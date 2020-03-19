Updates on COVID-19 - Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 530,000 -Health Ministry

Friends! It's time to admit the truth. The fear of COVID 19 (novel Coronavirus 2019) is very real and near to you. It's a fight between the human race and the deadly virus.
You don't know who can infect you? The virus is highly contagious. You may be infected just by touching an object which an infected person had touched before 24 hours or a few days back. S/he may be your vendor, milkman, vegetable seller, fruit seller, sweeper, driver, family doctor, teacher, neighbor, co-passenger, colleague, or any friend or relative coming to your home.
Devdiscourse appeals to all of you to maintain maximum social distance and follow healthy and hygienic practices. Together! We, humans, shall win.
Negative tests, vaccination certificates or proof of recovery will also be required to eat indoors at restaurants in 60 high-risk municipalities, including Lisbon and the city of Porto, on Friday evenings and at the weekend. "For a long time, the only measure we had to our disposal was limiting economic activity," said Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva.
The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, same figure as on Wednesday.The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,008, according to the latest bulletin.On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths.
And, on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.
Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 case tally rose to 9,97,035 on Thursday with 346 new cases coming to light, a health official said.The state also recorded three deaths, which pushed the death toll due to the pandemic to 13,467, he added.The number of recoveries rose to 9,78,654 after 60 people were discharged from hospitals while 386 others completed their home isolation during the day.
Germany plans to declare all of Spain a coronavirus risk area, the Funke group of newspapers reported on Thursday, citing government officials, meaning tourists and returning Germans would need to present a negative test to avoid going into quarantine.
