said today that many job fairs are being postponed until further notice due to the current COVID-19 crisis."Due to the current pandemic situation created by Novel Coronavirus, many Job Fairs are being postponed until further notice," NCS tweeted on Saturday.Due to the current pandemic situation created by Novel Coronavirus, many Job Fairs are being postponed until further notice.https://t.co/SH9KxYkdbH#NCS#NationalCareerService#NCSIndia#JobFair#MinistryofLabourandEmployment#GovernmentofIndia#CoronaOutbreak#CoronaStopKaroNa — National Career Service - India (@NCSIndia) March 21, 2020

11:17 AM Janata Curfew, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on the people of India to observe a nationwide strike on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.Watch the video posted by MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India. The video features Professor and Doctor, Arvind Kumar explaining the importance of 'Janata Curfew'.Watch Professor and Doctor, Arvind Kumar sharing his views on why Janta Curfew is important to control & stop the spread of #COVID19#HelpUsToHelpYou#CoronaVirusUpdate#IndiaFightsCoronaFor more information, visit: https://t.co/mGB5Tb8Amf 24x7 Toll Free Helpline No. 1075. pic.twitter.com/bGrunpOuYp — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 21, 2020

11:06 AM As people are taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a new scientific study has found that the virus that causes COVID-19 remains for several hours to days on surfaces and in aerosols. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel.The study's authors are from UCLA, the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Princeton University.

10:54 AM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, sought public cooperation in the ongoing movement against the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the public to stay at home whilst assuring that the state government is fully prepared to handle the crisis.मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी कोरोना के सम्बंध में संबोधित करते हुए। https://t.co/c1ah7Xxy9G — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 21, 2020

10:45 AM Bollywood singer Kanika Kappor has become the first COVID 19 patient in India to face police complaint about disregarding the directions of doctors. According to the complaint filed against the singer was asked for self-quarantine on March 14 as 'heavy viral load' was detected but she continued partying. The FIR was registered in Lucknow. She is presently admitted in the hospital. Earlier, a police complaint was registered against the father of a railway employee in Agara who had refused to allow medical team inside her home and provided false information. His newly married daughter had done to honeymoon in Italy. Her husband, an employee of Google in Bangaluru was found positive for the virus. The woman fled from Bangaluru. There have been a couple of FIRs against some persons for spreading the rumours. FIR against Kapoor was lodged on a written complaint by Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar Agarwal, at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station, late on Friday night under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligently acting in a way likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.Read More: Coronavirus: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence

10:36 AM The Embassy of India in Vietnam has issued an advisory for Indian nationals asking them to temporarily stay in Vietnam in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19. It also advised them to stay in touch with the Community Welfare Officers for further updates.According to the latest travel advisory, " No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India for one week, effective 22 March 2020, 20:01 GMT." It also advised Indian nationals to stay in touch with the Community Welfare Officers for further updates.Latest Advisories on #COVID19 for Indian nationals in #Vietnam -20 March 2020https://t.co/sf9inORZpRhttps://t.co/EXwyCpEidW#IndiaVietnam@MEAIndiapic.twitter.com/qpHwNZXusO — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) March 21, 2020

10:24 AM Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, has emphasized the role of people in the movement to address the COVID-19 pandemic. She also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for practicing 'Janata Curfew' on March 22.Humanity, agency, solidarity & repect in the movement to address COVID19 #ForEveryChild wash hands! @UNICEFIndiahttps://t.co/LvVYIB05SO — Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque (@DrYasminAHaque) March 20, 2020

10:16 AM As a preventive measure to save the high-risk population from COVID 19, the Haryana government has asked its 50 years plus employees suffering from any kind of health problems to work from home. Besides, pregnant women in government jobs have also been asked to work from home. The decision has been communicated to all the heads of the departments/ secretaries/ in-charges in the state.However, the employees can not leave their station and should remain in touch with the office. The complete press statement is as under: चंडीगढ़, 20 मार्च- हरियाणा सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए एक ओर कदम उठाते हुए यह निर्णय लिया है कि ऐसे कर्मचारी जो संवेदनशील (वल्नरेबल) श्रेणी में आते हैंजिसमें आउटसोर्सिंग पर रखे हुए कर्मचारी भी शामिल हैंजैसे 50 साल की उम्र से ज्यादा के कर्मचारीकिसी प्रकार के स्वास्थ्य हालातों से गुजर रहे और गर्भवती महिलाएंघर से कार्य कर सकते हैं।एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने संबंध में जानकारी देते बताया कि सभी प्रशासनिक सचिवोंविभागाध्यक्षोंविभागोंके प्रभारियों को इस संबंध में जारी पत्र के अनुसार किसी प्रकार की आपातकालीन स्थिति में सक्षम प्राधिकारी द्वारा ऐसे कर्मचारियों की सेवाओं की आवश्यकता होगी तो उन्हें कार्यालय में बुलाया जा सकता हैइसलिए घर से कार्य करने वाले सभी कर्मचारी मुख्यालय के साथ समन्वय स्थापित रखेंगे ताकि वे बेहद कम समय में कार्यालय में उपस्थित हो सकें। इसके साथ ही ऐसे कर्मचारी टेलीफोन पर भी उपलब्ध रहेंगे। कोई भी कर्मचारी अपने स्टेशन को सक्षम प्राधिकारी की पूर्व अनुमति के बिना नहीं छोड़ सकते हैं।

09:37 AM According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at 258, as on 21.03.2020 at 09:00 AM.Active COVID 2019 cases: 231Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases: 22Migrated COVID-19 Patient: 1Deaths due to COVID 2019: 4

09:29 AM The Indian government on Friday night announced caps on prices of sanitizers and face masks amid surging demand in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to new caps under the Essential Commodities Act, a 200ml bottle of sanitizer can't cost more than Rs 100 and other size bottles will correspond to this cap. Face masks are capped Rs 8 for 2 ply mask and Rs 10 for 3 ply mask. Read More.

09:18 AM People from different walks of life have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for observing 'Janta Curfew' on March 22. The initiative calls on people of India to practice a nationwide curfew from 7 AM to 9 PM to curb the spread of COVID-19.At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janata Curfew, I have a special request. Will you all help? #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/Qi63adPUJh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020

08:49 AM The Embassy of India in the Philippines on Saturday issued an advisory for Indians in the Southeast Asian country. According to the advisory, no scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22.@DrSJaishankar@MEAIndia@meaMADAD@IndianDiplomacypic.twitter.com/bFKO4BDPQe — IndiainPhilippines (@indembmanila) March 21, 2020

08:08 AM Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, late Friday, took to social media and urged people to take precautionary measures and unite against the COVID-19 pandemic.In a series of short videos, King Khan asked people to follow social distancing and avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. "The next 10-15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. Please do not panic and be careful about misinformation. Please follow the guidelines and instructions issued by the state government," said SRK.We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus@mybmcpic.twitter.com/TDLpVhtr1F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020Let’s get together and fight this #WarAgainstVirus@CMOMaharashtra@AUThackeraypic.twitter.com/kAnBEzMDKU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

07:51 AM In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Embassy of India in Washington DC has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the United States asking them to stay safe and isolated within the residential premises and follow social distancing norms."According to the latest Travel Advisory, no international commercial passenger aircrafts will be allowed into India from midnight of 22 March 2020 to 29 March 2020," the advisory says.Advisory for Indian Nationals in USA – COVID 19 (Update: 20 March 2020) https://t.co/4qO84w0rVj@CGI_Atlanta@IndiainChicago@cgihou@IndiainNewYork@CGISFO@SandhuTaranjitS@KumarAmitMEA@DrSJaishankar@MEAIndia@IndiaVisaDC@IndiaPassportDC@IndiaOCIDCpic.twitter.com/L29VhaBlfN — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) March 21, 2020

