Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decisions yet on next round of talks with central govt on three contentious agriculture-related laws: Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:34 IST
No decisions yet on next round of talks with central govt on three contentious agriculture-related laws: Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka.

No decisions yet on next round of talks with central govt on three contentious agriculture-related laws: Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB lends €20mn loan to Evaxion’s R&D in use of AI for cancer, infectious diseases

EIB signs 20 million DKK 149 million loan agreement with Danish research and development company Evaxion Biotech AS.Evaxion will use financing for research and development into its proprietary artificial intelligence platforms used to ident...

Will not allow NRC in Bengal, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that her government will not allow implementation of National Register of Citizens NRC or National Population Register NPR in the state. Maintaining that all the residents of ...

Centre passed various laws keeping aside constitutional procedures: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the Centre, alleging that it passed various laws keeping aside all constitutional procedures. He said those in power at the Centre are doing politics of polarisation and are promot...

NIA charge-sheets 16 people based abroad under anti-terror law for pro-Khalistan activities

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 16 people based in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada under the anti-terror law, UAPA, for allegedly indulging in seditious activities and promoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020