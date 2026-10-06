Citigroup bets on Meta's Muse as AI's 'front door to the internet'

Citigroup estimates Meta's AI assistant Muse could generate ​more than $27 billion in revenue by ​2030 as strong user ‌adoption and growing ​engagement reinforce the platform's first-mover advantage in the emerging personal agent market.

The brokerage said Muse is increasingly becoming the "front ‌door to the internet," helping users search, compare and transact online, while Meta expands awareness and positions the product at the center of its broader AI strategy.