07:40 AM The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new health alert messaging service with WhatsApp to provide the latest news and information on COVID-19.If you have any queries regarding the novel coronavirus, you may text "hi" to this WhatsApp number -0041798931892 or click hereI am proud to announce that today we launched a new @WHO Health Alert messaging service via @WhatsApp. This service will provide the latest news & information on #COVID19, including details on symptoms and how to protect yourself. To subscribe, click here https://t.co/mUvOWlGfqC — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 20, 2020

07:18 AM Viruses like coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread when mucus or droplets containing the virus get into your body through your eyes, nose or throat. Most often, this happens through your hands.During a global pandemic, one of the cheapest and easiest ways to protect yourself and spreading infections to others is washing your hand frequently with soap and water.Video credit: CDCHow do I wash my hands properly?Wet hands with running waterApply enough soap to cover wet handsScrub all surfaces of the hands – including the back of hands, between fingers and under nails – for at least 20 seconds.Rinse thoroughly with running waterDry hands with a clean cloth or single-use towel#WashHands the Right WayWet your hands with clean, running water, turn off the tap, and apply soap.Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. ...Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. ...Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.@Trevornoahpic.twitter.com/Nr6PXU9KuA — SDG2030 (@SDG2030) March 21, 2020

10:32 PM India's largest retailers body - Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has announced to join the Janata Curfew on Sunday. CAIT represents over 40,000 business organizations in India.Also Read: CAIT joins Janata Curfew, 7 crore traders to close businesses on Sunday

10:00 PM In another precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID 19, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Haryana Mr. Manoj Yadav on Friday directed the people to prefer online FIR in non-emergency matters. He also directed the police personnel to follow the instructions and hygiene to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The full Press Release: हरियाणा डीजीपी ने नागरिकों से किया आग्रहगैर-आपातकालीन शिकायतों के पंजीकरण के लिए चुने ऑनलाइन प्रणाली चंडीगढ़, 20 मार्च - हरियाणा पुलिस महानिदेशक श्री मनोज यादव ने नागरिकों से आग्रह करते हुए कहा कि वे रूटीन व गैर-आपातकालीन शिकायतों के संबंध में पुलिस कार्यालयों और पुलिस इकाइयों का दौरा करने से बचें। ऐसी शिकायतों के पंजीकरण के लिए उन्हें पुलिस की ऑनलाइन प्रणाली का चयन करना चाहिए। नागरिकों से अनुरोध करते हुए, डीजीपी ने कहा कि कल भारत के प्रधान मंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी राष्ट्र को संबोधित करते हुए नागरिकों से 22 मार्च को ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ लगाकर कोरोनोवायरस से लड़ने का आग्रह किया था। सोशल डिस्टेंसिग की भावना के तहत लोगों से आग्रह किया गया है कि वे नियमित व गैर-आपातकालीन शिकायतों के पंजीकरण के लिए हरसमय पोर्टल या ईमेल के माध्यम से पुलिस तक पहुंचें। शिकायत व रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने के लिए लिंक हरियाणा पुलिस के हरसमय नागरिक पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध है। हालांकि, आपात या इसी तरह की स्थिति होने पर नागरिक 100 (पुलिस नियंत्रण कक्ष), 1800-180-2200 (पुलिस टोल फ्री), 1091 (महिला हेल्पलाइन) 1073 और 1033 (यातायात टोल फ्री) जैसे हेल्पलाइन नंबरों पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। डीजीपी ने कहा कि कोरोनोवायरस से ऑन-ड्यूटी पुलिस कर्मियों की सुरक्षा के लिए सभी फील्ड इकाइयों को पहले ही एडवाइजरी जारी की जा चुकी है। उन्होंने सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों और जवानों से डयूटी के साथ-साथ व्यक्तिगत स्वच्छता रखते हुए सोषल डिस्टेंसिग सुनिश्चित करने का भी आग्रह किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस संबंध में पुलिस मुख्यालय, सेक्टर-6, पंचकुला में पर्याप्त निवारक उपाय किए गए हैं। उन्होंने लोगों से विभिन्न सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्मों पर कोरोनोवायरस से संबंधित अफवाहें न फैलाने की भी अपील करते हुए कहा कि इसं संबध में दोषी पाए जाने वालों से कानून के अनुसार सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा।

9:42 PM Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced to join Janata Curfew by closing down all its offices on Sunday, March 22.

9:38 PM The Western Zone of Indian Railways has painted two EMU trains with paintings related to COVID 19 awareness. पश्चिम रेलवे के दो ईएमयू रैक को #कोरोनोवायरस को रोकने के लिए जागरूकता संदेशों के साथ विनाइल रैपिंग किया गया है। इसकी व्यापक दृश्यता से बड़ी संख्या में लोगों में जागरूकता लाने में मदद मिलेगी।#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/9bU3R98jvC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 20, 2020Help desks have also been started at several railway stations and trains are also being sanitized. भारतीय रेल द्वारा स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों में #कोरोनावायरस के बारे में जागरूकता हेतु हैल्पडेस्क स्थापित की गयी हैं, जहां रेलयात्रियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भी की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/WbmMGzrCFY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 20, 2020

9:32 PM The first cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Four persons from Jabalpur city in the state tested positive for the virus, said a senior official. Read more...

9:29 PM Market Wide Position Limit revised for certain stocks to limit short-selling. This means that the maximum position that can be taken in F&O would be reduced in the case of volatile scrips.The current penalty structure might be enhanced to 10 times the minimum and 5 times the maximum penalties to ensure new measures are properly implemented.The cash market margin will be increased to 40 percent in a phased manner to benefit serious traders and discourage short-selling.Mutual funds and FPIs can have exposure in equity index derivatives based on certain conditions.The measures would be effective from March 23 and would be in place for one month. Read more.

9:25 PM "To prevent and control Coronavirus (Covid-19), all DDA sports complexes and golf courses have been closed with immediate effect till 31.03.2020," said Bijay Patel, spokesperson of DDA. Also Read: DDA closed all sports complexes and Golf Courses in Delhi

