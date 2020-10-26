Left Menu
Development News Edition

Access to energy should be affordable and reliable, says PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:07 IST
Access to energy should be affordable and reliable, says PM Modi.

Access to energy should be affordable and reliable, says PM Modi.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European leaders warned of difficult months ahead as the resurgent pandemic forced authorities to impose new restrictions to try to curb the spread of the disease.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread ...

Union Sports Ministry approves construction of sports facilities at Ambikapur, Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved the Chhattisgarh Governments proposal for construction of Multipurpose Indoor Hall in Ambikapur and Synthetic Athletic Track in Mahasamund under the Khelo India Scheme. Both of these proposa...

Raysut Maldives Cement JV Formed; Acquisition of LafargeHolcim Stake Completed

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Oct 26 ANI PRNewswire Omans largest cement manufacturer, Raysut Cement Company RCC, said it has closed the deal of acquiring 75 per cent of LafargeHolcims cement terminal at Thilafushi Island in Maldives, and a ne...

AIM and CSIRO hold India–Australia Circular Economy Hackathon

AIM Atal Innovation Mission, in association with CSIRO, is organizing a two-day hackathon on the circular economy, IndiaAustralia Circular Economy Hackathon I-ACE, on 7 and 8 December.The idea of I-ACE was conceived during a virtual summit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020