WEC24: Imagine a future where power grid works like internet, says Nydro Energy CEO David

David Alejandro Trejo Pizzo is the Co-Founder and CEO of NYDRO ENERGY, an exhibitor at the World Energy Congress 2019. In an exclusive interview with Devdiscourse, he talks about his expectations from the 24th WEC and the potential of their platform, which the company claims can turn almost any power grid to a smart grid.

NYDRO ENERGY provides a set of tools that enable almost any power grid to turn into a smart grid by using sensors and an interactive platform. This enables users, prosumers, DSOs, and TSOs can buy and sell electricity, add new power sources and automate transactions. The company claims that the platform backend uses blockchain to store and secure transactions, create automated contracts and certify the origin of the energy that is being traded and uses AI algorithms to balance the load on the grid in the most efficient way. The Edited Excerpts:

Q.1. How are you preparing for the 24th World Energy Congress 2019 in Abu Dhabi?

The World Energy Congress is the most important event of its kind, and for us, at NYDRO ENERGY S.A.S. it is an unparalleled opportunity to reach a global audience, building relationships with CEOs, government officials, and professionals that will reshape the future of energy. We have been preparing for several months, organizing meetings with the attendees and also the beginning of our investment seed round, which we will start during the congress.

Q.2. How do you think your or/ and your organization's vision/innovation could make a change in the energy sector in the line to the SDGs 2030 set up by the United Nations?

The key areas of the United Nations sustainable development goals for 2030 that NYDRO ENERGY S.A.S. addresses are: fostering innovation, supporting responsible energy consumption, and providing affordable, reliable energy for all. We imagine a future where the power grid works like the Internet, with decentralized networks and distributed generation, turning each house into a power generator and allowing each person to trade the energy it produces. We develop a load balancing algorithm that is powered by data from our cloud metering platform. We created a platform to fund and lunch renewable energy assets, creating the first renewable energy market, and generating liquidity in a market that never had it before. All these steps are aligned with our mission, creating tools for an affordable, sustainable and scalable energy transition.

Q.3. What have been your/ your company's/ organizations achievements so far?

We have been recognized for our innovation through a number of awards and institutions, including Singularity University, City of Buenos Aires, Startup Energy Transition 2019, Smart Dubai Global Blockchain Challenge and the Senate of Argentina. NYDRO ENERGY S.A.S. was incorporated in 2018, and since then we have seen a monthly constant increase of new users in our platform. We expect to keep this trend as the first investors on our platform are seeing constant returns for the electricity they sell and we are encouraging new projects outside Argentina.

Q.4. What is your business strategy for further expansion?

We are looking to expand our platform to fund and launch renewable energy projects, alongside with our cloud metering platform in new markets, including The Netherlands (with a pilot project starting in December) and the MENA region. In order to open these markets, we are looking to make partnerships and agreements with local utilities and institutional and corporate investors.

Q.5. What are your expectations from the 24th World Energy Congress 2019?

Our main focus is to meet investors for our seed round and potential partners to open new markets. We also want to meet influential leaders to discuss our views for the future of energy and to find ways to make our products better.

Thank you.