8:58 PM Haryana government on Friday imposed section 144 in the state to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID 19). According to a press statement of the government, the gathering of more than 5 persons has been prohibited in the two districts - Gurugram and Faridabad. While in rest of the state the gathering of more than 20 persons has been prohibited. The state government has also ordered the closure of all the commercial establishment in the states. Besides, there shall be no social, political and religious events in the state till March 31. Press Release हरियाणा सरकार ने वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए पूरे राज्य में एतिहातिक तौर पर आपराधिक प्रक्रिया सहिंता के तहत धारा-144 लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके तहत 20 या इससे अधिक व्यक्तियों को एक स्थान पर एकत्रित होने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। गुरुग्राम तथा फरीदाबाद में यह संख्या पांच तक रहेगी। यह निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर लाल की अध्यक्षता में हुई प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस की समीक्षा बैठक में लिया गया। बैठक में उप-मुख्यमंत्री श्री दुष्यंत चौटाला तथा स्वास्थ्य मंत्री श्री अनिल विज भी उपस्थित थे। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के 22 मार्च, 2020 को जनता कफ्र्यु के आह्वान की भी पुर्णत: पालना की जाएगी। इस दिन हरियाणा परिवहन की बसें प्रात: 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक नहीं चलाई जाएंगी। कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर हरियाणा परिवहन यात्रियों की संख्या को देखते हुए इंट्रा सिटी, इंटर स्टेट व इंट्रा स्टेट के अपने रूटों पर बसों के चक्र कम कर सकता है। गुरुग्राम में सिटी बस सेवा आगामी आदेशों तक बंद रहेगी। सभी कोचिंग केन्द्रों को 31 मार्च तक बंद करने के आदेश दिए गये हैं। बैठक में खाद्य, नागरिक आपूर्ति एवं उपभोक्ता मामले विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री पी.के.दास ने मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत करवाया कि विभाग ने आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम की पालना के तहत 25 आवश्यक वस्तुओं की सूची तैयार की है जिसकी उपलब्धता करवाना सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आवश्यक वस्तुओं पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध है। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद तथा पंचकूला के बड़े प्राइवेट अस्पताल अपने संस्थानों में कोरोना वायरस के आइसालेटिड वार्ड के रूप में उपलब्ध करवाए। इसके लिए संबंधित जिलों के उपायुक्त अस्पताल प्रबंधकों को आवश्यक निर्देश देंगे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री राजीव अरोड़ा को कोरोना वायरस की मॉनिटरिंग एवं निगरानी के लिए नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। किसी भी विभाग को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी करने से पहले नोडल अधिकारी की स्वीकृति लेनी अनिवार्य होगी। बैठक में इस बात की जानकारी दी गई स्थानीय पी.जी.आई, रोहतक व भगत फूल सिंह महिला मेडिकल कॉलेज,खान पुर कलां की जांच रिपोर्ट के बाद पुणे की प्रयोगशाला में सैंपल भेजे जाते हैं और वहां से रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही मामलों को पॉजिटिव घोषित किया जाता है। वर्तमान में, कोरोना वायरस की जांच की सुविधा इन्हीं दो स्थानों पर उपलब्ध है। इसके अलावा, कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज करनाल, महाराज अग्रसेन कॉलेज अग्रोहा, शहीद हसन मेवाती मेडिकल कॉलेज नल्हड़ नूंह, पी.जी.आई. रोहतक के लिए दूसरी लैब तथा पंचकूला के सैक्टर-6 नागरिक अस्पताल के लिए कोरोना वायरस जांच लैब के लिए केन्द्र सरकार से मांग की गई है। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाजरी को पूरे राज्य के लिए लागू किया गया है। सरकारी कर्मचारी कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए चौबीसों घण्टे उपलब्ध रहेंगे। लोगों में इस वायरस से लडऩे के प्रति जागरूकता उत्पन्न करने में सरकारी कर्मचारियों की मुख्य भूमिका रहेगी। गुरुग्राम और फरीदाबाद के ईएसआई अस्पतालों में सुविधाएं बढ़ाने के लिए केन्द्रीय श्रम मंत्रालय से अनुरोध किया जाएगा। बैठक में इस बात की भी जानकारी दी गई कि कोरोना वायरस से लडऩे के लिए पम्फ्लेटस, विज्ञापन, ऑडियो क्लिप तथा एसएमएस के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा, आयुष विभाग द्वारा 100 कैंप लगाकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के साथ-साथ मुफ्त में इवाईयां भी आंबटन की जा रही हैं। बैठक में मुख्य सचिव श्रीमती केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा, गृह विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री विजय वर्धन, वित्त विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री टी.वी.एस.एन. प्रसाद, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री राजीव अरोड़ा, राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री धनपत सिंह, चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री आलोक निगम, आयुष विभाग के निदेशक श्री प्रभजोत सिंह, स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं विभाग के महानिदेशक श्री सूरजभान कंबोज तथा निदेशक डॉ.ऊषा गुप्ता समेत विभाग के अनेक वरिष्ठï अधिकारी भी उपस्थित थे।

8:35 PM There have been reports of six suspected coronavirus patients in Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Bhilwara district from March 20 (Friday) after a doctor was tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in Rajasthan stands at 11. Curfew has been imposed on the Bhilwara district headquarters to arrest the danger of spreading coronavirus further. Read more...

8:19 PM The Indian Air Force announced today that all Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews planned from 23 March onwards at Air Force Selection Boards have been canceled till further orders.#ImportantNoticeDue to #Covid19, all SSB Interviews planned from 23 Mar 20 onwards at Air Force Selection Boards have been cancelled till further orders. Fresh dates would be intimated in due course of time.All candidates who are due for SSB may contact their respective AFSB. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 20, 2020

8:02 PM In view of the ongoing crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a toll-free nationwide helpline number to create awareness on COVID-19 among students.The facility is available on Toll-Free No. 1800 11 8004 from 8 AM to 8 PM, initially up to 31st March 2020.CBSE starts TOLL FREE TELE-HELPLINE on CORONA VIRUS SAFEGUARDS FOR STUDENTS#Namaste#StopCorona#besafe#cbse#sachchadost#indiafightscorona#safety#cleanliness#CoronaStopKaroNa#Covid19India@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry@PTI_News@AkashvaniAIRpic.twitter.com/yF1tAbklhE — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 20, 2020

7:55 PM Lucknow's District Magistrate has ordered on Friday that Taj Hotel remains closed till further orders. Singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a party in the hotel.Lucknow's Taj Hotel will remain closed till further orders: District Magistrate #CoronavirusSinger Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a party in the hotel. pic.twitter.com/4R4XptOTXc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

7:17 PM From badminton star Saina Nehwal to Virat Kohli and Deepa Malik, all eminent sports personalities have supported PM Narendra Modi's call for observing 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 whilst urging citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention norms.In his address to the nation, PM Modi on Thursday requested citizens to strengthen India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by observing a nationwide curfew from 7 AM-9 PM on March 22.Here's what some of the most eminent sports personalities have to say about 'Janata Curfew':I fully support the #JanataCurfew as requested by our Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji on 22nd March. I urge everyone to come to their balcony at 5 pm and clap as a mark of graditude for those who are keeping India safe against #Covid19 — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) March 20, 2020I pledge that I'll strictly follow Janta Curfew this Sunday frm 7am to 9pm so that we strengthen India’s fight against the Corona Virus.This will bring us together and we'll stand strong as a nation in this critical time!@narendramodi#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/lIWmdRNBiU — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 19, 2020Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care 🙏@PMOIndia#JantaCurfew#IndiaFightsCorona — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 19, 2020A inspirational message from our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. I pledge to follow all what he said. I also want to request that lets respect, empathise and applaud all our service providers. They are wkg under huge pr. We've no entiltlements in life, only gratitude will help. https://t.co/7KbCXqNOWo — Shubhankar Sharma (@shubhankargolf) March 20, 2020‘जनता कर्फ़्यू’ यानि एक दिन के लिए स्वयं फ़ैसला करके घर से ना निकलना 22 मार्च रविवार सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तकमैं तो करूँगा और ऐसा करने के लिये दुसरो को भी प्रेरित करुगां, देश को कोराना से बचाने के लिए माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को पुरा समर्थन है जयहिंद#JantaCurfew — Manoj Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BoxerManojkr) March 19, 2020It’s a fight against #Coronavirus and we all are in it. #SocialDistanacing is the only effective way to stop this. Please do follow the advisory by @PMOIndia@narendramodi. I’m going to do it, You can do too. 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Sbv1JOQOkY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2020Big move by our PM @narendramodi .. Our country needed to hear it from him . Let’s get behind him and support the #jantacurfew on March 22!! #SocialDistanacing — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) March 19, 2020प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने हम सब देशवासियों से 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ में सहयोग देने का आग्रह किया है।आइए, हम सब मिल कर इस आग्रह का सम्मान करते हुए पूरी निष्ठा व अनुशासन के साथ इसका पालन करें और कोरोना को मात दें।#IndiaFightsCorona — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) March 19, 2020It's time for us to act as responsible countrymen & act on the advice of PM @narendramodi ji. Let's unite, self quarantine & fight the pandemic of corona. #JantaCurfew — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) March 20, 2020An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus#JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges- Avoid panic while buying essential suppliesIt’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 19, 2020

