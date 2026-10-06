Iceland says it wants to build on very good US ties
Iceland's foreign minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir said on Tuesday that the country has a very good relationship with the United States and wants to continue to build on that.
Iceland's foreign minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir said on Tuesday that the country has a very good relationship with the United States and wants to continue to build on that.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.