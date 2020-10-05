Army JCO killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
Security has been beefed up in the city in view of a protest call for Tuesday by farmers organisations against the new farm laws during which they plan to gherao Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautalas Sirsa home. Various routes leading to...
Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who contracted COVID-19, has been discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana on Monday. In a statement that Bhatia posted on social media, the actor said that she was quarantined at a privat...
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus hot spots in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.The announcement brings forward a plan by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ...
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday revamped the product labelling on mutual fund schemes under the risk-o-meter by introducing very high risk category to warn investors. The existing five categories to measure risks are - low, low to moderate...