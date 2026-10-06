EU envoys set to approve major new Russia sanctions on Wednesday

​EU envoys ​are expected ‌to approve about ​1,650 new designations on Wednesday ‌under the bloc's sanctions regime for Russia, with the majority focused ‌on the country's military industrial ‌complex, EU diplomats said on Tuesday. The package will be the single largest ⁠set ​of ⁠designations since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine ⁠in 2022. Once approved by ambassadors, ​the listings will be sent ⁠to EU foreign ministers next Monday ⁠for ​final adoption.

About 1,570 of the new listings are ⁠entities and individuals involved in Russia's ⁠military-industrial ⁠complex, with over half concentrated on missile production.