6:03 PM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced today a series of measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. He directed authorities to sanitize Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur cities and to ensure regular fogging arrangements in urban areas.Assuring people that there is no shortage of everyday items including food grains, Adityanath instructed all District Magistrates to ensure that hoarding or black marketing of essential commodities does not occur in the state.He also urged religious leaders to spread awareness among people and postpone all religious, spiritual, social and cultural activities till April 2.मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने धर्माचार्यों एवं धर्मगुरुओं से कोरोना वायरस के नियंत्रण के लिए समाज में जागरूकता फैलाने व सभी धार्मिक, आध्यात्मिक, सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं मांगलिक गतिविधियों/कार्यक्रमों को 02 अप्रैल तक स्थगित करने की अपील की है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 20, 2020मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने प्रदेश स्थित हवाई अड्डों, रेलवे स्टेशनों तथा बस अड्डों सहित राज्य की सीमा पर सघन चेकिंग सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सभी प्रकार के सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं मांगलिक कार्यक्रमों को स्थगित करने तथा मॉल्स को बन्द करने के भी निर्देश हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 20, 2020

5:45 PM Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting in New Delhi to assess the economic impact of the COVID19 on the MSME, aviation and other sectors.The meeting was attended by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation of India, Giriraj Singh, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and MSME Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, among others.Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman meets Shri @HardeepSPuri, Minister for Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs to assess the economic impact of #COVID19 on aviation sector in New Delhi today.@nsitharamanoffc@MoCA_GoI#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/fzD470qOx5 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) March 20, 2020

5:20 PM Section 144 has been imposed in the state of Haryana considering the growing threat of COVID-19. India thus far has recorded over 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which 5 people have succumbed to the illness.Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in parts of Maharashtra and Odisha to keep people from gathering in large numbers.

5:15 PM According to the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India has surged to 223.

5:14 PM In wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, over 50 percent of Indian companies saw the impact on their operations even in early stages and over 80 percent have witnessed a decline in cash flows, says a survey by industry body FICCI. The findings were based on interactive sessions and surveys conducted by FICCI amongst the industry members.The survey showed that more than 60 percent of respondents have seen an impact on their supply chains and expect the situation to worsen further. Nearly 45 percent of the respondents feel that "the situation will come under control by six months," the survey highlighted.The survey also showed that most of the organizations have brought in a renewed focus on hygiene aspects concerning the pandemic. Almost 40 percent have put in place stringent checks on people entering their offices and disinfection while nearly 30 percent of organizations have already put in place work-from-home policies for their employees, it said. Read more.

5:06 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Terrorotioires to discuss the current situation and preparedness for the management of the COVID19 epidemic in India.

4:47 PM The Union Public Service Commission today announced that the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 has been deferred till further orders."Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus(COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests(Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from 23rd March 2020 to 3rd April 2020 are deferred till further orders. New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course of time," UPSC said in a statement.

4:37 PM Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday revealed that she attended a dinner party in Lucknow where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has unfortunately tested positive for the COVID-19 was also a guest."While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all precautions." Raje tweeted.कुछ दिन पहले दुष्यंत और उनके ससुराल वालों के साथ मैं लखनऊ में एक डिनर पर गयी थी। कनिका कपूर, जो कि #Covid19 संक्रमित पाई गई हैं, वें भी उस डिनर में बतौर अतिथि मौजूद थीं। सावधानी के तौर पर मैं और दुष्यंत सेल्फ़-आइसोलेशन में हैं और हम सभी आवश्यक निर्देशों का पालन कर रहे हैं। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

4:30 PM "Practicing 100 percent social distancing is critical to breaking the chain of transmission," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry while briefing the press on COVID-19 situation in the country.

4:10 PM 📡LIVE from National Media Centre in #NewDelhi Media briefing on current Novel #Coronavirus situation in the country#IndiaFightsCorona#COVID19Watch on #PIB'sYouTube: https://t.co/Xl16erHNGEFacebook: https://t.co/7bZjpgpznYhttps://t.co/VQXg9F03ld — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 20, 2020

3:01 PM Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced that the state is banning the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists with immediate effect."The entry of all domestic and foreign tourists has been banned with immediate effect. All of you are urged not to take unnecessary trips and to help the State Government in preventing the infection of Coronavirus, " Rawat tweeted.प्रदेश में तत्काल प्रभाव से सभी घरेलू और विदेशी पर्यटकों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी गई है। आप सभी से आग्रह है कि अनावश्यक भ्रमण ना करें और कोरोना वाइरस के संक्रमण को रोकने में प्रदेश सरकार की पूरी मदद करें #IndiaFightsCorona — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) March 20, 2020

2:57 PM The state has four confirmed cases, all from Gurugram. According to the Nodal Officer for COVID 19 in Haryana, all infected persons have a history of foreign travels and there is no local infection. The Haryana State government has designated PGIMS Rohtak and BPS Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat district to conduct tests for Coronavirus. The state government has also made available self-declaration forms for the persons who have a recent travel history in the Coronavirus infected countries.The state government's helpline number is 8558893911. Besides, helpline number 108 is also functional. "The state government has ordered the closure of all the Cinema Halls, Restaurants, hotels, pubs, and bars etc. till March 31. Besides, there shall be no political, cultural, religious event in the state," said Nodal Officer for COVID 19 in a press statement.As per the government data, so far 4,539 people were put on surveillance out of which samples were collected from 108 patients that were sent for medical examination. "Out of 108 samples, 81 were found negative and 4 were positive. We are still waiting for the report for 25 samples," informed the nodal officer.The government, in partnership with public and private hospitals, has claimed to have created 327 isolation wards in the state with a capacity of 2,472 beds. Besides, the quarantine facilities have been created in every district of the state with a total capacity of 6013 persons.

2:55 PM India has a total of 206 positive cases of novel coronavirus as on March 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday. According to the ICMR data, a total of 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2.

2:20 PM Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood on Friday urged people to minimize social interactions to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22.It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all. https://t.co/MhC86Zvqg0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

2:09 PM Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday that all malls will be closed in view of the COVID-19 threat. However, grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops will be exempted from the shutdown.In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

2:01 PM In an official statement issued on March 20, the Governor of Haryana Mr. Satyadev Narayan Arya has appealed the people to observe self-imposed Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Here is the full statement of the Governor. हरियाणा के राज्यपाल श्री सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य ने प्रदेशवासियों से अपील की है कि वे कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी द्वारा की गई अपील की दृढ़ता से अनुपालना करें। उन्होने कहा कि कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए बचाव ही हथियार है और जो भी सलाह प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा दी गई है उन सभी पहलुओं को सामान्य दिनचर्या में लागु करे।श्री आर्य ने कहा कि सभी लोग प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा की गई अपील के अनुसार 22 मार्च रविवार को स्वयं पर कफ्र्यू लागू करें। सभी प्रदेशवासी 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 से रात 9 बजे तक अपने घरों में रहकर दृढ़ संकल्प और संयम का परिचय देें, जिससे जनता कफ्र्यू पूरी तरह कामयाब होगा। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक अमले को भी जनता का सहयोग करना होगा। उन्होेनंे कहा कि सभी प्रदेशवासियों को आने वाले कुछ दिनों में पूरा संयम बरतना होगा। जैसा कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री मोदी ने ‘‘हम स्वस्थ तो जग स्वस्थ‘‘ का नारा दिया है। इस नारे को साकार करने के लिए बचाव ही सबसे बड़ा उपाय है।उन्होनेे जनता का मनोबल बनाए रखने और कोरोना से एतिहातन बचाव के लिए देशवासियों से की गई प्रधानमंत्री की अपील की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि सभी लोग इस समय प्रधानमंत्री का डट कर साथ दें। सभी प्रदेशवासी सोशल डिस्टेंसिग बनाएं, इससे कम्यूनिटी वायरल का खतरा कम होगा। उन्होनें आमजन से यह भी अपील की है कि वे जरूरत से ज्यादा खाने-पीने की वस्तुओं की खरीददारी न करें।

1:47 PM School Education Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued circular directing school teachers to stay at home till further orders.As per the circular, only headmasters/ ZEOs / Principles / CEOs / HODs and concerned engineers involved in works / Centrally Sponsored Schemes implementation or educational administrative matter are allowed to enter the school premises.

