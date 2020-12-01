Initial findings did not necessitate stopping Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials: Govt on allegation of adverse event in SII trial.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
Staggered by COVID-19 the business in Kenya is reeling due to multiple levies and taxes applied by national and county governments, said Kenya Association of Manufacturers KAM, according to a report by The Star. The charges reportedly inclu...
The European Union and the ASEAN group of southeast Asian countries have agreed to upgrade their relationship to a strategic partnership, current EU president Germany said on Tuesday. As close economic partners, we will stand up for safe an...
Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.Americans to begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas OfficialAfter a Thanksgiving weekend when the number of people traveling through...
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has suggested the ICC to ban switch-hitting, saying the shot is blatantly unfair to the bowler and the fielding team. In the ongoing ODI series between India and Australia, Glenn Maxwell and David Warne...