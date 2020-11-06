Left Menu
There has been politicisation and criminalisation of government officers in West Bengal : Amit Shah at press meet. PTI PNT KK KK KK

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:05 IST
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

In West Bengal there are three laws - one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people : Union home minister in Kolkata.

Former Kosovo President Thaci to face war crimes judges on Monday

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who suddenly resigned and was taken into the custody of a war crimes tribunal on Thursday, will face a judge for the first time on Monday, the court said. Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, arrive...

Italy's coronavirus lockdown leaves many out and about

New coronavirus restrictions came into force in Italy on Friday but from pavements dotted with coffee drinkers to lines of striking taxi drivers, the picture on the streets was different from the ghostly scenes of the first lockdown.The res...

WHO looks at mink farm biosecurity globally after Danish coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization is looking at biosecurity around mink farms in countries across the world to prevent further spillover events after Denmark ordered a national mink cull because of an outbreak of coronavirus infections in the a...
