Left Menu
Development News Edition

Average daily deaths due to COVID-19 declined from 1,165 between Sept 16 and Sept 22 to 513 between Oct 28 and Nov 3: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:20 IST
Average daily deaths due to COVID-19 declined from 1,165 between Sept 16 and Sept 22 to 513 between Oct 28 and Nov 3: Health Ministry.

Average daily deaths due to COVID-19 declined from 1,165 between Sept 16 and Sept 22 to 513 between Oct 28 and Nov 3: Health Ministry.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Manipur showing increase in COVID-19 cases from October 3 to November 3: Health Ministry.

Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Manipur showing increase in COVID-19 cases from October 3 to November 3 Health Ministry....

PNB lowers recast target; expects only Rs 20,000 cr loan book to be restructured 

Punjab National Bank PNB on Tuesday lowered the debt recast target by 50 per cent to Rs 20,000 crore as there was not enough demand for restructuring approved by RBI a couple of months ago. The Reserve Bank of India RBI has permitted one-ti...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases in the United States hit another record high last week, while Spain reported its biggest increase in infections since the start of the pandemic as Europe faces fresh curbs to contain a second wave of the outbreak.DEATHS A...

China says it supports Fujian in new integrated development with Taiwan - Xinhua

Chinas Communist Party says it will support Fujian province in exploring a new path for integrated development with Taiwan, state media reported on Tuesday. Fujian is the province across a strait from Taiwan, which China regards as a waywar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020