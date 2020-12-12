Maharashtra reports 4,259 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 18,76,699; 80 deaths push toll to 48,139: state health department.

... ...
... ...
Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state. Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and ...
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who is seen as the architect of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra, turned 80 on Saturday. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted him...
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,282 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,22,397, while nine patients died and 1,418 people were discharged during the day, an official said. The death toll in the state now stands a...
A remand prisoner escaped from a government hospital here when he was brought for medical check up by a police team on Saturday, police said. The man, allegedly involved in several robbery and pickpocket cases in the city, suddenly pushed a...