France tests upgraded nuclear missile against backdrop of Russia tensions

France's defence ministry said on Tuesday ‌it ​had conducted the first test launch of its latest-generation M51.3 submarine-launched ballistic missile, underscoring its nuclear deterrent amid heightened tensions with Russia.

The M51.3 missile, which was not equipped with a nuclear warhead, ‌was launched off the coast of Brittany as part of an operation to certify the nuclear-submarine Le Vigilant's ability to deploy the weapon following a major maintenance overhaul, the ministry said in a statement. It said the launch was conducted without a payload and in strict compliance ‌with international obligations.

While the announcement made no mention of Russia, the test comes after President Vladimir Putin warned the ‌West last week not to escalate a standoff over Ukraine by threatening the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which is wedged between EU members Poland and Lithuania and which Moscow has made clear it would defend with nuclear weapons if necessary. MACRON HAILS CLEAR MESSAGE

NATO has said none of its "exercises or activities pose a threat to ⁠the territory ​of the Russian Federation". Putin ⁠also said Russia had no plans to attack any European country and wanted to coexist peacefully. "Today we are stronger. The message has been sent loud and clear ⁠for wherever it must be received,” President Emmanuel Macron said in a video on X showing him watching the launch.

Macron said in March ​France would expand its nuclear arsenal and launched an initiative offering European partners joint exercises, the possible short-term deployment of ⁠nuclear-capable assets on allied territory and deeper consultation. Since then, the message of being prepared to bear the costs of defending France's values and security has been a ⁠constant theme.

France ​spends roughly €5.6 billion ($6.04 billion) a year to maintain its stockpile of 290 submarine- and air-launched weapons — the world's fourth-largest arsenal. Britain has 225 nuclear warheads. Russia and the United States have more than 5,000 each. The M51.3 is the latest version of the missile ⁠that entered service in October 2025 as part of the modernisation of France's nuclear deterrent.

Paris does not disclose the range of the ⁠M51.3. Publicly available estimates for the ⁠M51 family generally place its range at around 9,000 km (5,600 miles) or more, while French officials have said the new version can travel further. France maintains a nuclear arsenal based on air- ‌and sea-launched weapons, with four ‌ballistic missile submarines forming the backbone of its ocean deterrent.