EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 20:15 IST
EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

The European Commission proposed measures on ​Tuesday to prepare the EU to ‌take ​in countries such as Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Moldova in coming years while trying to reassure existing members about potential political and economic costs.

The ‌proposals by the European Union’s executive body reflect a renewed interest among EU members in expanding the 27-nation bloc, driven largely by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and Kyiv’s desire to join the bloc ‌as part of a peace settlement. The proposed reforms include a measure to allow other ‌EU countries to suspend a new member's voting rights during the first 15 years of membership if it stops adhering to the bloc’s values, and a plan to limit financial support to Ukraine’s large farming sector.

The Commission also proposed strengthening an ⁠existing policy ​of gradually integrating would-be ⁠members into EU programmes and economic sectors such as energy, transport, digital and defence. But countries would have to meet ⁠criteria for each scheme and align with the EU’s overall strategic direction. The small Balkan state of Montenegro is likely ​to be the next country ready to join the bloc, possibly wrapping up negotiations by the ⁠end of this year, according to EU officials. Albania, Moldova and Ukraine are also seen as frontrunners but are probably at ⁠least ​still several years away from membership.

"As enlargement countries advance on their path of reform, the EU must be ready to welcome them," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ⁠in a written statement. "This means preparing our institutions, adapting our policies for new realities, and ensuring our ⁠budget reflects our shared ⁠ambitions."

The Commission's suggestions will require approval from the EU's current 27 member states to become reality. Those countries are expected to begin discussions on the ‌proposals in ‌the coming days.

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