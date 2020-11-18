NIA conducts searches in Bengaluru, including at offices of SDPI, PFI's political wing, in connection with rioting at police stations in Aug.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Final results from Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95 success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency U.S. authorization within days, it said on Wednesday. The ...
Western air commander Air Marshal V R Chaudhari on Wednesday visited the frontline airbase in Jammu and reviewed its operational preparedness. Air Marshal Chaudhari arrived here Wednesday morning and was received by Air Commodore Ajay Singh...
Lakshmi Vilas Bank has enough liquidity to pay back its 20-lakh depositors and will complete the proposed merger with the Singaporean lender DBS before the deadline, the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator said on Wednesday. The Reserve Ba...
Two months before U.S. President Donald Trump is due to leave office, the Republican leader of a key Senate committee issued a report on Wednesday urging the United States to work closely with allies in Europe to counter the threat posed by...