During Christmas, New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am at places where air quality is 'moderate' or better:NGT.

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
The Interpol global police co-ordination agency warned on Wednesday that organised criminal networks could be targeting COVID-19 vaccines, and could look to sell fake shots. Interpol, which is headquartered in France, said it had issued a g...
Germany inched towards tougher lockdown measures on Wednesday, with one regional premier promising a stricter course now that regions that had been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are seeing case numbers surge. A partial lockdo...
Gurgaon, Haryana, India NewsVoir The ongoing pandemic has accelerated real-time payments as consumers increasingly seek alternatives to cash. This has led to a notable shift towards digital payment solutions. With the festive season at its ...
Police used water cannons Wednesday as Punjab Youth Congress workers jumped barricades trying to march to Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattars home here, protesting over the new farm laws. Police later took several activists into preventive ...