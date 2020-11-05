Left Menu
Team of Punjab govt officials with RPF conducting ground survey. Will run trains as soon as tracks are under our control: Rly Board chairman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:07 IST
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

EXCLUSIVE-WHO-led COVID drug scheme doubles down on antibodies, steroids and shuns remdesivir

A World Health Organization-led scheme to supply COVID-19 drugs to poor countries is betting on experimental monoclonal antibody treatments and steroids but is shunning Gileads remdesivir blockbuster therapy, an internal document shows.The ...

Vatican OKs probe of sex abuse coverup by Polish bishop

The Vatican has ordered an investigation into allegations that a now-retired archbishop in Poland was negligent in investigating reports of sex abuse of minors by priests in his Gdansk archdiocese. The Vatican Embassy in predominantly Roman...

NIA inaugurates new branch office in Ranchi

The National Investigation Agency NIA inaugurated a new branch office here in Jharkhand on Thursday. Y C Modi, Director General of NIA, inaugurated the office in the presence of Jharkhand Director General of Police M V Rao and other senior ...

Paris bans nightime food and drink delivery to tackle worsening COVID-19 crisis

Paris will ban delivery and takeaway services for prepared food and alcohol between 2200 and 0600 local time from Friday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, police said on Thursday. The police prefecture also said in a statement that th...
