Namo Book Fest Gen V to showcase books on PM Modi in Varanasi on October 7-8

The Council for Media and Public Policy Research (CMPPR) is set to organise the two-day Namo Book Fest Gen V Festival in Kashi on October 7 and 8, bringing together books written on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and providing a platform for discussions with young people on his policies and vision for a developed India. The second edition of the Namo Book Fest Gen V Festival will be held at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi and will feature books, documentaries, discussions and cultural presentations.

Actor Abhinav Chaturvedi attended a press conference regarding the event in Varanasi on Tuesday and spoke about the programme and its planned activities. He said the event would feature the participation of the producers of 'Hanuman Ansh', along with screenings of different documentaries.

While speaking to ANI, Abhinav said, "We're hosting a two-day Namo Book Festival in Kashi. All the books written about Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be brought together under one roof, and there will be a great discussion with young people. Take a look at the vision behind this event. This is the second edition, and the NAMO Book Festival has reached Varanasi. Tomorrow is going to be a really great event, because two members of the Hanuman Ansh team, his producer Anupriya Nagar and Sunil Lodhi, who worked on 'Maine Tere Hi Bharose' and other songs, will also be performed, which is a special presentation. Alongside this, a documentary program will feature a selection of documentaries. The panel of experts will also present awards to the filmmakers. Additionally, there will be books about Narendra Modi ji, our country's successful Prime Minister. He is the world's most written-about leader." He added, "So in my opinion, this is a very, very good initiative that the youth will also get some time. They will also get an opportunity. It is an open platform and the entire team of the NAMO Book Festival. I consider myself very privileged that I have also been included in this."

The first edition of the Namo Book Fest Gen V Festival was held in Delhi at the Ambedkar International Centre. The event saw participation from thousands of students from Delhi University colleges and nearly 1,000 schools. More than 450 books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi were displayed during the first edition across 10 categories. The event also marked the launch of the Gen-V concept, referring to a generation associated with the vision of a developed India.

The Varanasi edition is expected to bring together authors, policymakers, thinkers, filmmakers and youth representatives for discussions and presentations centred on books and other works related to the Prime Minister. Those scheduled to participate include Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, senior journalist Ashok Srivastava, author Amish Tripathi, Rahul Shivshankar, RJ Raunak, actress Suzanne Burnett, Aditya Raj Kaul, Gautam Chikramane and Nalin Mehta, among others. (ANI)