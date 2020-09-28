Left Menu
Delhi records 1,984 fresh cases, taking COVID-19 tally to over 2.73 lakh; death count 5,272: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:56 IST
South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rugby-Exeter's Baxter calls for end to COVID-19 testing in Premiership

Professional rugby players should no longer be tested for COVID-19 as there is no evidence of mass outbreaks within healthy Premiership squads, Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said. Premiership squads have been tested every week ...

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 5 lakh J&K residents stranded elsewhere brought back so far

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back more than 5 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, official data showedAs many as&#160;&#160;5,13,157 residents...

India, Denmark elevate ties to 'green strategic partnership'

India and Denmark on Monday decided to elevate their ties to a green strategic partnership that aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change and scien...

UPDATE 4-Breonna Taylor's family demands to see Kentucky grand jury evidence

A lawyer for Breonna Taylors family on Friday demanded Kentuckys state attorney general release the evidence presented to a grand jury that decided against charging police officers with homicide in her death during a botched raid. Protests ...
