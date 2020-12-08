Left Menu
Coronavirus: 3,188 fresh cases take Delhi's tally to over 5.97 lakh; death toll rises to 9,763 with 57 new fatalities: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:48 IST
TRENDING

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Videos

Latest News

Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines ... So diagnostics will...

Stop foundation-laying ceremony for new Parl building, divert funds for people's needs: CPI MP to PM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh in UP; SP workers protest in number of districts

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions drew a mixed response in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with shops and offices remaining largely open, while the Samajwadi Party held protests in a number of districts and even stopped a train in Allahabad...

Journalist shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people inside his house on Monday night in Dera Ismail Khan of Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world.According ...
