Many farmers benefitted after fruits, vegetables were brought out of APMC Act in some states a few years ago: PM in Mann Ki Baat broadcast.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Tata Consultancy Services has opened its National Qualifier Test NQT to corporates to help them in their fresher recruitment programmes, and the IT major has received interest from various companies for being a part of the initiative. Till ...
Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, best known for his roles in the UK series Victoria and The Athena, is stepping in to play Eskel in the second season of the Netflix series The Witcher after Thue Ersted Rasmussen left the show. Danish actor Rasm...
Had we followed Mahatma Gandhis economic philosophy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign would not have been needed today PM....
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan as early as October, a government source said on Sunday, after the leaders of the two countries agreed to pursue high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability.Wang would...