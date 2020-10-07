Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:34 IST
Major fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump in Bhubaneswar, injuries reported: Police.

Major fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump in Bhubaneswar, injuries reported: Police.

TRENDING

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Latest News

Amid uncertainty over domestic season, Uttarkhand announces 'bio-bubble' camp from Oct 14

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand CAU has decided to conduct a one-month training camp for its senior mens squad in a bio-secure environment from October 14. While Cricket Association of Bengal CAB has started physical training session ...

ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium Announces Reputable Symposium For Biorisk Mitigation & Infection Control

- The India chapter will be hosted virtually by Informa Markets in India in partnership with international cleaning industry association, ISSA on December 11, 2020 MUMBAI, India, Oct. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- Informa Markets in India, the or...

COVID-19:Dasara festival likely to be confined to Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills

As part of checking the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday there is a general view that the Dasara festival should be confined to the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills this year. We have discussed the...

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded for 'genome scissors'

French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing likened to molecular scissors that offer the promise of one day curing genetic diseases....
