Updates on COVID-19 - Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 530,000 -Health Ministry

Friends! It's time to admit the truth. The fear of COVID 19 (novel Coronavirus 2019) is very real and near to you. It's a fight between the human race and the deadly virus.

You don't know who can infect you? The virus is highly contagious. You may be infected just by touching an object which an infected person had touched before 24 hours or a few days back. S/he may be your vendor, milkman, vegetable seller, fruit seller, sweeper, driver, family doctor, teacher, neighbor, co-passenger, colleague, or any friend or relative coming to your home.

Devdiscourse appeals to all of you to maintain maximum social distance and follow healthy and hygienic practices. Together! We, humans, shall win.