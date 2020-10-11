Left Menu
2,780 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 3,09,339, death toll climbs to 5,769 with 29 more fatalities: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:09 IST
TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Latest News

With no power, Louisiana residents return home to assess Hurricane Delta damage

Louisianans continued storm cleanup on Sunday after Hurricane Delta rolled through the region on Friday, as more returned to survey damage to their homes, having waited out the storm elsewhere.Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in ...

Pak violates ceasefire in three sectors of J-K's Poonch and Rajouri

Pakistani troops on Sunday shelled mortars in three sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The shelling from across the border in Degwar and Khari Karmara sectors ...

Biden visit Tuesday caps push into Ohio, once a longshot

Joe Biden is set to make his first general election campaign visit Monday to Ohio, signaling the former vice presidents hopes of winning the state Democrats lost by a significant margin four years ago. The Biden campaign said the former vic...

Maha: Woman rickshaw driver abused and thrashed, two booked

A 33-year-old woman autorickshaw driver was allegedly beaten up and abused by two persons at Diva in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, they said.Police have registered an offence ...
