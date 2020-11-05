Team of Punjab govt officials with RPF conducting ground survey. Will run trains as soon as tracks are under our control: Rly Board chairman.

... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
A World Health Organization-led scheme to supply COVID-19 drugs to poor countries is betting on experimental monoclonal antibody treatments and steroids but is shunning Gileads remdesivir blockbuster therapy, an internal document shows.The ...
The Vatican has ordered an investigation into allegations that a now-retired archbishop in Poland was negligent in investigating reports of sex abuse of minors by priests in his Gdansk archdiocese. The Vatican Embassy in predominantly Roman...
The National Investigation Agency NIA inaugurated a new branch office here in Jharkhand on Thursday. Y C Modi, Director General of NIA, inaugurated the office in the presence of Jharkhand Director General of Police M V Rao and other senior ...
Paris will ban delivery and takeaway services for prepared food and alcohol between 2200 and 0600 local time from Friday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, police said on Thursday. The police prefecture also said in a statement that th...