1:30 PM The coronavirus pandemic is growing and Indians are increasingly adapting to social distancing advisories ahead of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22.But being cut off from society doesn't only mean the inconvenience of working from home, or not being able to meet friends and family, experts have also raised concerns that social isolation can have a profound effect on people’s physical, as well as mental health, if not done properly.The World Health Organization recommends the following measures to cope with stress and anxiety during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:It's normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. WHO recommends calling and talking to friends and family to cope up.Don't use smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. Talk to a health worker or counselor if you feel overwhelmed.Even when you are home, maintain a healthy lifestyle and ensure that you get a proper diet, sleep, and exercise. Also, try to stay in touch with loved ones over email and phone.Having a plan on how to seek help for physical and mental health needs, if required, will help you stay calm.Find a credible source to gather the information that will help you determine your risk so you can take reasonable precautions.But limit the time you spend on watching, listening or reading media coverage that you perceive as upsetting.Draw on skills you have used in the past or develop new skills to manage your emotions during the challenging time of this outbreak.

1:29 PM As a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus, the Kamakhya Devi temple, a Tantrik Shaktipeeth in Guwahati has been closed till further orders.

1:11 PM Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted test licenses to 18 companies, including International and Indian companies, to conduct diagnostic tests for COVID-19, ANI reported on Friday.

0:54 PM Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said Friday that the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from Friday evening in light of COVID-19 developments.

0:43 PM The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has made arrangments for the spray of disinfectants at various airports in India to neutralize COVID 19. See, the person spraying disinfectants to clean the offices. Measures being taken to contain the spread of Corona virus at Jaipur Airport. @AAI_Officialpic.twitter.com/CBafctALYT — aaijprairport (@aaijprairport) March 20, 2020

0:25 PM It's high time for every Indian to contribute his bit in preventing the local transmission of the Coronavirus. According to the data with the government out of the 198 COVID 19 patients in India, 40 per cent were locally infected while remaining got it through imported sources. The data also reveal that 167 Coronavirus patients in India are Indian nationals while the remaining 31 are foreign citizens.

0:22 PM The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Friday that a 24x7 toll-free national helpline number '1075' has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19.#IndiaFightsCoronaA 24x7 toll free national helpline number 1075 has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on #COVID19#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/6LVtH7ILiY — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 20, 2020

0:14 PM As per the travel advisory issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh, all train services in Kangra Valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) have been canceled from midnight on Friday till further orders.All train services in Kangra Valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) have been cancelled from midnight of 19-20/03/2020 till further order. pic.twitter.com/MedzXKnWTi — Firozpur Division (@drmfzr) March 19, 2020

11:17 AM Delhi govt issues advisory for private sector employers to allow employees to work from home till March 31, an official told PTI on Friday.

11:07 AM Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Friday urged fans and followers to stay at home for their own safety. The couple stressed to adhere to the norms put in place by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic."We are all going through a very difficult time and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together, we are staying at home for our safety and for others as well and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus," the couple said in a video message on Twitter.Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UNMi2xQbbz — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 20, 2020Retweeting the video posted by Anushka, Virat wrote, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy."

11:06 AM Dabbing is a craze made popular by celebrities in different parts of the world. But did you know dabbing can also prevent the spread of coronavirus?While dabbing people point one arm upwards towards the sky while also bowing their head into their other arm. The move looks similar to someone sneezing into the inside of their elbow and that's exactly what you should do, says the World Health Organization (WHO).WHO recommends covering your mouth and nose with the bend of your elbow while coughing and sneezing to prevent coronavirus from spreading.#DoTheDab! Always cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow. We’re all in this together. #StopTheSpread#COVID19pic.twitter.com/zUVdGwTvD2 — United Nations in the Pacific (@UN_Pasifika) March 20, 2020

10:42 AM As per the COVID-19 travel advisory issued by the Indian government, all international flight operations will be temporarily suspended at Delhi Airport from 22nd March, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Friday.For more details on the advisory, please visit : https://t.co/rpbZMj0PWa#covidindia#CoronaVirusUpdatepic.twitter.com/VK2ZcMcSZv — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 20, 2020

10:35 AM Social distancing is one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of illness during an outbreak as it increases physical space between people. It is important because COVID-19 is most likely to spread from person-to-person through:direct close contact with a person while they are infectious or in the 24 hours before their symptoms appearedclose contact with a person with a confirmed infection who coughs or sneezes, ortouching objects or surfaces (such as door handles or tables) contaminated from a coughor sneeze from a person with confirmed infection and then touching your mouth or face.Infographics Credit: Twitter (@JoshBreslowWKRN)#IndiaFightsCoronaThe onus is on us! Let's protect ourselves and others from #COVID19. Practise social distancing and follow these do's and don'ts. Share this information and help us to help you! #CoronaOutbreak#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/37mpMaE980 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 20, 2020

10:22 AM Symptoms for coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you have said symptoms and have traveled to affected countries or you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, immediately call the State Helpline Number or India's Ministry of Health & Family Welfare 24x7 helpline 1075/011-23978046. The affected countries include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, Germany, UAE etc.#IndiaFightsCoronaWhen should you get tested for #COVID19?Know more about this here:#SwasthBharat#HealthforAll#CoronaOutbreakpic.twitter.com/axiBQQoMkH — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 19, 2020If you qualify for testing, according to the protocols set for COVID-19, you will be tested at a government-approved lab. Readers are encouraged to cooperate with health authorities.People who are mildly ill may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home. Emergency warning signs, according to the US agency CDC, include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to arouse, bluish lips or face. Seek medical attention immediately if you develop emergency warning signs.

10:08 AM The number of COVID 19 cases in India has now increased to 198Hospitalized 172 ICU Patients: 2 Deaths: 4 Recovered: 20 The number of cases till 13 March was below 100 but growth is very high thereafter. Maharashtra has the maximum of 49 confirmed cases. Kerala which had reported first cases in India is now the second most infected state with 28 cases.

