India witnessing decline in daily COVID cases and in its growth rate; it has one of the highest recovery rates of 88 per cent: Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:16 IST
Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Tunisia lets regions impose counter-pandemic curfews

Tunisias Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Monday gave regional governors the power to order curfews starting from Tuesday to combat the coronavirus pandemic, his office said.His statement clarified an earlier one saying the curfew was bein...

Pound climbs above $1.30 as traders bet on Brexit breakthrough

The British pound extended gains and climbed above 1.30 on Monday as hopes grew that British and European negotiators might be able to salvage post-Brexit trade talks.Britain said the door was still open if the European Union wanted to make...

Harrison Ford, Ed Helms to star in shipwreck comedy 'Burt Squire'

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford and The Hangover star Ed Helms are teaming up for The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo. The indie comedy, inspired by a true story, revolves around a family man, amid a midlife cris...

EU pledges to intensify talks on Brexit, Irish issue

The European Union is ready to intensify talks towards a deal on future trade ties with Britain after a meeting to discuss the existing Brexit agreement, at which both sides showed political will to move swiftly, senior officials with the b...
