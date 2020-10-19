I urge the Union environment minister to hold meetings in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP till problems due to stubble burning are solved: Kejriwal.

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
Japanese expertise in indicator-based methods and ultrasonic detection will be shared with India for track maintenance and rail welding, as part of coordination between the Railway Ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JI...
Former England striker Wayne Rooney on Monday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. However, Rooney also added that he is angry after being forced into self-isolation. The 34-year-old is currently essaying the role of player-c...
One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Monday, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier in the day, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at Melhora area of Shopian.P...
Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 22.96 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 495.20 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 402.73 crore in the July-September pe...