Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notes that Delhi, a city state, is beating Kerala and Maharashtra in the number of COVID-19 infections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:50 IST
HC notes that Delhi, a city state, is beating Kerala and Maharashtra in the number of COVID-19 infections.

HC notes that Delhi, a city state, is beating Kerala and Maharashtra in the number of COVID-19 infections.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar steadies as vaccine optimism wanes

The U.S. dollar stabilised as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine was offset by worries about how the drug will be delivered and by a surge of new infections in the United States. The New Zealand dollar recovered from an early di...

Will bring in policies to introduce Hindu practices of wellness: K'taka Health Minister

Emphasising on learning the Hindu way of life and adopting ancient practices of wellness, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said he will bring in policies to introduce a holistic and comprehensive healthcare system in the state. In an in...

Hong Kong shares slip, tech index falls most in nearly 12 years on regulatory woes

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech shares on concerns about tighter regulations over big tech giants such as Alibaba Group . At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 74.50 points, or 0.28, at 26,226.98. T...

Dutch govt orders further anti-spying measures for telecoms

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered a raft of new security regulations for telecommunications providers, including rules on equipment and software suppliers and a requirement that only people with background checks are allowed access ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020