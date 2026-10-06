‘Wants to be PM, but acts like a coward’: KTR targets Rahul Gandhi

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his credentials to aspire to the Prime Minister’s post while accusing him of remaining silent over developments in Telangana. In a post on X, Rama Rao alleged that Gandhi wanted to become Prime Minister but was “acting like a coward, a bully and an undemocratic human”. He accused the Congress leader of preaching the Constitution while, according to him, allowing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to run the State in an “anarchic” manner.

Rama Rao also targeted Gandhi over the arrest of BRS leader Manne Krishank. He alleged that while Gandhi was making “baseless allegations” against others, Krishank was arrested after questioning alleged corruption involving the Anumula family and producing what the BRS leader claimed was evidence. Referring to Gandhi’s “vote chori” allegations, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress leader had made Revanth Reddy, whom he described as the “original vote-for-note peddler”, the Chief Minister of Telangana.

“Rein in your puppet, Rahul. Stop making a mockery of the Indian Constitution,” Rama Rao said. The remarks are part of the escalating political exchange between the BRS and the Congress leadership over the functioning of the Telangana government and the arrest of Krishank.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan after the leaders of several INDIA bloc parties were stopped during a march to the Nirvachan Sadan. The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the ECI.(ANI)