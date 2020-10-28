Can who looted Bihar, cared only for their families, understand aspirations of lower, middle classes: PM Modi in dig at RJD at poll rally.

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
In a bid to tap into the growth potential of the Horticulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched a Market Intervention Scheme to facilitate the stakeholders by providing valuable marketing pla...
Pope Francis on Wednesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a tough lady taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.At the start of the indoor audience Francis apologised to people...
The family of a Philadelphia Black man shot dead by police appealed on Tuesday for calm as the second night of protests over his death brought renewed violence, with clashes between police and demonstrators and some looting of stores. Tensi...
In accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA recent guidelines, hockey players in Uttar Pradesh have resumed sports activities keeping in mind the detailed SOP and guidelines provided by Hockey India. The detailed SOPs and guidelines...