10:01 AM The number of confirmed cases in India reached 198, out of which 172 are in hospitals. https://www.covidout.in/

10:01 AM In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India on Friday announced that it has decided to relax the requirement of holding Board meetings with the physical presence of directors till 30th May, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.The government has decided to relax the requirement of holding Board meetings with physical presence of directors in view of #COVID19#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/VESw56zTSy — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 20, 2020

09:34 AM According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 195 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as on 20.03.2020 at 09:00 AM.They include:Active COVID 2019 cases: 171Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases: 19Migrated COVID-19 Patient: 1Deaths due to COVID 2019: 4

08:37 AM Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced Rs 20,000 crore special package to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic in the state.Kerala Govt's Special Package | #COVID1920,000 Cr financial package to fight the pandemic. ✅ Loans worth 2000 Cr through Kudumbashree ✅ 2000 Cr for employment guarantee programme ✅ 2 months welfare pensions in advance✅ 500 Cr health package — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) March 19, 2020It includes Rs 500 crore health package, Rs 2,000 crore for the employment guarantee program, two months welfare pensions in advance, and Rs 2000 crore in loans through Kudumbashree Mission, among others.Other relief measures include:

07:56 AM In view of the COVID19 pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh has barred all visitors and tourists from entering the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to share a picture of the official prohibition order."As precautionary measures, Arunachal closes its door to all visitors in view of #COVID19 pandemic. All Inner Line Permit issued earlier to visitors and tourists stands canceled. Wellbeing of our Arunachali people comes first," he tweeted late Thursday.As precautionary measures Arunachal closes its door to all visitors in view of #COVID19 pandemic. All Inner Line Permit issued earlier to visitors and tourists stands cancelled. Wellbeing of our Arunachali people comes first. #IndiaFightsCorona#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/WB801u7Lv4 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 19, 2020

07:32 AM The Government of India has launched 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' on WhatsApp where people can get relevant information regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by texting Namaste to 9013151515.MyGov Corona Helpdesk launched on WhatsApp! Get relevant information by texting Namaste to 9013151515.Please share widely.#IndiaFightsCorona#HealthForAll#SwasthBharat#sankalpandsayyampic.twitter.com/tyRwii8Pyu — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 19, 2020

07:05 AM Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of the nation, advises citizens to take social distancing seriously and stay at their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.In a video message posted on social media, Kartik stressed that, at present, nothing is more important than to slow the spread of the deadly virus. He urged people to stop showing irresponsible behavior and follow the guidelines of the government as the coronavirus crisis is worsening day by day.Garmiyon Ki Chuttiyan Nahi Hai, Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo. Sab pe ek sath aae hai musibat, sab ek sath milenge to nikal jaaenge na is se," he said.Watch Kartik Aryan's video message here.#CoronaStopKaroNaMy Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

06:58 AM Face masks and hand sanitizers are either not available in the market or are available with great difficulty at exorbitant prices, in view of increased demand due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Acknowledging the reports, the Indian government has banned the export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks and coveralls with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The government has also declared face masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities for the next 100 days to ensure price regulation and availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitizers and gloves.But if you are still finding it hard to get your hands on sanitizers or face masks, watch the video to know how to make them easily at your home. You just need some rubbing alcohol (also known as doctor spirit locally in India) or an After Shave lotion and some uncontaminated water to make your own sanitizer.Stepping up efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, India banned landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay indoors and called for a 'janata curfew' on Sunday. India has reported 173 coronavirus cases, including 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore.

00:51 AM Our new quarantine facility is ready in Raipur. Together, we the people of Chhattisgarh will defeat this #Covid19 menace. #ChhattisgarhFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/XD8rjSqQC7 — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 19, 2020

