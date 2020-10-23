PM Narendra Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi tells Bihar poll rally.PTI | Hisua | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:14 IST
PM Narendra Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi tells Bihar poll rally.
