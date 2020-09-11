Jaishankar told Wang recent incidents in Ladakh impacted development of ties and urgent resolution was in interest of India, China: Govt sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 06:10 IST