00:48 AM Congress Press Release on March 20, 2020 released immediately after PM Modi's message to the nation at 8 pm. श्री अजय माकन ने पत्रकारों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आज प्रधानमंत्री जी ने राष्ट्रके नाम संदेश दिया और कोरोना वायरस जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विषय के ऊपर, ऐसी महामारीजिसे ना केवल भारत बल्कि पूरा विश्व सामने देख रहा है, ऐसी भयावह स्थिति के बारेमें उन्होंने राष्ट्र को संबोधित किया।आज सबसे पहले कांग्रेस पार्टी की तरफ से हम लोग ये कहना चाहते हैं कि कांग्रेस पार्टीऔर उसके कार्यकर्ता सरकार के किसी भी प्रयास- कोशिश जो कि इस महामारी से लडनेके लिए होगी, उसके साथ में पूरी तरीके से खड़े हैं। जैसे प्रधानमंत्री जी ने कहा कि येमानव जाति का युद्ध है एक तरीके से कोरोना वायरस के साथ कोविड -19 के खिलाफ,तो इस युद्ध के अंदर कांग्रेस पार्टी विपक्ष के तौर पर सरकार के साथ में कंधे से कंधामिलाकर, इस युद्ध के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए पूरे तरीके से समर्पित है।कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता, प्रचार और प्रसार के अंदर पूरा योगदान करेंगे कि कैसे बचावकिया जा सकता है। कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता जरुरत पड़ने के ऊपर किसी भी प्रकार कीएमरजेंसी सर्विसिस जहाँ पर भी, कहीं भी जरुरत होगी, कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताएमरजेंसी के अंदर भी सरकारी साधनों के साथ में और वैसे भी नॉन गवर्मेंटलऑर्गनाईजेशन के साथ में मिलकर खड़े होंगे। हम खुद भी जरुरत पड़ेगी तो जहाँ-जहाँपर ऑर्गनाइज करने की कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता इस प्रकार के कार्यों के अंदर आगे बढ़-चढ़ करके सम्मलित होंगे।मैं आप लोगों को याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि 12 फरवरी को राहुल गांधी जी ने सचेतकिया था सरकार को कि सरकार कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ बचाव के लिए अभी से ही तैयारी कर ले।Especially at a time when cases are being reported from remote areas as well, we urge the Government to increase our testing facilities and capacity. We also urge that all staff assisting with tests and checks should be provided adequate personal protection equipment: @ajaymakenpic.twitter.com/1Ot7iO09yL — Congress (@INCIndia) March 19, 20206 मार्च को कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी ने कांग्रेस के सभीचीफ मिनिस्टर्स को ये लैटर (पत्र दिखाते हुए), आप सभी लोगों को हम दे भी देंगे औरइसमें लिखा था और उसके अंदर उन्होंने कहा था हम सब लोगों को स्टेट गवर्मेंट को भीइसकी तैयारी कर लेनी चाहिए। तो कांग्रेस पार्टी के हमारे नेता शुरु से ही हम लोग अपनेमुख्यमंत्रियों के माध्यम से जहाँ-जहाँ हमारी सरकारें हैं, हम पूरी तरीके से सजग रहे।आज इस मौके के ऊपर केन्द्र सरकार को हम कुछ सुझाव भी देना चाहते हैं और येसुझाव कांग्रेस पार्टी अपने विशाल एक्सपीरियंस, कई दशकों के पुराने एक्सपीरियंस हमारेअनुभव के आधार पर हम लोग कुछ बातें सरकार को भी हम सुझाव के तौर पर देनाचाहते हैं, क्रिटिसिज्म के तौर पर नहीं। पूरी दुनिया के अंदर, सभी देशों के अंदर जहाँकोरोना वायरस का प्रकोप फैल रहा है, वहाँ पर जनसंख्या और टेस्ट का रेशो भारत सेकहीं ज्यादा है। जिन देशों के अंदर मृत्यु का ये आंकड़ा 100 से ज्यादा पार कर गया है,वहाँ पर टेस्टिंग फैसिलिटि और टेस्ट करने की दर जनसंख्य़ा के रेशो से कहीं ज्यादाबेहतर है, जो भारत में है। हम सरकार से ये उम्मीद करते हैं और सुझाव भी देना चाहतेहैं कि टेस्टिंग की फैसिलिटी और टेस्ट के हमारे पूरी तैयारी और होनी चाहिए। खासतौरके ऊपर आजकल के अंदर दूर दराज के इलाकों के अंदर, गांवों के अंदर भी कोरोनावायरस की पॉजिटिव रिपोर्स्इ आ रही है। तो हमारे देश के अंदर अलग-अलग जगहों केऊपर हम सरकार से उम्मीद करते हैं कि सरकार हमारे सुझावों पर ध्यान दे और टेस्टिंगफैसिलिटी और कपैसिटी दोनों को और बढ़ाकर करना चाहिए। साथ ही साथ में हमारे जोहैल्थ वर्कर हैं, जो हमारे एय़रपोर्ट में, एयरपोर्ट पर लोगों को फ्रिस्किंग कर रहे हैं यापुलिस के लोग, जो लोगों को फ्रिस्किंग कर रहे हैं, वहाँ पर कोई भी कमी पर्सनलप्रोटेक्टिव इक्विपमेंट्स की नहीं होनी चाहिए, PPE जैसे मास्क हो गए, सैनिटाइजर होगए, इन सब चीजों की कोई कमी नहीं होनी चाहिए, सरकार से हम यह अनुरोध करते हैंकि सरकार इस चीज का भी ध्यान रखें।जैसे प्रधानमंत्री जी का मानना है कि यह महामारी विकराल रुप ले सकती है, खुदप्रधानमंत्री जी का ये मानना है कि ये महामारी बहुत तेजी से फैल सकती है तो हमलोगों को एकदम से आश्वस्त नहीं रहना चाहिए, इसलिए हम सरकार ये कहना चाहते हैंकि नए कोंटेनमेंट जोन हो, जहाँ पर लोगों को आइसोलेट करके, क्वारिंटिन करके रखा जासके बेहतर तरीके से उसकी तादाद बढ़ाने की जरुरत है, नई ट्रिटमेंट फैसिलिटी और खासतौर पर आईसीयू के बैड़ बढ़ाने की जरुरत है, क्योंकि अभी जो सरकारी अस्पतालों में भी और प्राईवेट अस्पतालों में भी आईसीयू की तादाद बढ़ाने की तरफ भी जानकारी हमारेपास नहीं है। हम ये उम्मीद करते हैं कि आईसीयू की और खासतौर से रेस्पेरेटिडडिवाइसेज जो इसमें जरुरत है क्योंकि सांस लेने की बिमारी है, उसकी भी और तादाद केअंदर बढ़ाने की जरुरत है औऱ हम सरकार से ये उम्मीद करते हैं कि सरकार इसके अंदरऔर बेहतर तरीके से कार्यवाही करेगी।इसमें और महत्वपूर्ण ये है कि इसमें डेटा को छुपाया ना जाए, सर्प्रेस ना किया जाए। जहाँपर भी कहीं पर सक्सेसफुली इसमें थोड़ी बहुत भी सक्सेस मिला है, तो वहाँ पर मिला है,जहाँ पर डेटा के अंदर पारदर्शिता रही है, कितने लोग इसमें प्रभावित हुए हैं, उसमेंपारदर्शिता रही है, ताकि लोग इसमें अपना बचाव कर सकें। तो हम ये उम्मीद करते हैंकि सरकार पूरी ट्रांसपेरेसी रखेगी औऱ लोगों को पूरी जानकारी इसमें रहेगी।एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण बात है कि सरकार की तरफ से प्रधानमंत्री जी ने रविवार कोसिटिजन कर्फ्यू की बात की है, जैसे मैंने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सरकार के किसी भीप्रयास का, किसी भी तरीके से कांग्रेस पार्टी और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता इसका सहयोग करेंगे,लेकिन सरकार से हमारा अनुरोध है कि आगे आने वाले समय के अंदर जैसे और देशों केअंदर पूरी तरह से लॉकडाउन की नौबत आती है या अभी जैसे हमारे देश के अंदरकम्युनिटी ट्रांसमिशन नहीं शुरु हुआ है, अभी हमारे देश में जो अभी सुनने में आ रहा हैजो अभी है कि बाहर से लोग आए हैं, वही अपने साथ लेकर आए हैं तो कम्यूनिटीट्रांसमिशन जिस वक्त शुरु होने की स्थिति में या जिस वक्त सरकार कम्पलीट लॉकडाउन पर अगर जाएगी तो उसकी तैयारी सरकार को अभी से ही करनी चाहिए। उसकेलिए सरकार को अभी से ही तैयारी करनी चाहिए कि कैसे इसेंशियस सर्विसेज, जरूरीचीजें, जैसे पानी की, बिजली की, टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन, जिसमे इंटरनेट भी है, फ्यूल-तेल जोहम लोगों का है, या मेडिसिन्स या खाने-पीने की चीजें और पब्लिक ट्रांस्पोर्ट जो इनइसेंशियल सर्विसेज को मैंटेन करते हैं, इन सब लोगों के लिए कैसे इसको सुनिश्चितकिया जाए कि सारी चीजें मिलें।