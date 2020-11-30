Left Menu
We are particularly concerned about states that leverage terrorism as an instrument of state policy: Vice President Naidu at SCO summit.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Our goal is to establish Gandhi's Ram Rajya, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that his government is working to establish Ram Rajya as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi which symbolizes equality, love, and brotherhood. Bhupesh Baghel said this at the one-day Manaas Mahotsav in ...

French health body says nursing homes should get COVID-19 vaccine first

Frances top health advisory body said on Monday it had recommended COVID-19 vaccinations should target retirement homes residents and their staff first when doses reach the country. Haute Autorite de la Sante HAS suggested rolling out the c...

Ukrainian volunteers step in to battle oxygen shortage in hospitals

Lesya Lytvynovas phone never stops ringing. With one hand she soothes her three-month-old baby, with the other she answers calls from relatives of coronavirus patients desperate to get an oxygen generator.Lytvynova runs a Kyiv-based charity...

Cardinal's prison dairy explores suffering, solitary lockup

Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse in his native Australia, reflects on the nature of suffering, Pope Francis papacy and the humiliations of solitary confinement in his jailhouse memoir, according to ...
