Left Menu
LIVE

Updates on COVID-19

Updates on COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Friends! It's time to admit the truth. The fear of COVID 19 (novel Coronavirus 2019) is very real and near to you. It's a fight between the human race and the deadly virus.

You don't know who can infect you? The virus is highly contagious. You may be infected just by touching an object which an infected person had touched before 24 hours or a few days back. S/he may be your vendor, milkman, vegetable seller, fruit seller, sweeper, driver, family doctor, teacher, neighbor, co-passenger, colleague, or any friend or relative coming to your home.

Devdiscourse appeals to all of you to maintain maximum social distance and follow healthy and hygienic practices. Together! We, humans, shall win.

Key Updates

READ MORE ON : SatyagrahJanata CurfewPrime Minister Mr. Narendra ModiBritish colonial ruleSatyagrah against COVID19Satyagrah against Coronavirusnovel Coronavirus 2019Mahatma GandhiCOVID 19

Share/Follow

Updates on COVID-19 - Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 530,000 -Health Ministry

India | Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 09-07-2021 02:50 IST Created: 19-03-2020 16:49 IST

02:50 AM

00:52 AM Negative tests, vaccination certificates or proof of recovery will also be required to eat indoors at restaurants in 60 high-risk municipalities, including Lisbon and the city of Porto, on Friday evenings and at the weekend. "For a long time, the only measure we had to our disposal was limiting economic activity," said Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva.Read the full article here

11:58 PM

11:58 PM The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, same figure as on Wednesday.The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,008, according to the latest bulletin.On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths.Read the full article here

11:26 PM

11:20 PM And, on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.Read the full article here

11:14 PM Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 case tally rose to 9,97,035 on Thursday with 346 new cases coming to light, a health official said.The state also recorded three deaths, which pushed the death toll due to the pandemic to 13,467, he added.The number of recoveries rose to 9,78,654 after 60 people were discharged from hospitals while 386 others completed their home isolation during the day.Read the full article here

11:13 PM Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 case tally rose to 9,97,035 on Thursday with 346 new cases coming to light, a health official said.The state also recorded three deaths, which pushed the death toll due to the pandemic to 13,467, he added.The number of recoveries rose to 9,78,654 after 60 people were discharged from hospitals while 386 others completed their home isolation during the day.Read the full article here

10:23 PM Germany plans to declare all of Spain a coronavirus risk area, the Funke group of newspapers reported on Thursday, citing government officials, meaning tourists and returning Germans would need to present a negative test to avoid going into quarantine.Read the full article here

10:08 PM

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 530,000 -Health Ministry
READ MORE ON : Health MinistryBrazil
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

Portugal orders COVID test, vaccination proof at hotel check-in

Negative tests, vaccination certificates or proof of recovery will also be required to eat indoors at restaurants in 60 high-risk municipalities, including Lisbon and the city of Porto, on Friday evenings and at the weekend. "For a long time, the only measure we had to our disposal was limiting economic activity," said Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva.

Read the full article here.

  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

Uttarakhand reports its first case of Delta Plus Covid variant
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

93 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths in Delhi

The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, same figure as on Wednesday.The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,008, according to the latest bulletin.On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths.

Read the full article here.

  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

Bangladesh's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

93 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths in Delhi

And, on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Read the full article here.

  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

346 COVID-19 cases in C'garh, three deaths

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 case tally rose to 9,97,035 on Thursday with 346 new cases coming to light, a health official said.The state also recorded three deaths, which pushed the death toll due to the pandemic to 13,467, he added.The number of recoveries rose to 9,78,654 after 60 people were discharged from hospitals while 386 others completed their home isolation during the day.

Read the full article here.

READ MORE ON : BijapurChhattisgarh
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

346 COVID-19 cases in C'garh, three deaths

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 case tally rose to 9,97,035 on Thursday with 346 new cases coming to light, a health official said.The state also recorded three deaths, which pushed the death toll due to the pandemic to 13,467, he added.The number of recoveries rose to 9,78,654 after 60 people were discharged from hospitals while 386 others completed their home isolation during the day.

Read the full article here.

READ MORE ON : ChhattisgarhBijapur
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

Germany to declare Spain as COVID-19 risk area - report

Germany plans to declare all of Spain a coronavirus risk area, the Funke group of newspapers reported on Thursday, citing government officials, meaning tourists and returning Germans would need to present a negative test to avoid going into quarantine.

Read the full article here.

  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

Negative COVID test, vaccination required to stay in Portuguese hotels
  • 0 Like
  • 0 Dislike
  • 0 Comment

No Comments

Live Discourse

Trending
Latest
Latest Updates
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021