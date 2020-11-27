SC takes cognizance of fire incident in COVID-19 hospital at Rajkot on Thursday in which several patients have died.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says audiences were exposed to quality world cinema on OTT platforms during the pandemic, which he hopes will lead them to reject formulaic films. With theatres closed for more than six months due to the coronaviru...
The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtras Aurangabad district has reached 42,914, after 157 persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Friday. Besides the latest cases detected on Thursday, the district also recorded four mo...
Jim, from Taiwan, slipped a face mask inside the greeting card he sent to Santa and marked I heart u. Alina, 5, asked in her Santa letter written with an adults help that he please use the front door when he drops in, because the back doo...
Thousands of Indian farmers scuffled with police on Friday as they tried to march to the capital, Delhi, in protest against new laws liberalising procurement that they say will leave them vulnerable to big companies. Police fired tear gas a...