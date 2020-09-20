Monday's Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to take place at Moldo on Chinese side of LAC in eastern Ladakh: Govt sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:39 IST
