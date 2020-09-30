NHRC notice to Home Ministry over Amnesty International winding up its operations in India due to alleged “witch-hunt” by the govt: Official.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:58 IST
