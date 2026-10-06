Kremlin says Russia open to Putin-Trump-Xi talks on APEC sidelines, no preparations yet

​Russia would ​be interested ‌in a potential ​trilateral meeting between President Vladimir Putin, US ‌President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of ‌the upcoming APEC summit in ‌China, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday. The summit is ⁠scheduled ​to ⁠take place on November 18-19. Ushakov said ⁠the idea remained at an early ​stage and that no practical details ⁠had yet been worked out.

He noted ⁠that, ​as China was hosting the APEC summit, it would ⁠circulate the agenda and there would ⁠likely ⁠be opportunities for a trilateral meeting.