Kremlin says Russia open to Putin-Trump-Xi talks on APEC sidelines, no preparations yet
Russia would be interested in a potential trilateral meeting between President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit in China, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday. The summit is scheduled to take place on November 18-19. Ushakov said the idea remained at an early stage and that no practical details had yet been worked out.
He noted that, as China was hosting the APEC summit, it would circulate the agenda and there would likely be opportunities for a trilateral meeting.