हम सरकार से अनुरोध करेंगे कि कम्पलीट लॉक डाउन की तैयारी, अगर कभी भगवान नकरे, कभी ऐसी स्थिति ऐसे समय पर आ जाए, तो उसकी तैयारी सरकार को अभी से हीकरनी चाहिए और ये हम सरकार से अनुरोध करते हैं साथ ही साथ में ऐसी स्थिति जबकि कम्यूनिटी ट्रांसमिशन शुरु हो जाए, लॉक आउट करे, तो सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित इसके अंदर लोग वो होते हैं, जो कि स्लम्स में, झुग्गियों मे रहते हैं या उन कलस्टर्स मे रहतेहैं, जहाँ पर बहुत नजदीक-नजदीक में लोगों को रहना पड़ता है। तो प्रधानमंत्री जी नेसोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की बात की, लेकिन जहाँ पर जिन क्लस्टर्स के अंदर, जिन झुग्गियों केअंदर, जिन जगहों पर लोग ऑलरेडी बहुत नजदीक-नजदीक रहते हैं, वहाँ के लोगों परविशेष ध्यान जरुर देना चाहिए। खासतौर पर ऐसी जगहों के ऊपर जहाँ पर कि मानलीजिए लंबे समय तक अगर एक तरीके से क्लोज करना पड़ जाए, पूरी की पूरी, सबचीजें बंद हो जाएं, ऐसी जगहों के ऊपर ये लोग सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित होते हैं, जो लोगगरीब हैं, जिन लोगों के पास अपने दो दिन का भी खाना, अपने घर के अंदर राशन नरख पाएं, ऐसे लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत होती है, तो हम सरकार से अनुरोध करेंगेकि सरकार इन सब लोगों के लिए अभी से ही एडवांस प्लानिंग करे, ये हमारी सरकार सेइल्तिजा है, और हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि सरकार इस पर जरुर ध्यान देगी।इसके साथ में जो हमारे बाहर, फंसे हुए स्टूडेंट्स है, जो यहाँ पर आना चाहते हैं, जहाँ परमहामारी ज्यादा फैली हुई है, सरकार बहुत जगहों से लेकर आई हैं, हम ये उम्मीद करते हैंकि सरकार उनकी तरफ भी ध्यान देकर के वहाँ से भी लोगों को वापस लेकर के आएँ।अंत में फिर से कांग्रेस पार्टी धन्यवाद करना चाहती है, जो हमारे हैल्थ वर्कर्स हैं, जोडॉक्टर्स हैं, जो कि बहुत बड़ा काम अपने आप को रिस्क में ऱखकर के कर रहे हैं, साथ हीसाथ में एयरपोर्स्ज पर अपनी खुद की जान को जोखिम में डालकर के हमारे चैक करनेवाले स्टाफ, जो इस पूरी की पूरी प्रक्रिया के अंदर लोगों के बचाव करने में लगे हुए हैं,कांग्रेस पार्टी तहेदिल से उनका धन्यवाद करना चाहती है, और हम रिकॉग्नाइज करते हैं,कांग्रेस पार्टी कि उन लोगों ने अपनी जान को आज जोखिम में डालकर पूरे देश केनागरिकों के जानमाल की वो रक्षा कर रहे हैं।तो मैं फिर से अंत में इस बात को दोहराते हुए कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सरकार की तमामकोशिशें, जो भी कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ, इस महामारी के खिलाफ, मानव जाति केयुद्ध के तौर के ऊपर हम इसको मानते हैं कि ये है और सरकार के साथ में पूरी उनकेहर कदम के साथ में कांग्रेस पार्टी खड़ी है, आप सब लोगों का धन्यवाद करती है।एक प्रश्न पर कि प्रधानमंत्री जी ने ये कहा है कि 22 मार्च, 2020 रविवार को सब लोगशाम पांच बजे डॉक्टर-नर्सेस आदि जो लोग कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जनता की सेवाकर रहे हैं, उन सभी का तालियाँ बजाकर धन्यवाद करें, क्या कांग्रेस पार्टी इसका समर्थन करती है, श्री माकन ने कहा कि हम सरकार के किसी भी कदम का, जो कोरोना वायरसके इस युद्ध के खिलाफ जो सरकार कोई भी कदम उठा रही है, हम उसका समर्थन करतेहैं और साथ ही साथ में जैसे मैंने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी भी जितने भी हैल्थ वर्कर्स हैं,हम उन सबका धन्यवाद करते हैं, जितने भी लोग इस पूरी की पूरी प्रक्रिया में लगे हैं,कांग्रेस पार्टी भी उनका धन्यवाद करती है। लिहाजा सरकार की तरफ से अगर कोई भीऐसी इनीशियेटिव उनका धन्यवाद करने के लिए कोई कार्यक्रम या कोई ऐसा इनिशियेटिवहोता है तो कांग्रेस पार्टी भी उसमें हिस्सा लेगी।एक अन्य प्रश्न पर कि लखीमपुरी खीरी और अन्य ग्रामीण दूर दराज के इलाकों सेकोरोना वायरस के पॉजीटिव केसेस आने शुरु हो गए हैं, क्या कहेंगे, श्री माकन ने कहाकि जैसा मैंने कहा कि सरकार को टैस्टिंग फैसिलिटीज और टैस्टिंग की तैयारी numberof tests or testing facility दोनों को बढ़ाना चाहिए क्योंकि दूर-दराज के इलाको से अबरिपोर्स्t आनी शुरु हो गई हैं। अगर कम्यूनिटी में भी कोरोना वायरस फैलना शुरु होजाएगा तो ऐसे समय में उसकी तैयारी अभी से ही सरकार को करनी चाहिए और सरकारको इस पर गंभीर रहना चाहिए।एक अन्य प्रश्न के उत्तर में श्री माकन ने कहा कि जो हमने सुझाव देने थे, वो हमने देदिए हैं तो और अब इस पर एडीशनल तो बहुत सारी चीजें और हैं, समय आने के ऊपरकांग्रेस पार्टी इस चीज को उठाएगी। हम एक सशक्त और सजग विपक्ष की भूमिकाहमेशा निभाते आए हैं और आगे भी निभाएंगे, लेकिन आज हम सिर्फ अपनी बात कोइतना ही रखना चाहते हैं, क्योंकि ये बड़ां गंभीर समय है और ऐसे समय के ऊपर बड़ागंभीर मैच्योर रेस्पौंस भी होना चाहिए।एक अन्य प्रश्न पर कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपने अभिभाषण में जनता कर्यूना की बातकही है, लेकिन संसद अभी भी चल रही है, दूसरी तरफ लॉक डाउन शुरु करने की मांगभी की जा रही है, क्या कहेंगे, श्री माकन ने कहा कि हम लोग सरकार के विवेक पर इसबात को छोड़ते हैं कि कब किस तरीके से लॉक डाउन कितने लंबे पीरियड के लिए औरकहां-कहां किया जाए, ये सरकार के विवेक पर है लेकिन साथ-साथ जैसे मैंने कहा कि हमलोगों की जो मांग है, जो हम लोग चाहते हैं, सलाह है, वो ये है कि जब ये सरकार करेतो कम से कम इस चीज को सुनिश्चित करे कि इसेंशियल सर्विसेज जो हैं, वो प्रभावितनहीं होनी चाहिए। बिजली-पानी, पब्लिक ट्रांस्पोर्ट, मैडिसिन्स, इसेंशियल कमोडिटीज, खाने- पीने की चीजें, ये प्रभावित नहीं होनी चाहिए और साथ-साथ जो हमारे गरीब लोग हैं, जोलोग बहुत नजदीक-नजदीक रहते हैं, जिनके लिए ये संभव नहीं हैं कि वो सोशलडिस्टेंसिंग कर पाएं, वो फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग भी आपस में नहीं कर सकते हैं तो उनलोगों के लिए भी सरकार को अभी से ही प्लानिंग करनी चाहिए तो जितने भी दिन कालॉक डाउन सरकार करे, जहाँ-जहाँ सरकार करे, तो इन सब चीजों को सरकार पहलेसुनिश्चित करे ले और सरकार ये अपने विवेक के अनुसार सरकार को निर्णय लेना हैऔर सरकार को तैयारी करनी है।एक अन्य प्रश्न पर कि क्या आपको लगता है कि सरकार कोरोना वायरस के मुद्दे परगंभीर है, क्योंकि कुछ दिन पहले कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी ने कहा था किसरकार इस पर गंभीर नहीं है, श्री माकन ने कहा कि श्री राहुल गांधी जी ने 12 फरवरी,2020 को सबसे पहले कहा, 5 हफ्ते सरकार को लगे आज यहाँ पर प्रधानमंत्री जी, पांचहफ्ते के बाद में आज उनका राष्र्ल के नाम संदेश आया। हम ये उम्मीद करते हैं इसमेंजैसे मैंने शुरुआत में कहा कि इसके अंदर हम लोग आज कोई क्रिटिसिज्म या इस तरीकेसे पॉलीटिकल बात नहीं कहेंगे, लेकिन हम उम्मीद करते हैं देर आए, दुरुस्त आए औरसरकार पूरी तरीके से क्योंकि जो नेक्ट्ह फेज है, ये बड़ा क्रिटिकल है, जिसके अंदरभगवान न करे यदि कम्यूनिटी स्रेजोड होता है, जिस वक्त और लॉक डाउन करने कीजरुरत पड़ेगी और दूर-दराज के गांव के इलाकों से जब ये खबरें आ रही हैं तो ये फेजबहुत क्रिटीकल है और ये हम उम्मीद करेंगे कि सरकार इस फेज में जो आगे आने वालाफेज है, इसके अंदर और ज्यादा सचेत रहे और सजग रहे, पहले से ज्यादा रहे। हमने सेटऑफ सजेशन भी दिए हैं कि कैसे इस सरकार को गौर करना चाहिए, तो मैं समझता हूँकि हम क्रिटिसिज्म के फॉर्म में नहीं, बल्कि आज हम सजेशन के फॉर्म में सरकार कोअपनी बातें कहना चाहते हैं।

00:33 AM PM announces Janata Curfew साथियों,22 मार्च को हमारा ये प्रयास, हमारे आत्म-संयम,देशहित में कर्तव्य पालन के संकल्प का एक प्रतीक होगा। 22 मार्च को जनता-कर्फ्यू की सफलता, इसके अनुभव, हमें आने वाली चुनौतियों के लिए भी तैयार करेंगे: PM @narendramodi#IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020PM asks the administration to disseminate the message to the people through siren पूरे देश के स्थानीय प्रशासन से भी मेरा आग्रह है कि22 मार्च को5 बजे,सायरन की आवाज से इसकी सूचना लोगों तक पहुंचाएं। सेवा परमो धर्म के हमारे संस्कारों को मानने वाले ऐसे देशवासियों के लिए हमें पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ अपने भाव व्यक्त करने होंगे: PM @narendramodi#IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020