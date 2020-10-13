Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro Q2 consolidated net profit slips 3.4 pc to Rs 2,465.7 cr; revenue nearly flat at Rs 15,114.5 cr over year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:01 IST
Wipro Q2 consolidated net profit slips 3.4 pc to Rs 2,465.7 cr; revenue nearly flat at Rs 15,114.5 cr over year-ago period.

Wipro Q2 consolidated net profit slips 3.4 pc to Rs 2,465.7 cr; revenue nearly flat at Rs 15,114.5 cr over year-ago period.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Apple event expected to bring 5G speed, smaller iPhone 12

Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to announce an iPhone 12 capable of tapping into faster 5G networks, a new feature designed to spur sales during the companys busiest sales quarter.The event is nearly one month later than normal and comes a...

Centre should play 'crucial role' in curbing air pollution in north India, stubble burning: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to play a crucial role in controlling pollution in north India and curb stubble burning. The national capitals air quality was in the very poor category in the mor...

There is significant increase in testing for COVID-19 and there is also continuous decline in positivity rate: Health Ministry.

There is significant increase in testing for COVID-19 and there is also continuous decline in positivity rate Health Ministry....

Shripad Y. Naik inaugurates Regional Raw Drug Repository for ASU&H Medicine

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister for AYUSH and Minister of State for Defence inaugurated the Regional Raw Drug Repository RRDR for ASUH Medicine Southern Plateau Region at National Institute of Siddha today through a virtual event. V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020